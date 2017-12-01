from the downside dept.
One of the big changes facing the global transportation industry is electrification. Big corporations and car manufacturers are ditching combustion engines, with Toyota saying it will have an electrified or hybrid version of all vehicles by 2025. But there is a dark side to this revolution.
Cobalt is one of the key ingredients added in electric batteries, and more than half of it is currently mined in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Amnesty says children as young as seven work in dangerous conditions in Congo cobalt mines.
"At the present time, you'd have to say that there isn't a lot of regulation around the mining of cobalt," says Gavin Wendt, the founding director and senior resource analyst at Australia-based Minelife.
Wendt thinks recent international scandals in the car industry have put pressure on car manufacturers to ethically source the materials needed for their cars.
"We're seeing more and more ... pressure from society to ensure that these commodities are ethically sourced ... A very big issue is going to be where this cobalt will come from, and hence companies are looking to source cobalt outside of the DRC as much as possible," Wendt says.
With 54 percent of cobalt currently coming from the Congo, that goal is still a long way off.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 26, @02:35PM (3 children)
Is where cobalt comes from really a big issue? Is it something that people buying a car or some new piece of electronics really think about? "Oh I would totally buy this car (or product) if it wasn't cobalt mined in Congo by little children that was made to make the battery". Has anyone sane ever reason like that? Anyone prevented from buying new high-tech electronics or products due to it? Sounds like the same problem they have with "blood diamonds" (also funnily enough minded in Congo) -- oh sorry but I don't want your diamond necklace since they are none certified diamonds from the Congo ... or clothing made by little children (or whatever) in Asia? People want cheap fun stuff and Ethical issues are left to the ivory tower elites.
That said shouldn't the issue then for the moral technology producers be to find a Cobalt replacement instead of bitch about it? Cause unless they go in an take over the Congo (and all those other ethically challenged nations) and install their human-rights-friendly-puppet-regime this just ain't going to resolve itself anytime soon, that is unless they want people to stop buying their morally challenged products that is -- which they absolutely wouldn't want.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:01PM (1 child)
Still, when those same people then start screaming at everyone else about *their* pet "ethical issues" (be it animal rights, global warming, rape culture, diversity enforcement, etc. etc.) it can be fun to rub their noses in things such as these.
Too frequently one's "ethics" is defined as "a sanctimonious way to inconvenience someone *else*", and a tool for uncovering it is useful thing to have.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 26, @03:17PM
The usual NIMBY issues on a personal level often appear, or a giant case of "Do as I say and not as I do". But I do agree with that it's usually quite funny cause whatever their cause and beef is one is almost always sure to find that they break their own rules all the time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Tuesday December 26, @03:18PM
My wife has a FB friend like that. I donno what she's compensating for, she must think she was Hitler or Genghis Kahn in a previous (or secret) life but she shitposts at least once a day about how much better of a person she is compared to everyone else because she likes some leftist idiocy or another.
Looking at shitty cultures, like what social media produces, and comparing to long lived cultures that must not suck too bad or they'd have died out, its interesting that contemporary social media leftist violates biblical commandments 1 (because likes are God, not God is God), 2 (because you shall not bow down and worship anything such as a post as if it were God), 3 (because you should be kissing up to God not social media), 4 (because at least one day a week you should STFU and stop bragging for likes), 5 (because you should look for guidance from family ancestors not from bragging shitposters on social media), 7 (because most of the single friends I had on FB were using it mostly to assist in fornication), 8 (because repost / retweet), 9 (shall not lie about neighbor friends and family, shit, thats like 50% of my wife's feed, nothing like family feud over facebook), 10 (because the only purpose of showing crap you bought to people you don't care about is to have them covet it). Just saying I'm not necessarily claiming invoking the Catholic Inquisition would be a solely good thing, but I am saying they have a hell of a lot of self selected shitty people from social media to burn at the stake before anyone of quality is lost to the great BBQ.
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Tuesday December 26, @02:43PM (1 child)
Environmentalists have said that climate change will affect the poorest in the world first/more. Is it better to have the poor children dig up batteries to save their future, or another poor child's future? Which is the lesser of two evils?
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:09PM
Yep. The children mining cobalt and diamonds are doing so because it is the best and safest income available to them and their family. Often, after being "rescued" by western charities, these children jump on another truck and go right back to work at the mine. If it weren't for the mine, many of them would instead have to take to crime, or join a militia, else their families starve.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Tuesday December 26, @02:57PM (9 children)
1. Set up a company that buys cobalt at 10% above market rate and insists all should be free of child labour
2. Promote this heavily
3. ????
4. Bankruptcy
(In case anyone wonders - yes. 3 is "realize that people care more about 50 USD on their car purchase")
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Tuesday December 26, @03:06PM (3 children)
3. Is more like: 7 year old kids can't get money anymore, so they starve and die, or go into child prostitution and die of HIV, or otherwise find some even worse way to end up dead, then 11 years later there's no new 18 year old miners left alive to work in the mines.
The way to really do it is to make people want to do something. So there's no jobs for educated 18 year olds... How about making some, then the kids will stay in school to become rich H.S. grads at age 18 or whatever. Another classic from USA history is massive unionization, then the union bosses are like, "due to downturn and automation, gonna be a lot of unemployed 7 year old kids, or unemployed 25 year old fathers, and us union leaders being the older men and uninterested in economic suicide, lets ban child labor, sry kids stuff happens"
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 26, @04:05PM (2 children)
So, if Elon can sell the new model for $35K, could he bump that up to $36K and use the extra 3% to do something about the conditions in the Congo?
Something like, oh - selectively sourcing Cobalt from the mines that treat their workers the least shittily?
