[...] In mid-January, the borough’s police force will close 60 streets to all drivers aside from residents and people employed in the borough during the morning and afternoon rush periods, effectively taking most of the town out of circulation for the popular traffic apps — and for everyone else, for that matter.
[...] While a number of communities have devised strategies like turn restrictions and speed humps that affect all motorists, Leonia’s move may be the most extreme response.
[...] Borough officials say their measure is legal, although it may yet get tested in court. Some traffic engineers and elected officials elsewhere say the move may set a precedent that could encourage towns to summarily restrict public access to outsiders.
Source: Navigation Apps Are Turning Quiet Neighborhoods Into Traffic Nightmares
Also: New Jersey town will close streets to fight navigation app traffic
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Tuesday December 26, @11:28PM (8 children)
There's a narrow street like that near my workplace, that was recently turned into a traffic jam escape route by real-time satnav apps. The street has been closed off to non-resident traffic and marked as such in the online maps (and for the obstinate drivers who know the area and still use it, the police is often there too). But bicycles can still go through. That's great for me: I commute by bike, and my commute has become a lot more peaceful. Also, I notice many more cyclists going through that street in the morning now: we're happy, and so are the locals because we don't make any noise.
(Score: 3, Troll) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @12:14AM (4 children)
we're happy, and so are the locals because we don't make any noise.
Must be some unique demographic, because most Americans absolutely despise cyclists, believing them to be some kind of insult to their religion, which says that people who God loves the most drive the biggest SUVs they can find.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Kilo110 on Wednesday December 27, @01:52AM (2 children)
If cyclists had their own lane, where they can separately go a third of the speed of normal traffic, and they also followed the same laws then I'd have no issues coexisting with them.
But they seem to want it both ways. They want to be permitted on automotive roads but don't want to follow the same rules or feel they don't apply to them because they're not cars. I've lost count on how many time idiots cycle the wrong way on a road, or run reds, or ignore stop signs and just charge into the middle of the road. Just last week, I even saw a guy bike straight into an intersection on a red light with oncoming traffic. He just expected other drivers to stop for him.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @02:42AM (1 child)
If cyclists had their own lane, where they can separately go a third of the speed of normal traffic, and they also followed the same laws then I'd have no issues coexisting with them.
I'm sure 99.9% of the cyclists would love this too.
But they seem to want it both ways. They want to be permitted on automotive roads but don't want to follow the same rules or feel they don't apply to them because they're not cars.
They ARE permitted on automotive roads: that's the law, like it or not. Yes, there's some who break the rules like running reds, but I see plenty of that with car drivers too, and that's far, far more dangerous (at least to other people in traffic than the one committing the offense). But some of those other things do make some sense, as far as why cyclists think the rules are stupid: it's because those rules are made with cars in mind, and cause huge inconvenience to cyclists.
Stop signs: these things are generally stupid in 100% of all cases, for cars and cyclists. Why should you stop, when simply yielding is sufficient? If you need to stop to yield, that's fine: "yield" means you don't have right-of-way, and need to yield it to whoever else is there, so if you need to come to a stop to ensure you're clear to go, that's your responsibility. Yield signs already cover all this; there's no reason for a stop sign, ever. For a cyclist, coming to a full stop is actually more dangerous, because the transition between having your feet on the pedals and on the ground, and then back on the pedals, is the one point in all your riding where you're most unstable and most likely to fall over, and even worse if you have clip-in pedals. Given the low speeds cyclists travel at, simply slowing to a near-stop and yielding is sufficient. If I'm coming to a 4-way stop and there's clearly no one else there (no obstructions to my view, perhaps late at night so no cars to be seen anywhere), then where is the sense in stopping at all? One-way roads are pretty stupid for cyclists too; we had a one-way road around a drillfield when I was in college, and it was stupid to require cyclists to ride a half-mile around that instead of going a hundred feet to where they needed to turn. Even worse, car traffic was frequently backed up for 10-20 minutes because of all the students crossing the road at various point when classes changed, and the pedestrians never let any drivers go. They really shouldn't have even allowed cars on that road at all, just cyclists (going both ways) and official vehicles. If going only the correct way on one-way roads means adding a half-mile to your trip, you bet your ass cyclists are going to go the wrong way. Plan the fucking roads better, or close them to car traffic.
