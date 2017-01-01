from the play-on dept.
Do you find yourself playing video games for hours on end without realizing it? Does your gaming habit have a negative effect on your daily life and hygiene? Do you keep on grinding instead of focusing on your career or IRL relationships? You
may have gaming disorder:
Gaming addiction will become a mental disorder officially recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) next year.
The WHO, originally founded in 1946 as an agency of the United Nations dedicated to international health, is set to publish an updated International Classification of Diseases in 2018; one could say it's about time since the last revision (ICD-10) was endorsed in May 1990.
There is already a beta draft available online for ICD-11 and we can find gaming addiction filed under Mental, behavioral or neurodevelopmental disorders\Impulse control disorders. Here's the current, work-in-progress description by the WHO:
Gaming disorder is characterized by a pattern of persistent or recurrent gaming behaviour ('digital gaming' or 'video-gaming'), which may be online (i.e., over the internet) or offline, manifested by: 1) impaired control over gaming (e.g., onset, frequency, intensity, duration, termination, context); 2) increasing priority given to gaming to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other life interests and daily activities; and 3) continuation or escalation of gaming despite the occurrence of negative consequences. The behaviour pattern is of sufficient severity to result in significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. The pattern of gaming behaviour may be continuous or episodic and recurrent. The gaming behaviour and other features are normally evident over a period of at least 12 months in order for a diagnosis to be assigned, although the required duration may be shortened if all diagnostic requirements are met and symptoms are severe.
Paper critical of the proposal: Video game addiction: The push to pathologize video games. (DOI: 10.1037/pro0000150) (DX)
(Score: 2) by Bot on Tuesday December 26, @12:29PM
It is a problem only when the game sucks.
If the game is good, gaming disorder is like preferring a ride on a Ferrari to washing dishes. Quite understandable really.
Ditch your stupid console controllers, get back at the PC, and run some open source quake knockoff fragfest. After 30 mins you should be burned out and ready to go on with your life.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday December 26, @02:03PM
Extra Credits did a series of videos about this topic awhile back which is interesting from the perspective of players and game designers. Their head writer prefers the term "video game compulsion" though the videos are labeled "Game Addiction". First one is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5RSngCFpsc [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:08PM (3 children)
Books? TV? Games? Sex? Anything. Go boating every weekend? Snow skiing every weekend?
Hell my wife walks 2-4 hrs a day 4-5 days a week. Probably addiction!
Anything you enjoy is bad. You are an addict.
Bills paid. Family taken care of. Time to enjoy.
NO! That is addiction!
I get it some might have their lives out of control but most are just enjoying the fruits of their labor.
Now get back to work. Do something productive. Build another widget. Your life has meaning!
Til the robots take your job and you have to live off universal living assistance and play video games all day!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday December 26, @02:18PM (1 child)
The left is dominant in society at this time, they are the establishment, and they stole original sin doctrine as a guilt / control mechanism from the Catholics and have extensively weaponized it. One of the most terrifying things to leftists is the modern counter reaction of people laughing at them when they are called addicts or something-ists.
You can control Catholics when you can always primate dominance ritual them with a slap of original sin fire and brimstone. But it makes the powers that be nervous when atheist types laugh in the face of that. Likewise the purpose of saturating a culture with guilt inducing claims of addiction and racism is an effective means of societal control (ask yourself, for what? or whom?) and laughing in their face freaks them out.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:50PM
Meh, addiction and racism are two very different things.
I will agree that some accusations of racism / sexism / ageism / politicism go overboard but welcome to humanity you narcissistic ostrich. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater and please PLEASE stop pretending like conservatives are now some poor persecuted group. It is simply laughable seeing how thin skinned conservatives can be when they get a tiny dose of the shit they've been doling out for hundreds of years: racism (no not just a conservative problem, but much moreso these days), and moral judgments spring right to mind. Don't kid yourself that many conservatives do not still have a problem with a) all minorities b) gay people c) women d) drugs e) games f) poor people g) hippies.
(Score: 2) by nobu_the_bard on Tuesday December 26, @03:22PM
If you live for the Weekend, you too might be addicted to Weekends.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday December 26, @02:13PM (1 child)
The critical paper is pretty good but poltically constrained.
The problem with video games is it skews white straight male and that demographic is hated by the left, so gaming is getting the SJW treatment with weird entryism and trying to define it as a disease. So the criticism paper can not talk about the real problems but must dance artfully around the real issues.
The current approach is rooted in hatred of white straight males and as such the approaches don't matter because the statement of disease is an expression of racist sexist hatred. A really close analogy is the pathologization of marijuana solely due to hatred of mexicans and then MJ moving into beatnik/jazz culture which was also hated.
