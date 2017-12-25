Stories
Amazon and Microsoft Employees Caught Up in Sex Trafficking Sting

posted by martyb on Wednesday December 27, @12:37AM
from the looking-for-love-in-all-the-wrong-places dept.
Career & Education

Fnord666 writes:

Amazon and Microsoft employees caught up in sex trafficking sting

The tech industry has a clear history of sexism and misogyny, but a recent Newsweek report highlights another problem. The publication got its hands on a slew of emails sent to brothels and pimps between 2014 and 2016 that document the industry's patronage of brothels and purchasing of services from trafficked sex workers. Among the emails, which were obtained through a public records request to the King County Prosecutor's Office, were 67 sent from Microsoft employee email accounts, 63 from Amazon accounts and dozens more from companies like Boeing, T-Mobile, Oracle and local Seattle tech firms.

Some of the emails were collected during a 2015 sting operation that targeted sex worker review boards and resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals, including high-level Amazon and Microsoft directors. Two opted for a trial, which is currently set to begin in March.

Seattle's sex industry has grown right alongside its tech industry and the city's authorities have said that some men spend up to $50,000 per year on sex workers. Brothels are even known to advertise how close they are to tech offices. Alex Trouteaud, director of policy and research at the anti-trafficking organization Demand Abolition, told Newsweek that the tech industry is a "culture that has readily embraced trafficking."

Newsweek: Tech Bros Bought Sex Trafficking Victims by Using Amazon and Microsoft Work Emails

Related: "Pimping" Charges Against Backpage Executives Dismissed

Original Submission


Related Stories

"Pimping" Charges Against Backpage Executives Dismissed 13 comments

takyon writes:

Executives for the online classified advertising website Backpage have seen the charges against them dismissed:

Last month, a California judge tentatively ruled that he would dismiss charges lodged by California's attorney general against Backpage.com's chief executive and two of its former owners. The tables seemed to turn after a November 16 hearing in which Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman decided against following his tentative ruling. But on Friday, the judge issued a final order that virtually mirrored the earlier one: charges dismissed.

[...] Judge Bowman agreed with the defendants, including former owners Michael Lacey and James Larkin, that they were protected, among other things, by the Communications Decency Act, and hence they were not liable for third-party ads posted by others.

"Congress struck a balance in favor of free speech in that Congress did not wish to hold liable online publishers for the action of publishing third-party speech and thus provided for both a foreclosure from prosecution and an affirmative defense at trial. Congress has spoken on this matter and it is for Congress, not this Court, to revisit," the judge initially ruled. Judge Bowman issued nearly the same language (PDF) in his latest ruling: "By enacting the CDA, Congress struck a balance in favor of free speech by providing for both a foreclosure from prosecution and an affirmative defense at trial for those who are deemed an internet service provider."

Previously: Backpage's Dallas Offices Raided, CEO Charged With "Pimping"

Original Submission

(1)

  by takyon on Wednesday December 27, @12:37AM

    by takyon (881) on Wednesday December 27, @12:37AM (#614516)

    I was about to submit this myself before I noticed Fnord beat me to it. Newsweek clickbaited the headline to what I'm sure will be hilarious effect but the story looks solid. Here are some choice bits from the original source:

    In the Seattle area, brothels even advertise their proximity to Microsoft headquarters on the Backpage.com site: “New Open Mind Asian Hot Sweet Pretty Face Nice Body Top Service (Bellevue-Redmond near Microsoft).” Or, “Certifiably Sexy Student Nuru Massage 69 Tongue Bath (Bellevue-Redmond Microsoft Access).

    A study commissioned by the Department of Justice found that Seattle has the fastest-growing sex industry in the United States, more than doubling in size between 2005 and 2012. That boom correlates neatly with the boom of the tech sector there. It also correlates to the surge in high-paying jobs, since this “hobby” (the word johns use online to describe buying sex) can be expensive: Some of these men spent $30,000 to $50,000 a year, according to authorities.

    The tech sector has not only employed a significant number of men who pay for sex with trafficked women, it has also enabled traffickers to reach customers more easily and to hide their business from cops by taking it off the streets and into computers and ultimately, hotel rooms, motels or apartments. In one 24-hour-period in Seattle, an estimated 6,487 people solicited sex on just one of the more than 100 websites that connect buyers with sellers, according to a 2014 study.

    Don't use your work email to solicit sex. Looks like Microsoft is not going to be of much help to those caught:

    A day after Newsweek first contacted Microsoft for comment this week, an unknown number of Microsoft employees in Seattle received an email from Human Resources officials warning them: “Microsoft has been informed by the King County prosecutor’s office that they have obtained records in connection with a criminal enforcement activity related to a brother engaged in prostitution.”

