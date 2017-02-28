from the snake-and-the-mongoose dept.
The PDF contains the full paper (14 pages), but also includes the following abstract:
Abstract—Millions of people use adblockers to remove intrusive and malicious ads as well as protect themselves against tracking and pervasive surveillance. Online publishers consider adblockers a major threat to the ad-powered "free" Web. They have started to retaliate against adblockers by employing anti- adblockers which can detect and stop adblock users. To counter this retaliation, adblockers in turn try to detect and filter anti-adblocking scripts. This back and forth has prompted an escalating arms race between adblockers and anti-adblockers.
We want to develop a comprehensive understanding of anti- adblockers, with the ultimate aim of enabling adblockers to bypass state-of-the-art anti-adblockers. In this paper, we present a differential execution analysis to automatically detect and analyze anti-adblockers. At a high level, we collect execution traces by visiting a website with and without adblockers. Through differ- ential execution analysis, we are able to pinpoint the conditions that lead to the differences caused by anti-adblocking code. Using our system, we detect anti-adblockers on 30.5% of the Alexa top- 10K websites which is 5-52 times more than reported in prior literature. Unlike prior work which is limited to detecting visible reactions (e.g., warning messages) by anti-adblockers, our system can discover attempts to detect adblockers even when there is no visible reaction. From manually checking one third of the detected websites, we find that the websites that have no visible reactions constitute over 90% of the cases, completely dominating the ones that have visible warning messages. Finally, based on our findings, we further develop JavaScript rewriting and API hooking based solutions (the latter implemented as a Chrome extension) to help adblockers bypass state-of-the-art anti-adblockers.
The conclusion is as follows:
We presented a differential execution analysis approach to discover anti-adblockers. Our insight is that websites equipped with anti-adblockers will exhibit different execution traces when they are visited by a browser with and without an adblocker. Based on this, our system enables us to unveil many more (up to 52×) anti-adblocking websites and scripts than reported in prior literature. Moreover, since our approach en- ables us to pinpoint the exact branch statements and conditions involved in adblocker detection, we can steer execution away from the anti-adblocking code through JavaScript rewriting or hide the presence of adblockers through API hooking. Our system can bypass a vast majority of anti-adblockers without causing any site functionality breakage (except one with Javascript rewriting).
We anticipate escalation of the technological battle between adblockers and anti-adblockers — at least in the short term. From the perspective of security and privacy conscious users, it is crucial that adblockers are able to keep up with anti- adblockers. Moreover, the increasing popularity of adblocking has already led to various reform efforts within the online advertising industry to improve ads (e.g., Coalition for Better Ads [5], Acceptable Ads Committee [2]) and even alternate monetization models (e.g., Google Contributor [6], Brave Payments [4]). However, to keep up the pressure on publishers and advertisers in the long term, we believe it is crucial that adblockers keep pace with anti-adblockers in the rapidly escalating technological arms race. Our work represents an important step in this direction.
I found it an interesting read, although I accept that the whole 14 pages might be a little too heavy for some.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @09:48PM (9 children)
BEHOLD:
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @09:57PM (5 children)
Parent post will make no sense when MDC changes sig.
Disregard MDC sucks cocks.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Wednesday December 27, @10:35PM (3 children)
Parent post makes no sense as I have and always will leave signatures disabled. They add nothing but useless noise.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Thursday December 28, @12:45AM (2 children)
Yeah, I can see how the distractions introduced by enabling signatures could compromise your efficacy to make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation. ;)
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:36AM (1 child)
His excited eyes from within the dark interior glazed
Watered in appreciation of his thoughtful preparation
.
.
.
Uh man, it's so heavy
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:45AM
What happened in the future? Why is everything "heavy"?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Wednesday December 27, @10:59PM
Since I've been in Portland it's been at Hawk's PDX
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Insightful) by wonkey_monkey on Wednesday December 27, @10:35PM
Behold what?
a) Some people don't see sigs
b) www.hosted-pixel.com doesn't exist anyway
systemd is Roko's Basilisk
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @11:39PM (1 child)
Behold: http://winhelp2002.mvps.org/hosts.htm [mvps.org]
This is a good list that I load to my firewall and block on all machines.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @12:50AM
APK, is that you?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0, Disagree) by arcz on Wednesday December 27, @10:14PM (7 children)
Starting to get the realm of copyright violations. The publishers have obviously decided that you're not allowed to load the article without ads. It's one thing to selectively not load part of the content (legal adblocking), but quite another to modify that content or alter it. The latter is copyright infringement.