But yeah, changing out into moving car traffic is pretty stupid, I'll grant you that. But I see reckless driving *all the time* with car drivers too, so don't feed me any BS about it being unique to cyclists. It's not. And when car/SUV drivers do it, they're risking many peoples' lives; when some idiot cyclists does it, he's only risking his own. There's no possible way a 150-lb guy on a 25-lb bike is going to hurt anyone in any kind of car or SUV, unless you've strapped a rocket on his bike or something.
The ultimate answer is exactly what you yourself said in your first line: give cyclists their own lane, or better yet their own road. Some cities have cycling trails in certain places, and it works very well: it gets the cyclists off the car roads a lot, and gives them a place that's totally safe for them to do their commute without worrying about getting hit, at least until they get to parts of their trip where the cycling trails aren't convenient. There should be plenty of cycling lanes so cyclists can just stick to these; if there aren't, that's the fault of local government, and by extension YOU, because you're a voter, and the local government is the responsibility of you and your fellow car drivers.
(Score: 2) by Pino P on Wednesday December 27, @05:03AM
A dedicated lane for slow-moving vehicles works until a cyclist wants to turn left (US, CA) or right (GB, IE, AU, NZ, JP). Then he needs to cross one or two lanes of through motor traffic to get to the turn lane.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:44AM
I love cyclists. They're worth 75 points! [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @01:24AM (2 children)
Closed to Non-Residents means it has become a private street, and the residents then become responsible for maintenance, repaving, etc.
You have a traffic problem because you have inadequate traffic control devices. Or your city allowed a sub standard street to be built.
Put in stop lights that make the router slower and all the flow through traffic goes away, and exiting your driveway is easy again.. Make it one way and half the traffic goes away.
Any restrictions that apply equally to every driver are fair. But handing a public street built with tax money over for the use of a tiny subset of residents is just wrong headed.
There's no mapping software that can keep track of residents only.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Wednesday December 27, @01:43AM
And, what if I'm there to visit one of residents? What if a delivery goes there?
The police may or may not believe you — which has near-100% correlation with whether they're currently prowling for fines (even if your host is there to defend you, the cop will quote letter of the law). Also, if such an argument works, it will lead to drivers who want a shortcut getting trained to lie.
A street should never have such restrictions, unless it's gated away, with some sort of entry control — and, as you say, maintained by residents rather than taxes.
(Score: 3, Touché) by sjames on Wednesday December 27, @02:12AM
Those residents pay taxes to build roads too. They may not have even voted to change the rules. It may be that the extra services to deal with the inevitable accidents were costing the local government more such that this particular mitigation effort simply returns things to the status quo.
You seem to have quite the sense of entitlement to the side streets there.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by requerdanos on Tuesday December 26, @11:29PM (7 children)
Several years ago, on vacation in Blowing Rock, NC (a mountain village in Pisgah National Forest), I left my motel hungry, trusting the GPS to find me food. It did so, but at one point, it took me down what was basically a single-lane driveway that connected to different roads on each end of a small housing development.
My thoughts at the time were basically:
#1: This road sucks. Bad choice by the GPS.
#2: That is a rude GPS that keeps taking people through these folks' driveway.
Finding the motel again, I drove past the driveway and let the GPS "recalculate," which it didn't have trouble doing.
If that was my driveway, it would probably sprout anti-outsider technology; at least a keep-out sign if not speed bumps and/or automated electric gate.
