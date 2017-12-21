from the things-that-make-your-laptop-go-BOOM dept.
Updated Canonical has halted downloads of Ubuntu Linux 17.10, aka Artful Aardvark, from its website after punters complained installing the open-source OS on laptops knackered the machines.
Specifically, the desktop flavor of Artful Aardvark, released in October, has been temporarily pulled – the server builds and other editions remain available. A corrected version of 17.10 for desktops is due to be released soon.
"The download of Ubuntu 17.10 is currently discouraged due to an issue on certain Lenovo laptops," the Linux distro maker noted this week on its desktop download page. "Once fixed this download will be enabled again."
Installing 17.10 on Lenovo Yoga and IdeaPad laptops prevents the motherboard's BIOS from saving its settings, and while the computer will hopefully continue to start up, it potentially stops the machine from booting via USB.
The cockup mainly affects Lenovo computers, although other systems may also fall foul: selected Acer, HP, Toshiba and Dell hardware are said to be hit, too.
A fault report on Canonical's bug tracker tells it all – apparently, Artful Aardvark's Linux kernel includes an Intel SPI driver that was not ready for release
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 26, @08:21AM (14 children)
What impression do you get when you read this article - and particularly its snarky subtitle "Free as in thank God I'm not paying for this"? That Linux is free, you get what you pay for and you should stay away from it.
Nevernind that the problem comes from an Intel binary blob, and that the lesson for the day is: proprietary drivers are bad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @08:33AM (4 children)
The broblem is more Ubuntu than either Linux or Intel, in my eyes. If the driver in question was not ready for release, it probably should have staied in testing rather than being put in stable.
But then again Ubuntu has no testing, that is a debianite concept, so they just put it in the only place available to them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:48AM (1 child)
The latest Ubuntu is a rushed out trainwreck. This is completely unsurprising.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @10:06AM
PS: This particular issue has been reported to Ubuntu in October but they apparently chose to ignore it and ship it out anyway.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @11:28AM (1 child)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:39PM
More like touchscreen phone smart keyboard related, when it tries to correct my English against my own native language spelling.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @08:35AM (6 children)
The comments are even worse:
You're a mere Linux apologist.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday December 26, @08:44AM (1 child)
From TFA: "Least (sic) the Linux fanbois think we're picking on them, it should also be noted that Apple and Microsoft have caused their own headaches for users with bad software releases recently."
Also: "A spokesperson for Intel has been in touch to say the chipmaker is aware of the BIOS cockup triggered by installing Ubuntu Linux 17.10. "We’re actively working with Ubuntu to ensure the issue is corrected," she said. "This is a unique issue based on non-Intel recommended changes made to the BIOS configurations by Ubuntu.""
So the authors are snarky at everyone, just linux a bit worse, and Intel isn't at fault, you just shouldn't do anything non-standard with thier chips.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @11:42AM
Amusing, as they really should have said Ubuntu fanbois...but El Reg has been becoming noticeably more 'tabloid' in it's approach to stories over the past couple of years and flame-baiting articles are sadly normal there, the title of TFA Ubuntu 17.10 PULLED: Linux OS knackers laptop BIOSes, Intel kernel driver fingered sort of implies that it is a Linux wide issue, as opposed to a Ubuntu specific one, still, at least they had the decency to add an update on TFA after getting in touch with Intel, where a spokesdrone muttered
"This is a unique issue based on non-Intel recommended changes made to the BIOS configurations by Ubuntu."
Which does somewhat also beg the question, who recommended these changes (seeing as it wasn't Intel) and why?
(Not that this little drama bothers me, Ubuntu I wouldn't touch with the proverbial 10ft barge-pole, and in my 24 years of Linux support/abuse/whatever I have only ever installed it once to demonstrate to a PHB that it wasn't in any way different to the Linux distribution we were using on our systems without issues..in the vernacular, Ubuntu is all fur coat and no knickers..)
(Score: 2, Insightful) by sorokin on Tuesday December 26, @01:03PM
Although I consider myself to be "Linux apologist" I believe Canonical should be blamed for shipping experimental software that was not intended for shipping. They did that many times in the past.
