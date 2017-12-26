17/12/27/1527208 story
posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 27, @08:10PM
The Pineapple Fund has given $1M in Bitcoin to the Internet Archive.
This year, Christmas came early to the Internet Archive. On Saturday, the generous philanthropist behind the Pineapple Fund gave $1 million dollars in Bitcoin to the Internet Archive. This anonymous crypto-philanthropist explains, "I saw the promise of decentralized money and decided to mine/buy/trade some magical [I]nternet tokens. ...Donating most of it to charity is what I'm doing." We so admire this donor using Bitcoin as the currency of giving this season, and are honored to be the recipients of such a gift. Whoever you are, you are doing a world of good. Thank you.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday December 27, @08:22PM (6 children)
I mean
100 80 70 64 50 90 7266 BTC is really generous!
(Score: 2, Insightful) by jshmlr on Wednesday December 27, @09:07PM (5 children)
Either way, I'd cash these bad boys out, pronto.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 27, @09:35PM (3 children)
Would it be too schadenfreude if I wished that all the early bitcoin millionaires donated their bitcoins to worthy and effective charities and causes, who then cashed them in ASAP, leaving Wall Street speculators holding the bag if/when it crashes?
No, that's bad, and I should feel bad. At least a little.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 27, @11:07PM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
(Score: 2) by wisnoskij on Thursday December 28, @12:44AM
The problem with Wallstreet crashes is it is not Wallstreet which suffers, it makes money on every transaction, it is the guy that took out a second mortgage to buy 10 BTC.
(Score: 1) by jshmlr on Thursday December 28, @02:49AM
Not in the least. A wealth redistribution story set in cyberspace..
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday December 28, @12:18AM
Maybe that is his plan. Have someone try to cash out a bunch of bitcoins at once and cause a crash in the market?
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 27, @08:31PM
Sometimes they do a pledge drive and someone offers to match donations 2 or even 3 to 1 (give $25, they get $100).
(No, not applicable to this big donation.)
(Score: 4, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @09:44PM
If the donor were to sell his coins so he could donate cash he would have to pay capital gains tax
But if he donates assets the charity reaps the profit which is not taxed
The FSF is set up to accept bitcoin and one or two other cryptos
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @09:55PM
I found this explanation the other day:
