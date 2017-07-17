17/12/27/2156231 story
Tesla has been hyping up the prospect of an electric pickup truck for a long time (you're looking at an artist's rendering above), but when can you expect to see it? You might have a clearer idea. As part of a call for feedback, Elon Musk has promised that the pickup will be made "right after" the Model Y crossover arrives between 2019 and 2020. We'd take that commitment with a grain of salt (remember how Tesla expected widescale Model 3 deliveries to start in 2017?), but it at least gives you an idea of what the EV maker is shooting for.
Source: https://www.engadget.com/2017/12/26/elon-musk-promises-to-make-tesla-pickup-truck-after-model-y/
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday December 28, @04:54AM
Once the chassis is designed, the rest is pretty much a cookie cutter by now I would think.
The truck would seem to have a lot more room for batteries but less room for rear the motor, especially if you want to keep it out of the wet.
The big problem is people do stupid stuff with a truck and expect to get away with it.
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday December 28, @04:55AM
I can have a diesel generator on the back - a big mother one. No, wait, let's make it coal.
(Score: 1) by bobmorning on Thursday December 28, @05:01AM (2 children)
I love his SpaceX but Tesla is just a big fricking hole that is eating up billions and he is losing more money than a sailor on shore leave.
I have shorted the stock via put options and have my asses handed to me each time. WTF.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday December 28, @05:29AM
Probably soon.
Tesla's make-or-break year? 2018 will test Elon Musk [usatoday.com]
Analyst slashes Tesla Model 3 fourth quarter forecast by nearly 70% [cnbc.com]
SpaceX offers launches cheaper than what its competitors offer, and markets them to corporations and governments (maybe universities too if reusability helps launch costs decline). Tesla offers cars more expensive than what its competitors offer, and markets them mainly to consumers (Tesla Semi is a sideshow for now). But it hasn't met production and sales targets. No amount of cool factor can save Tesla if people don't want to buy its expensive cars. A self-driving fleet (sell cars to Google instead of Joe Electron) or giga battery schemes are alternatives, but might not be very profitable ones. Or they won't come soon enough.
It's too bad that your short(s) didn't work when they have this guy [fortune.com] in charge.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:30AM
Just like buttcoins, you don't know when the crash will come. If you're betting on the misfortunes of a company, you better have staying power. Because even if you have perfect insight to why X is a bad business, it can take a while until the thundering herds of other investors turn around.
