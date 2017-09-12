from the i-have-the-power! dept.
FCC approves first wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system
Charging your mobile device wirelessly is certainly less of a hassle than plugging it in, but still requires the device be in physical contact with its station to actually work. That's about to change now that the Federal Communications Commission has approved the first wireless charger that works from up to three feet away.
San Jose-based startup, Energous, announced on Tuesday that it has received the first such FCC certification for power-at-a-distance wireless charging with its WattUp Mid Field transmitter. The transmitter converts electricity into radio frequencies, then beams the energy to nearby devices outfitted with a corresponding receiver. This differs from the resonant induction method that the Pi wireless charging system relies upon and offers a greater range than the Belkin and Mophie chargers that require physical contact with the device.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday December 28, @03:06AM (2 children)
so, can you over-drive these?
"Free charging and cooking"
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 28, @03:13AM
I don't think the FCC would approve of that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:24AM
It's yours!
Not possible luv. I use WattUp.
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 28, @04:58AM
People claiming sensitivity to Wifi are really going to hate all over this stuff.
More Drama. [sciencebasedmedicine.org]
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday December 28, @05:15AM
Did anyone see any reference to the actual power output of these things? I read/skimmed two fine articles without seeing any mention of that piece of information...