The proposal I see implied here is to just cut off the Congo's export of Cobalt markets, but if they could actually get information from within the country about which mines are the worst abusers and just reduce their business, I think that would be much more effective than isolating the whole country and leaving them with less export market.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday December 26, @04:11PM
Unless Elon himself makes sure the little miners get their cash, and are not forced to hand them over once he is gone, I doubt the extra $1k would really do anything. It wouldn't reach the right people. It's not like he buys the Cobalt from the miners so if he wants to give the seller and extra buck it's going to stay with the seller and if the child-miners complain they'll be replaced by some child-miner that doesn't.
It's like sending foreign aid to starving people in Africa. A disturbing amount of said aid goes local administration, bribes and to propping up the local dictator and his mansions and eventually something might trickle down to the starving children and people. I doubt anything except if Elon creates Elon Military Solutions and just take over the entire country by force things would change for them. But then Elon would be a benevolent dictator, at least in theory, so that might not be his style.
(Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday December 26, @04:37PM
Let us not pretend Elon can sell a model3 for 35k at a profit... he's unable to sell a 100k modelS or X at a profit.
by all appearances they need the deposits for the roadster and semi to fund current cash burn (deposits are refundable if cancelled eventually, but they're in Tesla general bank account, not held in escrow), they're looking at a 2bn loss this year and Tesla loses money even if you remove the R&D costs...
the price of disruption is not included in their gross margin... the owning of dealerships and service centers, which they apparently do not intend to make a profit center, but still excluded from their proprietary nonGAAP gross margin calculation.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by stretch611 on Tuesday December 26, @03:30PM (1 child)
Unlike underpants gnomes, the answer is obvious...
#3 is Watch China buy all the cheap Cobalt from Congo and undercut everyone else's prices.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Tuesday December 26, @04:33PM
You mean kinda like buying 75% of the world supplies of ore and producing 49% of the refined cobalt? Like they are already doing since a couple of years ago.
(Seriously - cobalt use in batteries is small compared to in steel)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @03:40PM (2 children)
Incorrect. So wildly vastly incorrect.
The CEOs are the ones who care about 50 USD savings while charging the customers the exact same price. Your consumer position theory works better for groceries where you have two near identical items on the exact same shelf, but even then people are sometimes convinced to pay more because it is marketed better or they feel like the more expensive item is better. With today's surge in environmentalism / activism you could totally market the "no child labor here" aspect.
(Score: 2) by Aiwendil on Tuesday December 26, @04:29PM (1 child)
Well, nothing really prevents Tesla from putting a "ethical cobalt: +50USD" option in their extra-lists, and it would be in line with they other extras
(Score: 2) by n1 on Tuesday December 26, @04:55PM
It would perhaps make the Tesla loyalists think that Tesla doesn't do everything in the most ethical and green way by default, which is why the most ethical consumers are now on their 4th or 5th brand new Tesla in the same number of years, saving the planet... (or because it takes so long to get a Tesla repaired, they buy a new one [as described by a Tesla owner and shareholder on their forum])
On top of that Tesla needs all the cash they can get, and giving it away to child laborers who can't ever hope to afford a trip to mars or an aesthetically pleasing solar roof is a waste of valuable hat marketing resources.
(Score: 1, Troll) by khallow on Tuesday December 26, @03:37PM
One doesn't make such people less desperate by taking away their livelihoods. One thing that we should accept here is that the very jobs which are being criticized here are the primary way that such people will improve their lives. I don't wish to completely discourage so-called "ethical sourcing" because that does have some potential to improve peoples' lives faster than the present course (for example, it's not that big a hit to pay those workers a little more or implement measures which are low lying fruit to make their work environment safer and less hazardous). But it's very easy for large masses of clueless people to make matters much worse by disrupting the trade that makes desperate peoples' lives better. Rural Congo is not going to be able to afford the virtue signaling of the developed world.
(Score: 2) by Phoenix666 on Tuesday December 26, @03:51PM (2 children)
There is suffering, cruelty, and despair bound up in many of the things we associate with civilization. The shiny new widget you just got for Christmas yesterday was quite likely produced in China by prison labor or children or workers who are so miserable the factory puts nets around the building to catch the suicides hurling themselves off the roof. The succulent meat you ate for Christmas dinner was slaughtered in an abbatoir that reeked of blood and offal and rang with the screams of terrified animals. The wooden table you ate at was clearcut from a pristine mountainside that is now criss-crossed with muck and broken limbs. The gas you burned in your car to get to grandma's was pumped out of the ground and used to fund Islamic terror all over the world.
Against that backdrop cobalt sourced from mean people in Africa seems not so extraordinary.
It's woven throughout the global capitalist system. We either accept that, and don't get our panties in a particular bunch about any one thing, or we undertake a massive reinvention of how we do business as a species. The former is practical, but not comfortable or moral. The latter is a project that will take generations to build consensus and carry out. A third path, which is really only open to individuals who don't want to live with their cognitive dissonance and are too impatient to wait a century for change, is perhaps to DIY as much of their material lives as they can. Doing that would never amount to more than a niche movement, but it is cheaper and more fulfilling.
Washington DC delenda est.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday December 26, @04:13PM (1 child)
Unfortunately, I like Tantalum capacitors, Cobalt in my batteries, and Aluminum in my metal frames, and I can't DIY source ANY of those things.
I can DIY source wood, Saw Palmetto berries, drinkable water, and the occasional game animal - which is a whole lot better than most city dwellers, but the wood isn't much good without metal tools to work it, and the family would die of starvation within a few years if I started hunting all the meat off my land - especially if I had to use DIY made bows and arrows. On the other hand, using only DIY bows and arrows, I might not be able to drive the local game population to extinction, whereas with modern night vision scoped rifles I very well might...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @04:40PM
You can prolong the life of your tools, fix them if possible when worn or damaged. Buy used stuff. Recycle.