A close second is the media vilifies everything teenage straight white males have been interested in since the 60s for some odd reason, what a peculiar coincidence. So 80s era Dungeons and Dragons paranoia is just re imagined as paranoia about video games.
There would be a lot less heroin and alcohol addicts out there if minimal criteria to enter the "hobby" involved moderate amounts of money and relatively high IQ and reflex "sport" ability. So if the victims are cherry picked to be generally more successful than gutter alcoholics and crack whores, then its kind of a tautology that the victims will then be more successful in life than alcohol or heroin or meth addicts. Maybe not superhero successful or even standard boring middle class successful, but they'll be better off. So yeah, low clinical impairment. Kinda like middle class caffeine addiction to coffee.
Essentially the problem we have is evolution provides us with teenagers who are ready for productive life as a part of a small pre-historic tribe, but modern life has no use for teens until they're like 20-something, so you get this weird mixture of baby sitting and peculiar forms of recreation to fill time. Meanwhile in a "youth centered" society, massive jealousy toward youth exists and manifests as pathologizing everything the youth do, basically a long format version of "youth is wasted on the young".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:54PM
Look, just do us all a favor and drop the tired SJW crap. Today's liberal SJWs are yesterdays religious moralizers, a small group of vocal criticizers that shouldn't be getting so much free press :P Other than that you make some really good points :)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:27PM
South Korea used to have Starcraft as a national pasttime. Then there were a few cases of people dying after 24+hr binges in internet cafes so the government decided they needed to regulate everything related to gaming and the internet. It turned out badly. [archive.is]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by stretch611 on Tuesday December 26, @02:34PM (2 children)
I'm sure I qualify as an addict in this study. It wouldn't surprise me to find out that I have other mental issues and/or problems too.
HOWEVER...
I am not out drinking to excess and then creating a driving hazard that will kill innocents.
I am not getting high on crack/opiates/coke/pyshcotics/meth or any other hardcore drug.
I am not causing illegal activity to occur in the transport or creation of such drugs that I am causing other people to commit crime to support my habit.
I am not stealing from others to support my habit.
I am not gambling away my life savings... not even on "loot boxes." (I have played games with loot boxes... I have bought them as well... but I did so with reasonable expectations, did not use IRL money to any excess at all, and bought the majority through in-game grinding.)
I am not out raping, killing, or stealing. So until I cause real harm to myself or others, GO FSCK YOURSELF!!!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:42PM (1 child)
If your “addiction” isn't causing harm to yourself or others then you aren't an addict. To count as having a disorder, your life needs to actually be out of order. Of course, there is a grey area of exactly how “harm to yourself” is defined (e.g. if it's considered okay to have almost no in-person social contact).
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:56PM
I'm so fucking addicted to my job, I spend the majority of my waking life building digital widgets! Someone please help me!!! I want to get this monkey off my back so I can live a peaceful life and have time to actually help my community.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @02:46PM (1 child)
but I'm a realist. And this sold called disorder is not a disorder, it's laziness and people wanting to check out of reality. Just like "reality tv" has nothing to do with real life. "Gaming disorder", ADD, ADHD, all made up and designed to shift the focus from the real problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:09PM
^ reality is often boring with few opportunities for doing things outside of your job. Live in a city? There is probably zero space outside of the home where one can do a project. Socializing with other people has definite limits, and quickly turns into "I dunno what do you wanna do?" What is truly missing from most 1st world societies is true community building. People don't have may free places to pursue activities and doing anything outside the home often has significant monetary costs. The malls used to be the hangout for teens cause the could socialize there for free, what does THAT say about our society?? No fucking WONDER so many kids say "video games please".
Doing productive and useful things is difficult, and especially for kids usually requires some adult guidance to get them on track. If we slowed down the general pace of life and focused more on our communities we could work on actually making things better. Currently our societal focus is on corporate profits and consumerism, it is a hollow life devoid of meaning.
If we slowed down the frantic pace of life I could see many employers joining with educational programs to involve the young with REAL projects, and I bet we could even reduce our general garbage problem by reusing those few extra screws, those wood scraps etc. for kid projects. So many possibilities unrealized because of the daily grind which keeps people from interacting beyond their little life bubble.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday December 26, @04:50PM
Maybe boomers just fucked the country up so bad that for a portion of the population the only way to escape the worthlessness that is our lives (excessive debt, lower standard of living, impossibility of buying a home) is to lose themselves in video games until their hearts gives out.
Fix the problem and not the symptom.
