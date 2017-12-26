Stories
The Pineapple Fund Gives $1M in Bitcoin to the Internet Archive

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday December 27, @08:10PM   Printer-friendly
from the saving-the-internet dept.
News

canopic jug writes:

The Pineapple Fund has given $1M in Bitcoin to the Internet Archive.

This year, Christmas came early to the Internet Archive. On Saturday, the generous philanthropist behind the Pineapple Fund gave $1 million dollars in Bitcoin to the Internet Archive. This anonymous crypto-philanthropist explains, "I saw the promise of decentralized money and decided to mine/buy/trade some magical [I]nternet tokens. ...Donating most of it to charity is what I'm doing." We so admire this donor using Bitcoin as the currency of giving this season, and are honored to be the recipients of such a gift. Whoever you are, you are doing a world of good. Thank you.

  • (Score: 5, Funny) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Wednesday December 27, @08:22PM (6 children)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Wednesday December 27, @08:22PM (#614857)

    I mean 100 80 70 64 50 90 72 66 BTC is really generous!

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by jshmlr on Wednesday December 27, @09:07PM (5 children)

      by jshmlr (6606) on Wednesday December 27, @09:07PM (#614871) Journal

      Either way, I'd cash these bad boys out, pronto.

      • (Score: 3, Interesting) by krishnoid on Wednesday December 27, @09:35PM (3 children)

        by krishnoid (1156) on Wednesday December 27, @09:35PM (#614879)

        Would it be too schadenfreude if I wished that all the early bitcoin millionaires donated their bitcoins to worthy and effective charities and causes, who then cashed them in ASAP, leaving Wall Street speculators holding the bag if/when it crashes?

        No, that's bad, and I should feel bad. At least a little.

        • (Score: 2) by FatPhil on Wednesday December 27, @11:07PM (1 child)

          by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Wednesday December 27, @11:07PM (#614910) Homepage
          The problem with wall street crashes is that the idiots in the financial institutions don't remove themselves from the gene pool for the benefit of mankind, instead they simply get bailed out from taxpayers wallets by corrupt governments.
          I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.

        • (Score: 1) by jshmlr on Thursday December 28, @02:49AM

          by jshmlr (6606) on Thursday December 28, @02:49AM (#614965) Journal

          Not in the least. A wealth redistribution story set in cyberspace..

      • (Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday December 28, @12:18AM

        by nitehawk214 (1304) on Thursday December 28, @12:18AM (#614925)

        Maybe that is his plan. Have someone try to cash out a bunch of bitcoins at once and cause a crash in the market?

        "Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday December 27, @08:31PM

    by takyon (881) <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Wednesday December 27, @08:31PM (#614862) Journal

    Sometimes they do a pledge drive and someone offers to match donations 2 or even 3 to 1 (give $25, they get $100).

    (No, not applicable to this big donation.)

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 4, Informative) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @09:44PM

    by MichaelDavidCrawford (2339) Subscriber Badge <mdcrawford@gmail.com> on Wednesday December 27, @09:44PM (#614880) Homepage Journal

    If the donor were to sell his coins so he could donate cash he would have to pay capital gains tax

      But if he donates assets the charity reaps the profit which is not taxed

    The FSF is set up to accept bitcoin and one or two other cryptos

    127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious

  • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @09:55PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @09:55PM (#614885)

    I found this explanation the other day:

    Bitcoin was allegedly invented by Satoshi Nakamoto which could be a pseudonym of a man or a group of people, suspected to live in the US. “Nakamoto’s” identity is believed to be commonwealth origin, due to the vocabulary used in his writings. One of his close associates is purportedly a Swiss coder, who is also an active member of the cryptocurrency community. He is said to have graphed the time stamp of each of Nakamoto’s more than 500 bitcoin forum posts. Such ‘forum posts’ exist in the thousands, worldwide. They form an elaborate network based on algorithms.

