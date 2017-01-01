Redbox reached a new distribution deal with Universal Pictures to make the studio's Blu-ray Disc and DVD titles available for rental at Redbox kiosks the same day as retail sell-through dates.

The deal also makes Universal's movies available digitally through Redbox On Demand, which the company launched last week, via transactional video-on-demand rentals and electronic sell-through.

Under Redbox's previous pact with Universal, the kiosk operator had agreed to a 28-day window after home-video release to rent the studio's movies at its DVD kiosks.

The revised deal starts with January titles, which will include Tom Cruise-starrer "American Made" and comedy "Brad's Status," written and directed by Mike White and starring Ben Stiller, on Jan. 2, 2018.