Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday December 28, @04:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the when-exactly-is-that dept.
Hardware

Fnord666 writes:

Tesla has been hyping up the prospect of an electric pickup truck for a long time (you're looking at an artist's rendering above), but when can you expect to see it? You might have a clearer idea. As part of a call for feedback, Elon Musk has promised that the pickup will be made "right after" the Model Y crossover arrives between 2019 and 2020. We'd take that commitment with a grain of salt (remember how Tesla expected widescale Model 3 deliveries to start in 2017?), but it at least gives you an idea of what the EV maker is shooting for.

Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/26/elon-musk-promises-to-make-tesla-pickup-truck-after-model-y/

Original Submission


«  FCC Approves "WattUp" Wireless Power Transmission | Nintendo Sells at Least 10 Million Switch Consoles in 2017, 64 GB Game Cards Delayed to 2019  »
Elon Musk Vows to Build Tesla Pickup Truck 'Right After' Model Y | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 28, @04:54AM

    by frojack (1554) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 28, @04:54AM (#614987) Journal

    Once the chassis is designed, the rest is pretty much a cookie cutter by now I would think.

    The truck would seem to have a lot more room for batteries but less room for rear the motor, especially if you want to keep it out of the wet.

    The big problem is people do stupid stuff with a truck and expect to get away with it.

    --
    No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.

  • (Score: 2) by legont on Thursday December 28, @04:55AM

    by legont (4179) on Thursday December 28, @04:55AM (#614988)

    I can have a diesel generator on the back - a big mother one. No, wait, let's make it coal.

    --
    "Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.

  • (Score: 1) by bobmorning on Thursday December 28, @05:01AM (2 children)

    by bobmorning (6045) on Thursday December 28, @05:01AM (#614990)

    I love his SpaceX but Tesla is just a big fricking hole that is eating up billions and he is losing more money than a sailor on shore leave.

    I have shorted the stock via put options and have my asses handed to me each time. WTF.

(1)