    The Microsoft email informed recipients that law enforcement “may have obtained” business cards, badges and emails and links to a variety of company policies related to standards of business conduct and responsible use of technology. “You are urged to ensure that you have reviewed and complied with these company policies as well as criminal laws,” wrote a Microsoft human resources official named Adrienne Day.

    A spokesman for Microsoft called the timing of the HR warning “coincidental” and denied it was related to the Newsweek investigation, although Microsoft had requested access to the records in October and received them in November, but only warned its employees this week.

    But do they actually know the women are trafficked? Maybe so:

    “She’s as close to perfect as I think they get made,” one man said, describing one of the Korean women. “Right after K-girls, I’ve always had this thing for Eastern Europeans,” another said. “Like Czech, Hungarian, anyone from a war-torn country. Anything with ‘will work for food.’”

    
    

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @12:45AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @12:45AM (#614521)

      Some seem's

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:22AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:22AM (#614556)

      criminal enforcement activity related to a brother engaged in prostitution.

      A "brother"? Is that M$ internal terminology, like "Cast Member" for a Disney employee?

      Interesting too that many of the high flying rockstar tech bros at M$ and Amazon can't get free nookie.

      by legont on Wednesday December 27, @02:59AM

        by legont (4179) on Wednesday December 27, @02:59AM (#614568)

        Free is almost always more expensive.

        
        "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

      by Thexalon on Wednesday December 27, @03:18AM

        by Thexalon (636) on Wednesday December 27, @03:18AM (#614580)

        Interesting too that many of the high flying rockstar tech bros at M$ and Amazon can't get free nookie.

        To get free nookie on a regular basis, you have to invest time and effort and usually money into getting to know potential partners and/or making oneself attractive to those that enjoy casual nookie, and then of course invest time and effort and usually money into getting particularly close to a partner. That time and effort is something that rich and powerful men don't have in abundance, so for them investing just straight up cash for a prostitute is much easier.

        Also, part of the attraction of prostitutes for a lot of high-powered men is precisely that it's not free, and thus a transaction in which their partner(s) has no power to refuse them when they request a particular act. So even if they could get free nookie, they choose hookers instead.

        
        If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.

    by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @03:22AM

      by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Wednesday December 27, @03:22AM (#614584)

      “She’s as close to perfect as I think they get made,” one man said, describing one of the Korean women. “Right after K-girls, I’ve always had this thing for Eastern Europeans,” another said. “Like Czech, Hungarian, anyone from a war-torn country. Anything with ‘will work for food.’”

      God fucking damn it. I do anti-trafficking work and seeing this makes my blood fucking boil. These are human beings we're talking about here, and THESE overprivileged fucking d00dbr0 sociopaths...they're not just saying they don't care about the exploitation, the horror and fear and pain and suffering, they're saying they get off on it! People who "buy sex" are shit. End of story. Sex trafficking is commercial rape. These fucking johns are doing it because they get off on the power differential.

  by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @01:08AM

    by frojack (1554) on Wednesday December 27, @01:08AM (#614528)

    Here all this time I thought it was us normal users getting fucked, and having to pay for it too.

    
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:17AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:17AM (#614530)

    $50,000 per year on sex workers is immoral. Get a Ferrari, Lambo, whatever. That gives you pussy AND you can have fun driving, too.

    Of course some of these guys are responsible for windows 10 so I don't expect good judgment from them.

  by anotherblackhat on Wednesday December 27, @01:29AM

    by anotherblackhat (4722) on Wednesday December 27, @01:29AM (#614536)

    Between 0.1% and 0.2% of Microsoft employees in Seattle used company email to solicit prostitutes.
    An unknown percentage of those prostitutes were trafficked.
    From these two questionable numbers, the conclusion? the tech industry is a "culture that has readily embraced trafficking."

    Actually, those numbers seem remarkably low. Estimates vary, but most studies claim over 10% of men solicit prostitutes.
    If Microsoft employees were average, and at least 50% male, I'd expect something closer to 5%, not 0.2%

    How does 0.2% compare with, say, the advertising industry? Or the police?

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:33AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:33AM (#614538)

    It is a non harmful activity by consenting adults.

    Like pot, just legalize it, tax it and regulate it.

    That solves most of the problems associated with illegal prostitution like human trafficking, women getting robbed who cannot go to police, women who get beaten / being 'pimped', sickness without good healthcare..etc.

    if you legalize it, the women pay taxes, have healthcare, are protected like police like any other legitimate business. It also empowers women (and men as well)..

