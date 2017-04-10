Stories
Earth's Slowing Rotation Could Cause Huge Earthquakes in 2018

posted by CoolHand on Wednesday December 27, @04:58PM
from the shake-rattle-and-roll dept.
Science

mrpg writes:

https://nypost.com/2017/11/21/earths-slowing-rotation-could-cause-huge-earthquakes-in-2018/

High-budget Hollywood disaster flicks love to make up weird natural phenomena to vaguely explain why a bunch of crazy catastrophes are about to threaten the very existence of mankind, but they're almost always complete bunk. Now, a new study featuring actual science suggests that 2018 could see a spike in huge earthquakes around the globe and it's thanks to the Earth's rotation slowing down.

The research, which was presented in a paper by scientists at the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Montana at Missoula, focuses on historic earthquake trends and seems to draw a pretty strong link between periods of slower Earth rotation and rashes of major quakes.

It sure sounds like a sci-fi plot point, but the science is based purely in reality. The study's authors plotted earthquake activity going back over 100 years and thanks to the wealth of data available they were able to determine that the temporary slowing of Earth's rotation seems to be linked to the most devastating and frequent earthquake outbreaks.

Original Submission


  Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @05:21PM

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @05:21PM

    Now we have earthquake proof buildings made out of rubber. And if we don't, we should!

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @05:54PM

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @05:54PM

      That would be cool... Until the rubberband snaps back and shoots you 30 miles into the next county.

    EvilSS on Wednesday December 27, @05:57PM

      EvilSS (1456) on Wednesday December 27, @05:57PM
      Unfortunately all the inhabitants died from blunt force trauma as their building shook them and their belonging around like a bounce house in a tornado. The buildings, however, survived and are expected to have plenty of office space and apartments available as soon as the blood is all cleaned up.

  Bobs on Wednesday December 27, @06:12PM

    Bobs (1462) on Wednesday December 27, @06:12PM

    Interesting.

    But only 100-years seems short vs. geologic timescales.

    Did not RTFA (requires $) but curious if they tried applying their model backwards several hundreds / thousands / millions of years to see it it matches up with the available data.

  Ken_g6 on Wednesday December 27, @06:14PM

    Ken_g6 (3706) on Wednesday December 27, @06:14PM

    It's their fault, isn't it?

  frojack on Wednesday December 27, @06:22PM

    frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 27, @06:22PM

    It's time to outlaw fidget spinners.

    How does a planet temporarily slow it's spin?

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:47PM

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:47PM

      It's time to outlaw fidget spinners.

      Or ship them to Australia where they speed up the Earth.

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:57PM

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:57PM

      How does a planet temporarily slow it's spin?

      My understanding is the lunar tidal forces pull on the outer portions of Earth, gradually slowing it down. It also causes the spin rate of the inner and outer layers to temporarily get out of sync, causing quakes due to the friction. Eventually they sync up, averaging out their difference. Thus, if you measure Earth's rotation based on the surface, it may seem to slow and then speed back up some.

      If you ever put smaller balls inside a big ball and spin it around, you'll observe some hurkey-jerky motion as it takes a while for the momentum to spread evenly. (See, I wasn't just goofing around then; I was learning about astrophysics.)

    FatPhil on Wednesday December 27, @11:16PM

      FatPhil (863) on Wednesday December 27, @11:16PM
      > How does a planet temporarily slow it's spin?

      https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/5/5b/Deviation_of_day_length_from_SI_day.svg

      So day-to-day it's occasionally possible, but in the long term friction always wins.
    Some call me Tim on Thursday December 28, @03:28AM

      Some call me Tim (5819) on Thursday December 28, @03:28AM

      You know that place in Utah where they bolt down solid motors for testing? Yeah, they need to point them in the opposite direction to speed us back up..

  Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @06:24PM

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @06:24PM

    I wonder who's pushing this dung, I'll give you three guesses and the first two don't count.

    fritsd on Wednesday December 27, @06:50PM

      fritsd (4586) on Wednesday December 27, @06:50PM

      Khepri [wikipedia.org], the god of flaming balls of shit?

  Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @06:39PM

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @06:39PM

    A useful subject of wide interest paid for by university and then hidden behind a paywall.
    To top it off, one of the author's topics of interest ins educating folks on these hazards.
    The authors are working hard to negate their efforts.

    So if there were going to be an interesting discussion here,
    what is it that makes the Earth sometimes rotate slower?

    Angular momentum needs to be conserved, so when it rotates slower, is the average mass at a larger radius.
    Perhaps after an eruption?

    Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @07:07PM

      Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @07:07PM

      Yes. F*ck the authors for not posting on arXiv.

    anubi on Wednesday December 27, @07:36PM

      anubi (2828) Subscriber Badge on Wednesday December 27, @07:36PM

      This is to appeal to those of us who believe that paid stuff is better than free stuff.

      Most of us here already know that.

      And judge things by truth, not price.

      This is executive clickbait. Profitable.

      Note Frojack above took one look at it and posted the query about conservation of momentum.

      For free.

      Now, which has more value?

    WalksOnDirt on Wednesday December 27, @09:27PM

      WalksOnDirt (5854) on Wednesday December 27, @09:27PM

      So if there were going to be an interesting discussion here,
      what is it that makes the Earth sometimes rotate slower?

      In the long run the Moon is slowing the Earth. The momentum is transferred to its orbit.

      In the medium run it is mostly glaciation changes. In the short term the causes include earthquakes and hydrology.

    Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:04AM

      Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:04AM

      Someone needs to science harder. In case you haven't paid close enough attention to all the commentary when "but its colder over here/there" is brought up. One possible outcome is all the heat will cause massive evaporation and thus cloud cover, clouds reflect a lot of light, thus reducing the incoming solar radiation. That is how you get the cooling. Look up "albedo".

