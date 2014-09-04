from the they-should-be-as-unhappy-as-the-rest-of-us dept.
Despite the many challenges faced by people in a same-sex relationship, a study made by two students of the University of Queensland concluded that this kind of relationship is happier compared to the normal relationship we know as male to female bond.
Researchers Francisco Perales and Janeen Baxter said that the conclusion of their study is a strong counter-narrative to the usual thinking that same-sex relationships are conflictual, unhappy, and dysfunctional.
The conclusion of the study, which was published in the academic journal Family Relations, was derived after the researchers surveyed 25,000 people in the United Kingdom and 9,000 others in Australia.
Source: https://www.inquisitr.com/4686457/a-new-study-concludes-that-gay-and-lesbian-couples-are-happier-compared-to-straight-couples/
Also at Francisco Perales, Janeen Baxter. Sexual Identity and Relationship Quality in Australia and the United Kingdom. Family Relations, 2017; DOI: 10.1111/fare.12293
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:36PM
Well, we'll fix that, won't we.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:46PM
I ragged on you whole lot, but you are manning the station when, I assume, everyone is off for the holidays. Thumb up. Credit where it's due, and happy holidays to you and your family.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @09:52PM (6 children)
In same sex relationships, it is likelier (though not a given) that there are no children and both partners are working. That means more money and, therefore, fewer fights over money.
Financial issues are one of the greatest causes of marital friction. Lessen those and you will have happier marriages.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 26, @10:43PM
Excellent insight and I think this is likely one of the reasons. I've been down that road myself: financial issues are indeed relationship-killers. For that reason, I think it's best if no one has any children, because they're a financial drain and a huge risk. Instead, the society depicted in Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" should be emulated to some extent, with monogamous relationships eliminated, and children artificially grown and then raised by the government.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @10:50PM (1 child)
Plus, no homosexual marriage has been a shotgun wedding, so they're less likely to be in a committed relationship for the wrong reason.
(Score: 3, Funny) by takyon on Tuesday December 26, @10:55PM
Maybe not yet (despite alternate interpretations [theguardian.com]), but I'm sure it would make for a great film script.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @11:38PM
With straight marriages there have also been a historical expectation. Whether to get married in spite of affection for the person, or to rush said marriage and get to having kids so your parents could have grandchildren. Take either or both of those out of the equation and there is a lot more room for happiness without as much relationship conflict.
Another difference is sexual expectations. Since homosexual relationships have been predominantly taboo, including marriage, there was less of a burden to talk about your sexual interests before tying the knot, which probably helped with the whole 'open communication' thing and ensuring you were both on the same page as far as what you were expecting, whether an 'open relationship' with partners outside of the marriage, or sexual interests your partner may or may not like. This is often overlooked in regards to straight relationships as well, many partners turning out to be asexual, vanilla, religiously constrained in their sexual activities, etc.
All of these can cause the sorts of maritial issues which would cause heterosexual couples to seem less happy than homosexual couples, while ignoring the fact that the same issues are likely to occur in homosexual couples in the future if society doesn't work on making open communication between partners more of a cultural feature. Being able to trust your partner is important, as is your complete relationship chemistry (or at least the openness to allow them to explore interests you don't have without you.) If your chemistry is wrong you are better off waiting to find someone else than entering into a half assed marriage which will cause the unhappiness noted above.
The financial aspect is just the topping on the cake.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by legont on Wednesday December 27, @12:49AM (1 child)
Just to add to you excellent comment, it used to be that one - man's - income was enough for a family of four. The income, which did not change much, is still counted for this model family while it takes two to earn the money. That's the whole explanation to why modern families are more miserable.
(Score: 1) by pdfernhout on Wednesday December 27, @04:54AM
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2004/11/two-income-trap/ [motherjones.com]
"Middle-class parents are stretched thin these days. Between health care costs, child care hassles, looking for a home in a good district, and paying for college, raising a child is becoming increasingly expensive. Little wonder, then, that married couples with children are more than twice as likely to file for bankruptcy as their childless counterparts, and 75 percent more likely to have their homes foreclosed. And the danger is growing worse by the year: In 2002 1.6 million people filed for bankruptcy, many of those middle-class parents. a record . As Elizabeth Warren and Amelia Tyagi note in their book, The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle-Class Mothers & Fathers Are Going Broke, having a child is now “the single best predictor” of bankruptcy. “"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Tuesday December 26, @09:53PM
if your relationship takes effort, just to appear in public, dealing with discriminatory sh!t from homophobes just for being yourself, it makes sense that you are, effectively, not taking your relationship or your partner for granted.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by wonkey_monkey on Tuesday December 26, @10:07PM (8 children)
I didn't know that was the usual thinking...