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Tuesday December 26, @01:43PM (2 children)
This doesnt mean Linux is at fault. Linux is following the UEFI standard. Its possible that the firmware does not properly support the standard and that the Windows driver was written to work around the firmware bug in some way. So, Insydes UEFI implementation is probably broken and that the Windows driver uses workarounds, to not trigger the bug. Also it appears to be a bug affecting just some systems which indicates something non-standard in the firmware on these specific Lenovo systems. Unfortunately, Canonical may not have the resources to test Ubuntu on every computer model on the market.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @01:55PM (1 child)
If they don't have the resources to test on every model they surely can provide a list of models that passed all QA unit tests on which they produce can be safely installed and/or pop up a warning during installation you're about to install on an untested configuration.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Immerman on Tuesday December 26, @03:11PM
You're either grossly underestimating the amount of variability in the PC hardware ecosystem, or overestimating the amount of testing that Ubuntu can do. Even two laptops with the same exact model number can have significant hardware differences under the hood. Meanwhile, Microsoft is every bit as guilty of using their customers for beta testing - they just benefit from the fact that all the hardware manufacturers test against Windows, so problems don't appear as often. And they still manage to run into all manner of bizarre problems (last year for example I ran into several different computers that would hang indefinitely during a PC refresh/reset, until you unplugged the mouse.)
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday December 26, @12:39PM
They do still have a pretty good coverage of the news and events in the tech sphere, including the occassional scoop, but if you want fair and balanced coverage of it you'd be much better off going elsewhere.
(Score: 2) by eravnrekaree on Tuesday December 26, @01:32PM
A bug in the firmware has been suspected so this may not be Ubuntu's fault but the fault of the firmware maker Insyde Software or Lenovo for having non-standard behaviour. Also, the drivers that are utilized are open source. There are features in UEFI that allow the operating system to set BIOS settings which, I suppose so the user can manage these settings from OS level.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 26, @12:18PM (2 children)
Since when does an update/upgrade make changes to the BIOS? Since when does any distro make changes to the BIOS settings?
So, Intel thinks it might be a good idea to allow the distros to change BIOS settings? And, one of the world's major distributors of Linux thought is was a good idea to dick around with those settings? I may not be getting the full picture here, but DAYUM!! You really don't need any more information to understand that this is a major screwup by both parties. If I need to make BIOS changes, I would just as soon reboot the machine, and make those changes at the prompt on the splash screen. Or, if splash has been disabled, press F2 or whatever to get into the bios while it boots.
DAYUM!! Dumb people do moderately stupid things all the time. It takes pretty smart people to screw things up this badly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @12:48PM
I don't think ubuntu or other linux distros generally want to touch the bios any more than necessary. Efibootmgr is used to add linux to list of bootable partitions, like it was meant to be used.
According to discussion, the problem stems from poor quality intel spi driver. Possibly because both EFI bios and the spi-driver are contending for the spi-bus.
Actually intentionally updating bios works kinda ok, see flashrom tool and Dell even supports updating bios from linux.
(Score: 2) by Hyperturtle on Tuesday December 26, @01:51PM
This is likely a window into the future. People make bios changes to control their machine, this change changes it for you for whatever reason... and clearly it implemented something not very consumer friendly.
The most visible problem is that USB booting was disabled -- as if the secure boot had been enabled in the BIOS on purpose to prevent people from booting an alternate anything... sound familiar? But this wasn't just impacting Windows...
If it is a step in the direction that I think it is, then this isn't dumb. It's by design. Dumb for you and me, yes, but for most people... they'd be happy to know their OS is safe and that sure auto update everything because I dont want to be interrupted while streaming netflix, etc... All the people complaining right now are "power users". You know that Intel took the attention to their ME problems and decided to lock it down even harder rather than concede to mistakes?
The ability to load something of your own and remain in control... has been eroded slowly over time--change the battery of your phone, remove the SIM, disable GPS... all removed for svelte and safety on many models, and priced to match to make it seem like it's luxurious. Cheap devices are clunkly and have seams, holes and buttons!
The PC is moving in the same direction, and in many cases already is. Consider how many PCs come with some sort of media to re-install the OS -- or even the means to record something that can. They don't. A restore partition doesn't recover a dead hard drive, and most people are too cheap to be willing to create a USB stick that they won't ever touch and keep it in case they have to reinstall.
I wonder how long it will be before our PCs need to pass a bios check to connect to the internet? Otherwise we may fail an ISP safety exam. "I'm sorry, your PC allows for booting unapproved OSes that may spread malware on our network and you can lose your rights to the Internet powered by us as a result of non-conformance."
