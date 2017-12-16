from the little-green-men dept.
The existence of UFOs had been "proved beyond reasonable doubt," according the head of the secret Pentagon program that analyzed the mysterious aircrafts.
In an interview with British broadsheet The Telegraph published on Saturday, Luis Elizondo told the newspaper of the sightings, "In my opinion, if this was a court of law, we have reached the point of 'beyond reasonable doubt.'"
"I hate to use the term UFO but that's what we're looking at," he added. "I think it's pretty clear this is not us, and it's not anyone else, so no one has to ask questions where they're from."
Since 2007, Elizondo led the government program, the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, investigating evidence of UFOs and alien life. It was shuttered in 2012.
Its existence was first reported by The New York Times last week.
Elizondo was not able to discuss specifics of the program, but told The Telegraph that there had been "lots" of UFO sightings and witnesses interviewed during the program's five years.
Investigators pinpointed geographical "hot spots" that were sometimes near nuclear facilities and power plants and observed trends among the aircrafts including lack of flight surfaces on the objects and extreme manoeuvrability, Elizondo told The Telegraph.
Previously: Pentagon's UFO Investigation Program Revealed
Related Stories
Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program
In the $600 billion annual Defense Department budgets, the $22 million spent on the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program was almost impossible to find. Which was how the Pentagon wanted it. For years, the program investigated reports of unidentified flying objects, according to Defense Department officials, interviews with program participants and records obtained by The New York Times. It was run by a military intelligence official, Luis Elizondo, on the fifth floor of the Pentagon's C Ring, deep within the building's maze.
The Defense Department has never before acknowledged the existence of the program, which it says it shut down in 2012. But its backers say that, while the Pentagon ended funding for the effort at that time, the program remains in existence. For the past five years, they say, officials with the program have continued to investigate episodes brought to them by service members, while also carrying out their other Defense Department duties.
(Score: 3, Funny) by ataradov on Wednesday December 27, @07:58AM (3 children)
I just looked out of the window and saw something, I could not identify - an UFO. Now gimme $$$$ to investigate this.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:04AM
... the absurdity of the Courts of Law.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Bot on Wednesday December 27, @10:49AM (1 child)
Given we are on soylentnews, I bet that your UFO sighting is about that thing called "the sun".
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:35PM
what i thought that giant glowing orb was a light bulb. huh.
are all of them "the sun"? I have a lot down here in the basement; i never changed to flourescent because my mom wouldnt let me
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @08:09AM
At least the eds are not accepting any of that liberal SJW aristarchus's submission, so instead we get truly interesting and scientific stuff like this, that is news for nerds, and the previously abducted. The probed me, all the way through. They said, I was nothing but meat. [youtube.com]
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @08:31AM (1 child)
Your dad has prostate cancer and he's going to die soon.
Sorry, dude.
Reply to This
I guess they live among us. Someone here seemed to already know about dad's prostate cancer and found the info -1 redundant. Damn aliens git outta pa's butthole!
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Funny) by maxwell demon on Wednesday December 27, @08:55AM (3 children)
But he's a former head of a Pentagon program. That should make him untrustworthy as part of the conspiracy. So we have to conclude that UFOs don't exist.
No wait, that's what they want us to think by that move, so they actually do exist.
But then, they probably anticipated that conclusion, so this is again evidence that UFOs don't exist.
On the other hand, also this conclusion might have been anticipStack overflow.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:25AM (1 child)
Just a tip: aliens are immune to iocane powder.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @02:37PM
all this time I thought he was talking about illegal aliens and that they needed more funding to build a wall. i mean those things from space dont have citizenship and they might already be H1Bs so you can never be too careful.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:29PM
Good idea, we should post the question on StackOverflow!
(Score: 4, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Wednesday December 27, @09:09AM (4 children)
The man doesn't seem to address the issue with much authority. He isn't pointing to any incident, and telling us, "We're sure" or "We're certain that this was an alien spacecraft." It seems to be the same kind of "feeling" that many of us laymen have. To put that feeling into words, "There have been so many sightings, in so many places, by so many unrelated people, that it seems there has to be something to the idea of alien visitors." But, Elizondo doesn't go so far as to identify some dozens of sightings, and tell us that he is sure those sightings were real.
If the guy spent all those years researching, and all he has are unsubstantiated suspicions, he looks like a waste. All he's doing is capitalizing on his association with the government.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 3, Informative) by MostCynical on Wednesday December 27, @10:07AM (3 children)
Next step, he changes his name to Fox Mulder.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
(Score: 5, Funny) by maxwell demon on Wednesday December 27, @10:31AM (2 children)
Does that mean everything he says afterwards is Fox News? :-)
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 4, Touché) by turgid on Wednesday December 27, @11:21AM (1 child)
Faux News.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:32PM
Faux Mulder?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:29AM
So if this has been "proved beyond reasonable doubt" then why can't we see the proof? And who, besides Mr Former Government Man, gets to decide that this is enough proof?
