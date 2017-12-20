from the legal-as-long-as-you-don't-get-caught dept.
A few weeks ago, Verizon placed an ad on Facebook to recruit applicants for a unit focused on financial planning and analysis. The ad showed a smiling, millennial-aged woman seated at a computer and promised that new hires could look forward to a rewarding career in which they would be "more than just a number."
Some relevant numbers were not immediately evident. The promotion was set to run on the Facebook feeds of users 25 to 36 years old who lived in the nation's capital, or had recently visited there, and had demonstrated an interest in finance. For a vast majority of the hundreds of millions of people who check Facebook every day, the ad did not exist.
ProPublica's joint investigation with The New York Times turned up instances where Verizon, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Target, and Facebook placed recruitment ads "limited to particular age groups", and wrote that "using the system to expose job opportunities only to certain age groups has raised concerns about fairness to older workers".
The Communications Workers of America union agreed: it filed a federal court class action lawsuit (PDF) in San Francisco claiming age discrimination on Wednesday.
[...] Some companies, including Target, State Farm and UPS, defended their targeting as a part of a broader recruitment strategy that reached candidates of all ages. The group of companies making this case included Facebook itself, which ran career ads on its own platform...
In its response, Facebook defended its own age-targeted recruitment advertisements as part of "broader-based recruitment efforts designed to reach all ages and all backgrounds". It added: "We completely reject the allegation that these advertisements are discriminatory."
Facebook wasn't the only platform found with age-targeting: Google and LinkedIn were also pinged in the investigation. LinkedIn changed its system to exclude age, Google did not.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:39PM
What's next, discrimination against dummies? If companies want to hire young fools, so be it.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 26, @06:54PM
Discrimination based on anything at all. Facebook has demonstrated that they can discriminate based on criteria that they approve of. The exact same technology can discriminate against Jews, Asians, White, Black, aboriginals, gays, Christians, short people, tall people, fat people, on and on and on it goes.
What is the single most likely discrimination to be employed by most corporations? Health. If you have health issues, job opportunities are likely to be hidden from you. Unhealthy people need days off, at best. At worst, they cost a lot because insurance is expensive. At the very worst, they cost more, because they die, and there is a life insurance payout.
If you've posted on Facebook for three years in a row that you caught the flu, you may not see the job opportunities that your neighbor sees. Data miners never forget anything.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @07:34PM
There was this one guy with diabetes, pale thin skin, a weak voice, and a weak gait. As soon as I met him, I said to myself "This guy isn't long for this world." and sure enough, he didn't last a year. He was death walking. That wasn't worse than the perfectly healthy wingsuit BASE jumper who turned himself into a red splatter. People die.
The important thing is bringing value to the company. I don't know about death walking, but the red splatter was really useful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:33PM
There have always been job openings for fresh college graduates. How is this any different? So it's ok to have openings for people 1 year out of college, but not 15 years?
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday December 26, @11:20PM
Your first observations is correct. And, back in the day when job openenings were either word of mouth, or in print, it was perfectly acceptable to post job openings at the college, especially in the spring. This is different, because the job openings were targeted at a specific demographic - and they weren't visible to anyone outside of that demographic.
I'm not making a statement that this particular use of technology was "good" or "bad". A rifle isn't "good" or "bad", it is only a tool. This technology is also a tool. Remember that, when YOU are the one excluded due to your demographic. Liberal leaning corporations like Google may well exclude you because you are a hetero white male. An employer with ties to big oil may exclude you because you are a leftist activist. An employer with the Military Industrial Complex may exclude you for the same reason - or because you have Arabic ancestry.
That's the whole point of my post. You can be discriminated against for ANY REASON, and what are you going to do about it? Hell, you won't even know about it, so you won't do anything about it.
The technology is there, and the corporations are going to use it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @06:42PM
Liquidate them so I can get a job before I'm a dotard.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @07:02PM
The age targeting us something FB offers, but Verizoff's use of it in employment ads is more problematic. Would it be illegal if they advertised in FinanceBro magazine, knowing that only 25 to 40 year old finance bros read it?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @07:17PM
All hail the Holy Algorithm. The Algorithm has decided who we should be interested in hiring. Do not question the Algorithm! Also, don't look at the Algorithm, it will burn your eyes!
