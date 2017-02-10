from the mad-tech-skillz dept.
Robot growing pains: Two U.S. factories show tensions of going digital
President Donald Trump has put bringing manufacturing jobs back to the United States at the center of his economic and trade agenda. But when jobs actually come - as they have here in southern Indiana - many factory workers are not prepared for them, and employers are having trouble hiring people with the needed skills.
U.S. manufacturing job openings stand near a 15 year high and factories are hiring workers at the fastest clip since 2014, with many employers saying the hardest-to-fill jobs are those that involve technical skills that command top pay.
In 2000, over half of U.S. manufacturing workers had only high school degrees or less, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, 57 percent of manufacturing workers have technical school training, some college or full college degrees, and nearly a third of workers have bachelors or advanced degrees, up from 22 percent in 2000.
Mark Muro, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the digitalization sweeping the economy is forcing employers to hunt for a different mix of workers - and pay more in some cases for workers with technical skills. A new study by Muro found those with the highest digital skills saw average wage growth of 2 percent a year since 2010, while wages for those with medium skills grew by 1.4 percent and those at the bottom by 1.6 percent.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @07:47AM (7 children)
Laid off from a manufacturing job? Might as well be dead.
Once unemployed, always unemployed. Don't even bother applying.
It's an employers' market and the powerful-employers-that-be will import immigrants before they train jobless turds.
Not currently working? Fucking die and reduce the unsightly homeless population.
Stop making successful billionaires take time out of their busy schedules to tweet about how worthless unemployed scum deserve to be dead.
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @08:04AM (2 children)
She says they have a 3 year no-rehire policy on the only two manufacturing jobs in the town of ~40k.
They are basically wage frozen, and their hours are subject to corporate whim. In order to find alternative work you would have to commute multiple hours each direction, and unlike here in California, the wages for those other jobs would not be sufficient to cover the added gas and maintenance costs, as well as being possible during the colder/wetter half of the year.
As if all this isn't enough, she said there is a huge predominantly muslim immigrant population there, the kind who look down on women, and some of the policies in place seem intended to push out american workers under the no-rehire policy in order to make room for the immigrants (the hiring of whom apparently provides tax breaks to the company.)
All said, the whole situation sounds disgusting and helps to show how many people in america, while not enslaved in the traditional sense, are financially, socially, and mentally bondaged to their jobs thanks to their only support network being tied to their community of residence. While they might be able to go to the big city or another region to get work, if it doesn't work out they and/or their support network may not be in a financial situation to save/relocate them, and with a 3 year hiring freeze they wouldn't be able to regain jobs in the local region for a long time unless they got really lucky and one of the small number of alternative jobs opened up and was willing to hire them.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @10:24AM
Stop spreading Fake Outrage News. Stop modding trolls up.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:38PM
So then yes, as a business insider that has heard this argument before across many industries, I can tell you that those two jobs have skills in high demand, and for some reason they are unable to fill them.
The corporate executive advice consultant will use this information and provide a viable solution to increase shareholder value: Outsource or offshore because there just isn't enough skilled labor here to meet the demand, as you so eloquently explained.
In case you have a different view than the upper brass, allow me to explain: most of your detail is just tiny violins or insignificant noise to the executive staff, and they really don't care too much about the people not buying their products... I mean most of those people are unemployed anyway, can't even hold a job, certainly not at their business.
California is too expensive to pay living wages for people worried about that sort of thing. They likely don't belong in the community. Once the IT guys figure out all the automation stuff, we'll get rid of them too so the no-skilled open stack script guys can just click next to continue to push updates to the machines. Those guys don't even have to be in the country and probably it'd be better to have them closer to the manufacturing base. That way profits can be increased by eliminating the California IT staff once they've done their job. I think they just copy off google anyway and anyone can do that.
Retain a few with severance denial threats so that way a couple smart offshores can pick up on what the unskilled ones can't be trusted to do, but otherwise this will help clean up the riffraff loitering about the community and increasing drive times. Tell them they are lucky to have a job since so many co-workers have had to go; it'll increase loyalty due to the trust imparted upon them. Words matter, you know.