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:46AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:46AM (#614564)

      A protected class of illegal immigrants, since otherwise they are looking at getting deported, in some cases back to countries or debts which will just see them shipped off to some other worse country than the US to 'pay back their debt'.

      Having said that, prostitution definitely needs to get legalized in the US, we have enough STD dangers as it is right now, and having sex workers as a well regulated industry could do something to help alleviate that as it would offer an outlet for people who otherwise might make questionable decisions because they are sexually frustrated.

    by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @03:29AM

      by Grishnakh (2831) on Wednesday December 27, @03:29AM (#614589)

      It is a non harmful activity by consenting adults.

      Because the religious nuts in this country don't believe this, and think it's morally wrong and must therefore be banned.

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:10AM

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:10AM (#614603)

        It's illegal because people don't typically choose to go into prostitution. This whole happy hooker libertarian bullshit needs to die.

        Seattle stopped prosecuting prostitutes years ago and focuses all attention on the Johns, pimps and others involved in the exploitation of prostitutes. Situations like this are specifically why prostitution isn't legal and shouldn't be legalized in the future. It's just too much of a problem to identify which prostitutes are choosing to do it and which ones are being coerced.

        What's more, there's no good reason for the practice in the first place that wouldn't be solved by women not being such stuck up bitches. If women knew how to treat men with the level of respect they demand, there really wouldn't be the need for prostitutes. Instead, women use withholding sex as a weapon and whine about being raped even though they chose to participate in the process rather than just cases where they actually objected or resisted. Even just freezing would be reasonable to infer as non-consent, but when somebody is actively participating, that is consent.

        by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:40AM

          by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:40AM (#614609)

          It's illegal because people don't typically choose to go into prostitution.

          People don't typically choose to collect trashcans, or clean sewers. Should we make those jobs illegal as well?

  by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @02:35AM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday December 27, @02:35AM (#614559)

    Child Pornography on the Internet [warplife.com]

    "We have our own orphanage!" -- Russian kiddieporn site

    
    127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

    by unauthorized on Wednesday December 27, @03:16AM

      by unauthorized (3776) on Wednesday December 27, @03:16AM (#614579)

      "The Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it." This sword cuts both ways. Ultimately, trying to remove CP from the Internet is unfeasible, it will always be there unless we are willing to destroy the Internet by giving absolute control of our digital lives to the powers that be.

  by unauthorized on Wednesday December 27, @02:55AM

    by unauthorized (3776) on Wednesday December 27, @02:55AM (#614567)

    The tech industry has a clear history of sexism and misogyny

    Oh get fucked, the tech industry has a long history of baseless assertions of sexism and misogyny.

    and dozens more from companies like Boeing, T-Mobile

    So it's not specific to the tech industry, is it? If you go to a place where there is a significant minority of a certain group (Microsoft employees) and take a large sample of people, then you will find some of those people in your sample. What you've found is that Microsoft employees are people too (crazy, I know), and some of them make the same kinds of choices other people do.

    Yet another piece of religious propaganda by the propaganda wing of the church of feminism (praise be the holy vagina).

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:09AM (#614571)

      It's ok to group all people in the tech industry, but not ok to group people by religion, gender, sexual identity/orientation, race. Why do people continue to think that painting broad strokes on any group is bound to get it wrong?

    by Grishnakh on Wednesday December 27, @03:32AM

      by Grishnakh (2831) on Wednesday December 27, @03:32AM (#614593)

      Microsoft employees are people too (crazy, I know)

      What? That's total bullshit. The beings that came up with Windows 8/10 cannot be classified as "human". (Or if they are, then that really means that humans are a horrible species that deserves eradication.)

  by LoRdTAW on Wednesday December 27, @03:30AM

    by LoRdTAW (3755) on Wednesday December 27, @03:30AM (#614590)

    The tech industry has a clear history of sexism and misogyny, but a recent Newsweek report highlights another problem.

    Substitute "tech industry" with any other industry and that sentence still works. Why is there this weird obsession with sexism in the tech industry as if people are surprise and shocked that it can exist there?

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:27AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:27AM (#614608)

      Mainly because it's still majority male and tends to pay well. Accusations like this are the ones that feminists used to chase men out of primary and secondary education.

  by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:34AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:34AM (#614594)

    The world's oldest profession meets the youngest. Sex has always been a transaction, and tech people might grasp that.

    by Azuma Hazuki on Wednesday December 27, @04:01AM

      by Azuma Hazuki (5086) on Wednesday December 27, @04:01AM (#614600)

      If you truly think sex is nothing but a transaction, I pity you immensely. That kind of zero-sum thinking is corrosive to the soul.

(1)