This most certainly is not discrimination. If we had put "if you're older than 30, we are not interested in you", /then/ of course it would be discrimination, but we didn't put that there so it's definitely not discrimination!(*)
For fuck's sake, more and more, software is becoming plain hostile to humans.
There is something to be said for job ads appearing in -for instance- magazines targeted at very specific age-groups. After all, that *would* be equivalent to this, but there is one big difference: when that is the ONLY place you advertise said jobs, THEN it most certainly is discrimination. And with FB gobbling up more and more of what the "Internet" means to people & effectively becoming the Internet to them, I think there is a solid case to be made for this being a discrimination case! I mean, you'd have to find a pretty disconnected-from-reality-judge who wouldn't see that Teen magazines are not read by professionals in their 40's or 50's - but then again, this is the US of A so who knows, it may be easier done than said...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @08:14PM
Software isn't becoming hostile to humans. Hostile assholes are just adding it to their arsenal. Their primary tool has always been the willingness to fuck you over for a cut of the take. After that, it's all just tools for the job.
Just because someone is a hostile asshole doesn't mean they can't figure out programming - or pay otherwise half-decent people enough to hold their noses while programming.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Tuesday December 26, @08:41PM
Is this any different than a company running ads on college campuses? Age discrimination would be refusing applicants who don't match their criteria, running advertisements for specific groups is just trying to attract that group to the job posting
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:02PM
If the candidates they aren't interested in still had a means of seeing the ad, i.e. it is not expressly hidden from them, then there would be no difference. But good luck trying to see something on the FB that you're not supposed to see...
So yes, this is discrimination!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @08:51PM
Companies discriminate this way because they can substantially narrow the demographics for a position and still find plenty of qualified candidates. Facebook, Verizon, and so forth wouldn't do this if they had a hell of a time finding qualified employees at prices they're willing to pay.
I don't know how to fix it. But my dad's one of the ones affected. He's 65 but doesn't have enough money socked away to retire. He's in good health, applied to over a thousand jobs in the past year while he works the minimum wage job he has now, college educated, willing to relocate anywhere in the continental US, can't find anybody that returns his calls.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:07PM
No, the problem is the Myth of the Rockstar Developer. People outside of a certain age group (or demographic, to make it more generic) certainly aren't "Rockstar Developers" anymore and never will be. We only want these rockstars to work for us because we are rockstars too, and we only mingle with our own! If you can't tell me the Big-O notation in 2 seconds flat of the algorithm I just wrote down, then you're definitely not the 'right kind'.
Silicon Valley (and this type of company in general) is a very incestuous environment: you see your own, hear your own, you hang out with your own, you eat with your own, you fuck with your own! Welcome to the Bubble, where the bubble may be made of glass but everyone is looking inward only.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday December 27, @12:45AM
This really just exposes the fundamental problem with targeted ads. Targeted ads are discriminatory ads. Can you imagine if we had this tech in 1900? You’d have agencies targeting every minor race based on stereotypes. Doesn’t matter that it wouldn’t be the most effective strategy; they’d do it anyway, and society at large would suffer from the invisible divisions. The “melting pot” would never have existed.
Facebook exposes the problem by (stupidly) giving advertisers the knobs to turn. But it isn’t much better when the Google AI makes these choices behind the scenes. That’s likely to reinforce the status quo, which puts constitutionally protected groups in statistically significantly different demographics for marketing. And if it ran a recruitment ad based on feedback showing whether the recipient was actually hired, you’d likely see the same agist (and racist, and sexist one way or another) result due to the unconscious biases of the hiring manager.
This ought to be enough to make the entire practice illegal. But more likely, Congress will simply ignore it until the courts are forced to concoct a sketchy framework based on the Civil Rights Act that makes it impractical for all but the most powerful entrenched platforms.