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Informative) by meustrus on Wednesday December 27, @10:24PM
It's only infringement if you redistribute. And patches are generally not considered derivative works unless they contain context from the original source.
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:34PM
>Being this confused about copyright
Sorry brah, but click-though EULA aren't enforceable in Europe.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by julian on Wednesday December 27, @10:42PM
Once your computer (server) sends me some data it's mine to do whatever I want with it as long as I don't redistribute it to anyone else in an unauthorized way. I have no obligation to run every piece of code that every site I visit sends to my browser.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by requerdanos on Wednesday December 27, @10:55PM (1 child)
That's kind of like saying that's "copyright infringement" to buy a book and cross out every occurrence of the word "cheese" and hand-write the word "glass".
I.e. idiotic nonsense.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Touché) by EvilSS on Wednesday December 27, @11:35PM
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @10:57PM
So if I have my wife rip all the adverts out of our newspaper before I read it, does she commit a crime or do I?
When I Pay my neighbor to do the same, then what?
When I pay the guy down at the news stand to the same on the paper I am about to buy, then what?
When buy down at the news stand offers for sale pre-de-advertised papers then what?
Have you found the flaw in your argument yet?
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Interesting) by nitehawk214 on Thursday December 28, @12:07AM
With that logic, writing in a book that I own would be illegal. If I allow and adblocker on my computer to later a webpage that I am viewing, that is my business and none of anyone elses.
Is this app illegal? https://kickassapp.com [kickassapp.com]
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @10:41PM (10 children)
Why don't they just serve ads from their own servers? Ad co's can give them kits to automate the process of refreshing and serving the ads.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by requerdanos on Wednesday December 27, @10:53PM (2 children)
A problem with this is that it prevents centralized advertising with reliable, honest, verifiable reporting--because ads served from each site's own servers can't be verified reliably.
Yes, individual sites handling their own advertising would be a good thing, but at some level of "smallness" of site (random blogger with a wordpress install, for example), it makes sense for someone who is "good at ads" to handle the ads for them. Unfortunately this often means putting the ads in an iframe loaded from that good-at-ads actor, whose ads are then promptly adblocked whether likely to be malicious/annoying/offtopic or not.
Even if the individual sites install a kit and serve the ads locally, good-at-ads.com probably has no reliable way to verify the stats that individual site is reporting, and therefore can't be trusted by the advertisers. Logs look the same whether authentic, or typed by hand, or computer generated. It's like asking gamers to keep track of their own stats in an online multiplayer game.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @11:00PM
Adblockers are getting fancy enough to detect these as well.
How? Well the advert generally is there to draw customers to another site, and these links are easy to spot in the html regardless of where it is hosted.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by sjames on Thursday December 28, @03:37AM
The problem is that good-at-ads also likes to bag and tag people like wild bears and often isn't all that good at not serving up malware that joins your computer to a botnet. Since those things keep happening, good-at-ads has poisoned the well and salted the earth. So they'll just have to take what they can get.
The thing is, I'm running Privacy Badger, not an ad-blocker and I still get their whiny tear stained missives about not blocking ads. Only they ring REALLY hollow since I would see their ads just fine if they weren't up to no good already.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by rigrig on Wednesday December 27, @11:05PM (1 child)
Because serving ads isn't as simple (anymore) as simply including a banner from your sponsor.
The ad network holds an auction with whatever it knows about the visitor, and the timing for auctioning off peoples personal data and showing the winning ad within a few hundred milliseconds is actually quite tight.
If you throw in whatever dinky server is showing the content as a proxy for your ad network, that really cuts into your response time. Especially when people are viewing content on the other side of the world but live next door to one of your shiny advertisement CDN servers.
No one remembers the singer.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @11:21PM
Ah, the old days of paying for "impressions". How quaint.