If we rightsource enough jobs then even if we don't make the revenue targets, we still can vote ourselves a raise at the next board room meeting since its clear our leadership is still required to stay the course.
We can also eliminate a lot of the homeless problem and of people loitering about hoping to get a job--if there aren't any jobs and we are clear that there won't be, we can get the cops to push them into some other community because there'd be no reason to be here. I mean really they are so dreadful. After those plastic bags were banned they started to defecate in the streets! I mean why would we allow public restrooms if they 'rest' in public anyway? We tried to bring a good image to the community by banning trash and they ended up becoming it. What good is a gated community if we have to remain trapped inside with them?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @08:05AM (3 children)
Who could have ever guessed that rampant credentialism would lead to a 'shortage' of skilled workers? You can't flip that burger without a high school degree, after all. High school degrees are known to be very prestigious.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @08:29AM (2 children)
You don't need a degree to be a coder. GitHub is free. Create your account today and just start coding. If you're lucky, you'll make your big break and be a rockstar and get a million dollar salary at a top tech company. If you're unlucky, you'll write code that nobody will ever see or use. Let's be honest. You won't get your big break. You'll be the unwashed unkempt eyesore who carries a cracked laptop in a garbage bag and wanders from one coffee shop to another to use the free wifi. You'll beg for free food and you'll eat expired coupons. You'll wear the same dirty clothes for weeks. When you wait at a bus stop, the bus won't even stop for you. You'll walk miles through the snow while thinking about writing code. You will freeze and starve and die in poverty. And your code will always compile.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @09:49AM (1 child)
And your code will always compost?
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:48PM
Much in the same way your posts do.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @09:35AM (7 children)
My employer likes technical skills and technical training. So, what do they hire? I see a lot of people who have gone to the community college, or a vo-tech, to get some kind of certificate. You might think that these people are motivated, or bright, or just hard working. That is not the case - at least not all the time.
One guy was one of those smooth talkers, who got in tight with the plant manager - they know a lot of the same people, blah blah blah. Dude has a temper, threatened physical violence to almost a dozen different people over his 3 or 4 year stay. I looked him up once, he has an arrest record for violence, including a drunken assault on two barmaids and three cops. (that's just one instance, there are more)
Another guy is going to classes, but doesn't learn a damned thing. Dumb as any rock - happily puts self tapping screws into metric or SAE bolt holes, because he loses bolts, then is to lazy to go get new bolts that fit the holes. He's a welder, who blows inch and a half holes into plates where he plans on using 1/2" bolts. Dumber than a rock.
Another prima donna calls himself a safety officer. Got in trouble because he spent about three weeks doing NOTHING. Sat in his little office playing video games, and browsing social networks. After a royal ass chewing, he runs in circles, trying to do something conspicuous enough to get his boss off his ass. It was something like a Laurel and Hardy show.
Meanwhile - there are hard working people on the production floor who deserve to be promoted, because they actually get shit done. They understand their jobs, as well as the jobs around them. Many of those people can go to ANY work station in the plant, and do work ranging from very good, to excellent. Hell, I can't even do that! But, the working stiff doesn't get a break - the halfwits still go online, and use recruiting services to fill all the high paying jobs.
Yeah, I realize they have quotas to fill. Gotta have a black, a female, whatever, but WE HAVE ALL OF THAT ON THE PRODUCTION FLOOR!!
I could go on all day about mismanagement in manufacturing. If management won't use the people and the skills they have at hand, then, yeah, there is some kind of artificial "shortage". Fact is, there is no shortage.
