A few days before Hurricane Irma hit South Florida, I received a query on Twitter from a graphic designer named Eric Bailey.
"Has anyone researched news sites capability to provide low-bandwidth communication of critical info during crisis situations?" he asked.
The question was timely — two days later, CNN announced that they created a text-only version of their site with no ads or videos.
The same week, NPR began promoting its text-only site, text.npr.org on social media as a way for people with limited Internet connectivity during Hurricane Irma to receive updated information.
These text-only sites — which used to be more popular in the early days of the Internet, when networks were slower and bandwidth was at a premium – are incredibly useful, and not just during natural disasters. They load much faster, don't contain any pop-ups or ads or autoplay videos, and help people with low bandwidth or limited Internet access. They're also beneficial for people with visual impairments who use screen readers to navigate the Internet. (Related: Designing Journalism Products for Accessibility.)
https://www.poynter.org/news/text-only-news-sites-are-slowly-making-comeback-heres-why
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:35AM (1 child)
It's not fair, I won't be able to concentrate unless there's flashing gifs and page activity when I move the mouse cursor and automatic audio/video and pop-ups and punching the fucking monkey. How will I punch the fucking monkey????
My news EXPERIENCE will be ruined.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 26, @02:53AM
That's kinda funny. Only kinda.
All those years ago, that's all I ever wanted. Text news sites. Video can be cool, but it's far overdone, IMO. Just gimme the damned news, let me read it. I'm old enough that I remember newsPAPERS. No video, no flashy gifs, none of that trash. Front page with bit headlines and the leadin for a story that is continued on page six, smaller headlines with leadin for stories continues on pages ten through one hundred. An editorial section, where the editor explains how evil Party A (or B) is. And, why the editor's favorite candidate should be canonized in Rome. All I ever wanted was the print page. Then there was the local news, usually starting on page 20 or so. The mayor was caught drunk driving, Main Street to be closed for repaving, a house fire on the south side. A separate section for home makers, maybe a section for gardening, the sports section, classifieds, and comics. And, all through that news paper, not a single flash application.
I know, you're asking how in hell we could even comprehend the news.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 1) by optotronic on Tuesday December 26, @02:51AM (1 child)
I checked out both the links, and I think they're great. I would expect a large percentage of Soylent News readers to agree.
It's as if a feature of the internet that I thought was lost forever has been reborn. Some marketers must be having fits.
Am I feeling some respect for CNN again??
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:24AM
Not that impressed.
The html is so small, the analytics script is now 98% of the site. Imagine if it didn't load 250 kB of useless crap.
(Score: 1) by progo on Tuesday December 26, @03:20AM (1 child)
Both example sites linked to in the description -- CNN and NPR -- have no search and no "older news" links. This will only work for a certain limited set of use-cases.
It's lip-service.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday December 26, @04:25AM
It's better than nothing.
And I wouldn't expect them to invest too much in something that will not generate ad revenue for them.