But they are starting to come back because adblockers are so very effective, and (as yet) most
don't bother discriminating where the destination link goes as long as the source link is on the current server.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday December 27, @11:12PM (2 children)
Because that's not at all compatible with how internet advertising auctions and targeting work.
Imagine a human centipede of marketing companies 100 deep all shitting in each others mouths until finally shitting all over your browser. It's insanely obfuscated by design, because if anyone ever truly understood how these automated systems worked, the buyers would know it's pure fraud which would immediately explode covering them all neck deep in shit.
https://martechtoday.com/infographic-marketing-technology-landscape-113956 [martechtoday.com]
See, obfuscated by design.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Geezer on Thursday December 28, @12:18AM (1 child)
You win the internet today.
Scruting the inscrutable for over 60 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by inertnet on Thursday December 28, @01:37AM
Believe it or not, the idea is not original. There are a couple of movies even: Human Centipede [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Thursday December 28, @01:11AM (1 child)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:49AM
I dunno, it seems HIGHLY unlikely that OP was using that as material reference. Highly. Like no way in hell they would be referencing it. At all.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Wednesday December 27, @10:45PM (4 children)
This is only a technological arms race to the extent that ads try to artificially pretend to not be ads.
Part of the actual site's content that can be considered to be of an advertising nature at some point makes this no longer a binary ([ ] is / [ ] isn't an ad) self-defining subject, and becomes an individual editorial judgment call.
Making "differentially powered" adblockers that erase anything that might benefit anyone anywhere in the sense that advertising might, is not, repeat, not a good, noble, worthy goal.
Giving people choices over what they download and view or don't download/view is a good thing. Blocking things because a new algorithm enables you to do so to is much, much less certain to be good thing.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by frojack on Wednesday December 27, @11:10PM (3 children)
Oh, I don't know, it seems to me that the average user is savvy enough to know when something essential went missing.
They can switch off the adblocker and try the page again if they really want/need to.
Most of the time, when I see these pages insisting I turn off the ad blocker, and I just leave. They lost their investment in my eyes - usually AFTER they suffered the fixed cost of sending the page.
They had their way for 20 years. Its my turn now.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Thursday December 28, @12:16AM (1 child)
Exactly, if I can't figure out which set of third party scripts to allow without allowing all scripts, I usually decide I am not terribly interested in the content on that page.
Once they start serving ads out of their content delivery networks, I am going to have some problems.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @01:00AM
Ditto here. I did, at times, disable adblocking and/or enable scripts to see a page. I don't do that anymore. If the page is designed to hide stuff from me, I just move on, looking for the same content elsewhere. By "same content" I don't necessarily mean the same words, written by the same author. When I am looking for ideas, those ideas are available elsewhere, unless I am researching state-of-the-art technology. Even then, that tech will be available within a few days elsewhere. This research into ad blocking, for instance, will be incorporated into add-ons, rephrased, reproduced, and republished on dozens of sites within a few weeks. Given the title alone, you can hit your favorite search engine, and find similar terms. Given the title and the summary together, it's child's play to find most information and ideas on the web. Sure, state-of-the-art stuff will be more difficult, but if you can wait days or weeks, it's still going to become available.
Note that hard core scientific research may take longer to become available, but it's going to eventually filter down through the percolator. You may have to wait five to ten years for that kind of stuff - or not.
Or, in a simpler sentence: Few people have anything truly unique to offer, so there's no point in paying them to see or hear it.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by requerdanos on Thursday December 28, @12:38AM
Oh, I don't dispute that at all; it's just that, in this arms race, I find that more and more often my various adblock technologies reach farther into automatically blocking something that is in fact something I want (or a dependency of something I want). I try turning off tracking-blocker (ghostery, privacy defense) and reload, turning off adblock and reload, ah! now the page works.
I want them to block ads, not break the page.
Sometimes this is the page's fault (refusing to work unless I run a chain of crapware script or third-party junk). I want that stuff blocked.
Sometimes this is the blocker's fault (blocking something innocuous that the page reasonably needs to work). This is what I would rather not escalate just because it can.
Reply to This
Parent