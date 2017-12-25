from the looking-for-love-in-all-the-wrong-places dept.
Amazon and Microsoft employees caught up in sex trafficking sting
The tech industry has a clear history of sexism and misogyny, but a recent Newsweek report highlights another problem. The publication got its hands on a slew of emails sent to brothels and pimps between 2014 and 2016 that document the industry's patronage of brothels and purchasing of services from trafficked sex workers. Among the emails, which were obtained through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office, were 67 sent from Microsoft employee email accounts, 63 from Amazon accounts and dozens more from companies like Boeing, T-Mobile, Oracle and local Seattle tech firms.
Some of the emails were collected during a 2015 sting operation that targeted sex worker review boards and resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals, including high-level Amazon and Microsoft directors. Two opted for a trial, which is currently set to begin in March.
Seattle's sex industry has grown right alongside its tech industry and the city's authorities have said that some men spend up to $50,000 per year on sex workers. Brothels are even known to advertise how close they are to tech offices. Alex Trouteaud, director of policy and research at the anti-trafficking organization Demand Abolition, told Newsweek that the tech industry is a "culture that has readily embraced trafficking."
Newsweek: Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims by Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails
Related: "Pimping" Charges Against Backpage Executives Dismissed
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Wednesday December 27, @12:37AM
I was about to submit this myself before I noticed Fnord beat me to it. Newsweek clickbaited the headline to what I'm sure will be hilarious effect but the story looks solid. Here are some choice bits from the original source:
Don't use your work email to solicit sex. Looks like Microsoft is not going to be of much help to those caught:
But do they actually know the women are trafficked? Maybe so:
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @12:45AM
Some seem's
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 27, @01:25AM
Use your big words, bro.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:59AM
It's wrong because it's illegal. You need to decriminalize the most of the wholesome aspects.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:22AM
A "brother"? Is that M$ internal terminology, like "Cast Member" for a Disney employee?
Interesting too that many of the high flying rockstar tech bros at M$ and Amazon can't get free nookie.
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by legont on Wednesday December 27, @02:59AM
Free is almost always more expensive.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 27, @03:18AM
To get free nookie on a regular basis, you have to invest time and effort and usually money into getting to know potential partners and/or making oneself attractive to those that enjoy casual nookie, and then of course invest time and effort and usually money into getting particularly close to a partner. That time and effort is something that rich and powerful men don't have in abundance, so for them investing just straight up cash for a prostitute is much easier.
Also, part of the attraction of prostitutes for a lot of high-powered men is precisely that it's not free, and thus a transaction in which their partner(s) has no power to refuse them when they request a particular act. So even if they could get free nookie, they choose hookers instead.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @03:22AM
God fucking damn it. I do anti-trafficking work and seeing this makes my blood fucking boil. These are human beings we're talking about here, and THESE overprivileged fucking d00dbr0 sociopaths...they're not just saying they don't care about the exploitation, the horror and fear and pain and suffering, they're saying they get off on it! People who "buy sex" are shit. End of story. Sex trafficking is commercial rape. These fucking johns are doing it because they get off on the power differential.
(Score: 3, Funny) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @01:08AM
Here all this time I thought it was us normal users getting fucked, and having to pay for it too.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:17AM
$50,000 per year on sex workers is immoral. Get a Ferrari, Lambo, whatever. That gives you pussy AND you can have fun driving, too.
Of course some of these guys are responsible for windows 10 so I don't expect good judgment from them.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by anotherblackhat on Wednesday December 27, @01:29AM
Between 0.1% and 0.2% of Microsoft employees in Seattle used company email to solicit prostitutes.
An unknown percentage of those prostitutes were trafficked.
From these two questionable numbers, the conclusion? the tech industry is a "culture that has readily embraced trafficking."
Actually, those numbers seem remarkably low. Estimates vary, but most studies claim over 10% of men solicit prostitutes.
If Microsoft employees were average, and at least 50% male, I'd expect something closer to 5%, not 0.2%
How does 0.2% compare with, say, the advertising industry? Or the police?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 27, @01:49AM
Well, here's an industry-specific data point [theonion.com].