Civil engineering best practices mean that local neighborhoods have low-density streets for residents to get in and out, while thoroughfares have medium-to-high-density roads to take the through traffic. If some significant percentage of everyone starts to cut through the neighborhoods as if they were thoroughfares, then some significant percentage of everyone is doing it wrong. Law, technology, whatever, will take the place of common sense when common sense is no longer common.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @12:17AM (4 children)
No, the problem is that the civil engineering utterly failed, otherwise the nav apps *would* route the traffic on the main thoroughfares instead of these tiny residential roads. Either the main roads are so poorly placed that driving through some slow-ass residential road is faster (which it shouldn't be because the apps take into account the traffic speeds), or they're so overcrowded that the same happens. Either way, the engineers and the city planners failed in their job. The apps are just using automated algorithms to work around this failure in politics.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by legont on Wednesday December 27, @12:44AM (1 child)
The answer probably is that there are good - rich areas where taxes built good roads - and poor bad ones. Similar to schools.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @02:48AM
The answer probably is that there are good - rich areas where taxes built good roads - and poor bad ones. Similar to schools.
Honestly, I doubt this. Money isn't a guarantee of competence. Places with local governments with more money have more resources to take advantage of, true, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're going to do a better job with traffic engineering. Just look at the NJ town in this article: that's not a poor neighborhood at all. But they're obviously too stupid to plan their roads well. I used to live in northern NJ, in and among many very wealthy towns, with very high home values and utterly absurd property tax rates, and the roads there were a complete fucking disaster. They were paved well enough (and repaved because they got torn up every winter by the snow plows), but the layouts were utterly stupid, and there wasn't any apparent effort to fix that. Getting from town to town almost always meant driving on little 2-lane (1 each side) roads, and passing people on the shoulder when they were turning left, and frequently using weird little short cuts because there simply was no rational planning to these roads at all. There was absolutely no shortage of money: the local schools had absurdly high budgets and could afford very expensive football fields, and the local cops got ridiculously generous pay and pensions and early retirements.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @01:34AM
He said it was a single lane driveway. That would suggest it was not a public street. So you can't blame the city engineers.
Lazy or cloud Mapping companies, perhaps? Waze was famous for this, because one guy would find this route and report it, and that's all it took. Originally nobody even checked to see if it actually existed. I doubt they have even fixed that yet.
Since its a single lane driveway, chip in and buy some Dead End (No Outlet) signs, and put them up. If that doesn't solve it rent a jersey barrier for a month after explaining to the neighbors.
After all, its a private street.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday December 27, @02:18AM
Yes, but at the top of a mountain, that situation often reflects "success", not failure, in that a road was placed and serviceable where it probably initially appeared that none would be. Mountaintop road placement is nontrivial.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:49AM (1 child)
Blowing Rock? Was the city founded by crackheads?
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:41AM
The town was named for an adjacent geological feature.
-- OriginalOwner_
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday December 26, @11:38PM (2 children)
This is what a "smart" city looks like. Once you give decision making to algorithms, you'll get stupid unintentional and emergent behaviours, that human intuition would have excluded.
10x worse when you throw in machine learning, which will always have artefacts in its pattern recognition.
It's going to be a Kafkaesque digital bureaucracy from now until the Butlerian jihad.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @12:20AM (1 child)
It's not stupid. What's stupid is the decisions made by humans in the city governments; if it weren't for their mismanagement, we wouldn't have most of these traffic problems.
You seem to be assuming that humans are capable of better decisions than algorithms. Where did you get this crazy idea? What makes you think you can take some random idiot off the street, and get a better result with his decisions than with an algorithm designed by an expert? Now before you try to poke holes in the logic of that statement, ask yourself: what exactly are the qualifications to get into municipal politics? Is there some kind of college degree needed to get onto city council, and then be able to make these decisions about traffic engineering (which of course involves overriding the recommendations of actual engineers)?
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @12:37AM
Even if there were, the vast majority of people with college degrees are incompetent, including in their supposed area of expertise. Most colleges don't have very high standards, after all.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:15AM
Europe has had this policy for decades. Streets that provided a shortcut path were walled off in strategic places, or signed with "No powered vehicles" + "except residents" signs that provided enforcability. Pedestrian and bicycle traffic would be let through the walls.
Later on, streets that couldn't be blocked were equipped with traffic calming devices, like speed bumps, and tree planters to force a single lane of traffic.
Nice for concerned locals, but a ball ache for people trying to get somewhere.