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Bot on Wednesday December 27, @10:46AM (3 children)
People have already had the "Aliens are real, folks" by some ex KGB in the nineties and no civil wars erupted (why should they).
But there are problems.
UFO sightings badly correlate with the amount of personal recording devices available to people. But that can be rationalized, however I don't get the obsession with nuclear facilities and power plants either.
But most of all, the most solid hint of their lack of existence is that they did not run for president, last time. Rather than HRC and Trump, most people would have voted Ridley Scott's Alien, with no hesitation. Are they really much worse than that?
(Score: 3, Informative) by fyngyrz on Wednesday December 27, @11:10AM (1 child)
As far as I'm concerned, Trump is Ridley Scott's alien. :/
Clinton might be best likened to Carter J. Burke from the move Aliens. Awful, but at least their spit won't eat through the floor.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @01:40PM
Clearly you're not the poor sap who has to repair or replace her spittoons on a regular basis.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Wednesday December 27, @05:14PM
You think they don't know we have recording devices? For all we know there have been UFOs for thousands of years or more, and they've become less frequent because of the likelihood of producing evidence of their own existence.
As for the focus on nuclear facilities and power plants, isn't it obvious? These are where we amass enough useful energy to reach the stars, before we squander it on war and indoor lighting. About the only thing I find surprising is that they aren't also focused on particle accelerators.
Of course, the concentration of energy in these facilities is also capable of destroying life as we know it, so maybe the UFOs are actually time travelers preventing the apocalypse. If that's true then we should have more sightings as the orange one brings us once again close to our own annihilation. Not that the shadow state is likely to let that happen either.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday December 27, @11:28AM (7 children)
I don't buy it. Yes, there are things flying in the sky that are unidentified, but that doesn't automatically make them aliens from outer space.
If they were aliens from outer space that would have huge implications for the laws of physics. Given what we currently know about the laws of Nature, the distances between stars, the amount of energy required to travel those distances and the times involved make such travel prohibitive. Yes, we know that clocks slow down and distances contract when you approach the speed of light, but to accelerate anything to those speeds takes an absolutely enormous amount of energy.
We also know that the aliens can't come from our own Solar System (travel within the Solar System is much easier), so they'd have to be from another star system.
No, these are super secret experimental and/or spy aircraft, maybe even spacecraft. Remember, the SR-71 [wikipedia.org] was designed in the 1950s. I'm sure they can do much better now.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday December 27, @12:32PM (5 children)
Indeed, highly unlikely. I'd love to verify the proof he's talking about.
I would sooner believe that they're time travelers from the future, wondering about all the stupid decisions from the current era.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by turgid on Wednesday December 27, @12:39PM
Here's a happy thought for the festive period: they're not time travellers from the future because the human race wipes itself out with WW III before it can invent time travel.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 2, Touché) by khallow on Wednesday December 27, @12:52PM (3 children)
If they have to wonder, then they haven't advanced much.
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Wednesday December 27, @02:24PM (2 children)
After the singularity, all important decisions will be made by one or more AI's, who may want to learn from the past for a change.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday December 27, @03:52PM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by turgid on Wednesday December 27, @04:03PM
Indeed. In the last two years, the West has set itself on course for a return to the 19th Century, particularly the UK and USA. I really don't have much hope for the human race.
Don't let Righty keep you down.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by khallow on Wednesday December 27, @12:51PM
No, it doesn't. It just takes a while. You're thinking present day human dudes with present day lifespans in tin cans with some sort of bogus propulsion system required so the dudes can retire on the planets they arrive at in a few decades. Needless to say, none of that needs to be true. Small, self-replicating robots tooling about at 0.001 C (that is, 300 km/s) could cover the entire galaxy in a 100 million years or so. Even humans who live to ten thousand years of age, could do that trick with a reasonable sized spacecraft and still be able to retire at their destination.
Science fiction has already covered the generational ship. Meaning one doesn't even need long life span.
Meanwhile it's not that hard for aliens from elsewhere to be living in the Solar System today, if they're stealthed. Maybe they're headquartered on a small, blackened asteroid in the Kuiper Belt (running fission plants and venting heat to the side opposite the Sun) and run careful, stealthed missions and observations of humans in the present day. It's hard, but far from impossible for a technologically advanced group to play that game. Sure, it's a "God of gaps" type of argument, but huge gaps exist at present.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @12:27PM (1 child)
But little green men, not so much.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @04:03PM
They're gray dummy, don't you keep up with the latest canon?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Wednesday December 27, @02:10PM
U means "unidentified". It doesn't mean "space aliens". Lots of people have seen things and can't figure out what they are, and some of those things are up in the sky.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Wednesday December 27, @03:02PM
After I look at them for a few seconds they inevitably become identified flying objects, balloons, insects, aircraft, birds, etc.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @03:37PM (1 child)
Why so many disbelievers on SN? I bet you guys don't believe in the flat earth either, although there's so much factual evidence supporting it, somewhere, in the internets
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday December 27, @03:53PM