(Score: 4, Informative) by Grishnakh on Tuesday December 26, @10:45PM (4 children)
Depends on who you ask. If you ask the conservative and religious types, they'll usually repeat this claim, because they're desperate to "preserve the sanctity of marriage" and thus they need to convince people that only monogamous, religious-based marriages can possibly make people happy.
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Tuesday December 26, @10:59PM
Most of the time I never hear about personal happiness from those types, I hear about "right" and "wrong," "right" often being the more difficult option of the two.
(Score: 2) by wonkey_monkey on Tuesday December 26, @11:52PM
It says usual thinking. What you're talking about it doesn't involve any thinking.
(Score: 2) by schad on Wednesday December 27, @03:13AM (1 child)
I've asked. Religious types say things like "It's a sin" or "It's against God's plan" or "The Bible says that it's an outward sign of inner corruption" or whatever else. Conservatives usually talk about "traditional Judeo-Christian values," which is the same thing. But they'll also talk about "normalcy," which isn't quite the same thing; in that case, it's more about conforming to the prevailing social norms, which they view as essential for a healthy society.
The closest I can get is to say that religious people tend to think that true happiness is impossible for nonbelievers. So a married gay couple would be unhappy, though of course so would a single gay person. They key trait is not having found (the "correct") God.
Maybe the religious and conservative people I talk to are smarter than the ones you and the researchers talk to. I was inclined to believe that the researchers just lived in the fairly typical academic echo chamber where they are almost literally incapable of comprehending foreign perspectives. But if you've got some actual first-hand experience... maybe I'm just hanging out with the right sorts of people, entirely by mistake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:07AM
A deeply flawed text.
Hundreds of examples of self-contradictory nonsense.
Bible Inconsistencies - Bible Contradictions [infidels.org]
This stuff was known LONG ago.
Self-Contradictions of the Bible -- William Henry Burr, 1819-1908 [google.com]
If somebody gave you a Science textbook filled with so many holes, you'd pitch it out the window as worthless.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday December 27, @01:25AM (2 children)
I expect it's at least partially because lesbians are quite a bit more likely to either be on the giving or receiving end of domestic violence. Kind of puts a lie to the rosy picture painted in this study.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Wednesday December 27, @02:03AM (1 child)
And I expect it is because Buzzie is making stuff up again, based only on his fevered conservative brainstem.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @03:35AM
He's not wrong actually. We have the highest reported rate of domestic violence, though honestly I suspect it's higher among gay men but they simply don't dare report it. I had an abusive ex, though to be fair she's bisexual, not lesbian. I've made it a point only to date rock-solid gold-star lesbians since then and have never had issues.
Uzzard, of course, is simply annoyed I have better success with women than he does :D
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Insightful) by jmorris on Tuesday December 26, @10:41PM (1 child)
Can we all say "Propaganda"? Thought so. Remember kids, what is Law #1 of SJWs?
This isn't even a hard call, we can believe this improbable propaganda claiming that busted, dysfunctional people suddenly flip their statistical tendency toward shortened lives and horrible ends by getting "fake married" or we can assume they are lying bastards pushing an agenda and that internal writing such as 2 Studies That Prove Domestic Violence Is an LGBT Issue [advocate.com] is probably more accurate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @10:51PM
Study obviously rebuttaled. Just look at jmorris. Definitely not happy. Guess he should have married a SJW, variety is the spice of life, they say!
(Score: 4, Insightful) by linkdude64 on Tuesday December 26, @10:58PM
Raising children well is one of the most difficult and demanding jobs in the world. Not only does it cost a lot of money and stress, but the pay off is almost entirely emotional, especially in modern society where the elderly are near-disposed of.
If we are considering child-rearing a full-time job (which it is) for two parents, that's a 72 hour work week (kids don't disappear on the weekends, so weekends are 2x8hr shifts) and let's say the workload is ideally split down the middle (it never is, and if it was, marriages would be happier overall, I'm sure) so that means for each adult in the relationship the math comes out to: job (40) + kid (36) = 76 total hours of work a week for each person, and that is in an ideal relationship where duties are split down the middle, and that simultaneous effort is never needed.