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:33AM
It is a non harmful activity by consenting adults.
Like pot, just legalize it, tax it and regulate it.
That solves most of the problems associated with illegal prostitution like human trafficking, women getting robbed who cannot go to police, women who get beaten / being 'pimped', sickness without good healthcare..etc.
if you legalize it, the women pay taxes, have healthcare, are protected like police like any other legitimate business. It also empowers women (and men as well)..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:46AM
A protected class of illegal immigrants, since otherwise they are looking at getting deported, in some cases back to countries or debts which will just see them shipped off to some other worse country than the US to 'pay back their debt'.
Having said that, prostitution definitely needs to get legalized in the US, we have enough STD dangers as it is right now, and having sex workers as a well regulated industry could do something to help alleviate that as it would offer an outlet for people who otherwise might make questionable decisions because they are sexually frustrated.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @03:29AM
It is a non harmful activity by consenting adults.
Because the religious nuts in this country don't believe this, and think it's morally wrong and must therefore be banned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:10AM
It's illegal because people don't typically choose to go into prostitution. This whole happy hooker libertarian bullshit needs to die.
Seattle stopped prosecuting prostitutes years ago and focuses all attention on the Johns, pimps and others involved in the exploitation of prostitutes. Situations like this are specifically why prostitution isn't legal and shouldn't be legalized in the future. It's just too much of a problem to identify which prostitutes are choosing to do it and which ones are being coerced.
What's more, there's no good reason for the practice in the first place that wouldn't be solved by women not being such stuck up bitches. If women knew how to treat men with the level of respect they demand, there really wouldn't be the need for prostitutes. Instead, women use withholding sex as a weapon and whine about being raped even though they chose to participate in the process rather than just cases where they actually objected or resisted. Even just freezing would be reasonable to infer as non-consent, but when somebody is actively participating, that is consent.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:40AM
People don't typically choose to collect trashcans, or clean sewers. Should we make those jobs illegal as well?
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @02:35AM
Child Pornography on the Internet [warplife.com]
"We have our own orphanage!" -- Russian kiddieporn site
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Wednesday December 27, @03:16AM
"The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it." This sword cuts both ways. Ultimately, trying to remove CP from the Internet is unfeasible, it will always be there unless we are willing to destroy the Internet by giving absolute control of our digital lives to the powers that be.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @03:28AM
If you're searching for kiddieporn at bing it suggested ten or so alternative keywords for each keyword you search for.
Try searching google for kiddieporn at google it won't offer any suggestions at all.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by unauthorized on Wednesday December 27, @02:55AM
Oh get fucked, the tech industry has a long history of baseless assertions of sexism and misogyny.
So it's not specific to the tech industry, is it? If you go to a place where there is a significant minority of a certain group (Microsoft employees) and take a large sample of people, then you will find some of those people in your sample. What you've found is that Microsoft employees are people too (crazy, I know), and some of them make the same kinds of choices other people do.
Yet another piece of religious propaganda by the propaganda wing of the church of feminism (praise be the holy vagina).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:09AM
It's ok to group all people in the tech industry, but not ok to group people by religion, gender, sexual identity/orientation, race. Why do people continue to think that painting broad strokes on any group is bound to get it wrong?
(Score: 3, Funny) by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @03:32AM
Microsoft employees are people too (crazy, I know)
What? That's total bullshit. The beings that came up with Windows 8/10 cannot be classified as "human". (Or if they are, then that really means that humans are a horrible species that deserves eradication.)
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Wednesday December 27, @04:14AM
Hey, come on. Flatworms can be people too!
(Score: 3, Insightful) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday December 27, @03:30AM
Substitute "tech industry" with any other industry and that sentence still works. Why is there this weird obsession with sexism in the tech industry as if people are surprise and shocked that it can exist there?
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:27AM
Mainly because it's still majority male and tends to pay well. Accusations like this are the ones that feminists used to chase men out of primary and secondary education.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:34AM
The world's oldest profession meets the youngest. Sex has always been a transaction, and tech people might grasp that.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @04:01AM
If you truly think sex is nothing but a transaction, I pity you immensely. That kind of zero-sum thinking is corrosive to the soul.