Say that more duties fall to the woman and the man only contributes half as much as she does for the kid? That's 40(job) + 54 (36/2=18 from the man's slack + 36 of her share) = 94 hours of work a week.
So you had better fucking believe that if one partner is doing 94 hours of work a week, that the other partner is going to be hearing about it, and that both of them will suffer for it.
Case in point: Everything is harder when you have to get something done. Wouldn't be surprised if jobless millenials blogging about classist privilege were happier than single parents working 3 jobs, either.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday December 26, @10:58PM
What is it that a man/man or woman/woman (of any sexual orientation) find in each other in different kinds of relationships -- acquaintance, friend, buddy, comrade, partner, lover? And similarly for woman/man? I bet it ranges widely but clusters differentially at least in some areas, possibly also based on societal environment.
Reply to This
BLT?
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Gaaark on Tuesday December 26, @11:37PM (4 children)
Men want sex, sex, sex
Women want conversation, cuddling, a listener.
Gay guys get sex
Lesbians get conversation, cuddling, a listener.
What's so hard to figure out?
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @11:45PM (1 child)
The series of traps and locks preventing unauthorized entry or exit from my sex dungeon.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday December 27, @02:46AM
Like Saw, but I gotta dig the key out of my dick?
Ouuuuuch!
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @03:40AM (1 child)
Women want sex too, don't be fooled. Some of us have "manly" sex drives. No, not me, but I do want it a couple of times a week minimum. It's just not polite or "ladylike" to mention, you see.
I've been told, BY a man, that men are much less complicated about sex, that it all happens in one place and emotions don't play much part in it. That's...hard to comprehend, for me. I couldn't ever have sex with someone I don't at least care very much for, if not someone I'm actually in love with. The thought of somehow being able to just fuck, with no attachment to your partner at all beyond lust, is just impossible for me to imagine. It sounds empty and sad, too.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:19AM
it all happens in one place
Supporting diagram. [blogdailyherald.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Bot on Tuesday December 26, @11:37PM (1 child)
I am dubious about this study, because... car analogy time.
An interesting conversation I had with a car repairman was about the satisfaction people communicated about costly, mercedes class, cars. He posited that luxury cars have their share of problems, but buyers, having invested a lot in the car, will not advertise them as much as owner of regular and cheap cars. Because doing so would be auto-accusing self of having failed or of having got hold of the bad apple. Of course some are instead very vocal about shortcomings and stop buying that brand too.
Out of analogy, people who enter a difficult kind of relationship, be them same sex, or with class difference, or with age difference, are likely to inflate the perceived happiness, because they invested more energy than ordinary couple (mercedes class union), because they don't want the haters to be eventually right, because they consider the union an adventure and discomfort during adventures is expected or even welcomed.
Besides, happiness is the way of the body to tell the soul "you exist, you are, you are powerful" which is common when taking non conformist stances.
- "You marry canonically and everything is fine"
- "meh"
- "You marry an underage goat of your same sex and you are a billionaire and everything is fine"
- "FUCK YEAH"
Finally, happiness is not that great metric. Better metrics, but unfortunately heavily skewed towards traditional couples, for religious or social or economic reasons, could be divorce rate or length of marriage.
Speaking as a staunch supporter of one penis, one vagina (for purely geometric reasons) I nonetheless think that any measured difference in happiness between orthosexual and heterosexual* couples IS bias, cultural and psychological.
*) orthosexual being two, of opposite sex and heterosexual being any other combination, I dunno why you keep calling normal couples hetero, meatbags, newspeak is bad for your brain.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @03:46AM
"Purely geometric reasons." That's almost cute, Bot.
This will probably come as a massive unexpected double-free fault to you, but most women don't rank intercourse or other penetrative sex anywhere near the top. Expound all you want on form following function or, heaven help us, "telos," but it won't change that fact. After a few inches in there aren't too many nerve endings in the vagina, and most of the ones that *are* there are in places it's pretty hard to hit in most PIV positions.
The thinly-veiled reference to the idea of gay couples being some kind of thrill-seekers or deliberate nonconformists isn't as cute, though. It's very inexperienced, rather callous, and frankly borderline-autistic. Do you call yourself "Bot" because you on some level recognize how detached from reality this mechanistic mindset of yours is?
Reply to This