This is precisely the same deal we've all discussed regarding the H1B and other programs. It's all smoke and mirrors, all being used to keep wages down. You specify a very specific education and/or technical skills set, which you know damned near no one has, then you can import your labor from anywhere in the world. People from backwoods villages where no one has hard currency will slave away 20 hours, 7 days a week, if you give them a few bucks every week, and let them send a couple dollars home to their families.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @09:47AM (6 children)
I almost missed this:
What does that tell any rational person? Well, it tells me that the position is unnecessary. SOMEONE is already doing the work that this missing person is not doing. The work is being done, and the plant is producing. So - you find out who the hell is actually doing that job right now, and you PROMOTE THAT PERSON INTO THE POSITION!!! There's no real recruiting necessary. Give that individual a raise, redefine his/her job as necessary, and get on with life.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:17PM
Thanks, your observations match my observations of the world. Though you do get a mix at the good ole Community College. Some people are truly great, just have too much brains to splurge $50K a year. And of course lot of people at CC should never be in college, but what you gonna do? Too many liberals around for you to tell people they are wasting their time, and should work on their flipping skills instead. Some of the "rational" I heard out of the liberals was just insane, and meanwhile I see the same fucking dumbass semester after semester and he is taking the same class, and someone tells me he has been taking that class for 5 years. But a liberal will tell you "he only has to pass once."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Thursday December 28, @02:40PM (3 children)
<sarcasm>
Woah there friend. You can't go around putting lowly plebs in positions reserved for the friends and family of management.
</sarcasm>
Seriously though, I bet a lot of it has to do with elitism. For example : my boss enforces a dress code which includes a company provided black shirt with logo. Not a big deal, your shop, your rules, so long as you provide the shirt and free replacements. But what gets me is the jerk has the same shirt but in red. So you have a shop full of men and women walking around in black shirts and here comes mr red shirt. So when customers visit, everyone to knows who's a pleb and who's the boss. Like identifying the queen bee in a colony. Then he tells the shipping and facilities manager, who has his own office, he can't listen to music during work hours and then goes back to his office and puts music on his bluetooth speaker as if saying "I'm the boss, bitch."
And I'm sure there are those who won't promote because they don't like the person for whatever reason, even if they are PERFECT for the job. Maybe the person has a funny walk, bald, bad teeth/breath, listens to michael bolton, brown/black, speaks a certain way (accent/lisp/dialect), cubs fan, woman, etc.
I would also assume some people don't want to see the common man get ahead. "You want to promote WHO! That guy is 30 going on 50, bald, wears flannel shirts and can barely afford a Honda. I bet the man never owned a suit in his whole life or sat in a Mercedes. No. We need someone cut from a better mold. How about my golfing buddies son, went to my old frat house Alpha beta gamma and drives a Porsche his father bought for him. He looks like a good fit. Or that brunet with the huge rack that came in for an interview, what was she interviewing for again? Doesn't matter. The tits on that one I tell ya.... have HR give her a call and tell her she has the job."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:48PM (1 child)
hey it's almost like I worked for your place. my boss also was into red shirts. wanted everyone to syncronize their outfits so that he could stand out as the boss.
but that happened because a suborinate wore something nice one day and acted educated and polite...and the potential customer thought the wrong person was in charge.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Thursday December 28, @04:43PM
Ah yes. Egos. I was giving a presentation the other day at the companies weekly manager meeting when the sales manager, yup, the fucking sales manager, interrupted me to try and argue technical semantics of which he has no authority on. He was feeling dumb and had to put an end to it. Can't have one of the plebs upstage me. Thankfully that was yet another strike against his two-faced entitled "I'm the owners cousin with the same prestigious family surname" bullshit that the new director of operations is mounting against that prick.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Funny) by Grishnakh on Thursday December 28, @04:15PM
And I'm sure there are those who won't promote because they don't like the person for whatever reason, even if they are PERFECT for the job. Maybe the person has a funny walk, bald, bad teeth/breath, listens to michael bolton, brown/black, speaks a certain way (accent/lisp/dialect), cubs fan, woman, etc.
While most of these are indeed horrible reasons to not promote someone, they're correct to deny promotions to anyone who listens to Michael Bolton. That's just unforgivable.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:06PM
Then the person's former peers would refuse to work with him because they are bitter they didn't get the promotion. Better to just hire a windbag from outside the company to manage that person and his peers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by bootsy on Thursday December 28, @09:36AM (3 children)
It seems companies no longer want to spend any time or money training people to be able to get the skills to do their jobs. Either they expect Universities' to do their work for them or they just hire someone from abroad who has been educated and trained at someone else's expense.
That might work for their immediate bottom line but it doesn't work for society as a whole and in the future companies will lose out as skills become rarer.
Motivated people can pick up new skills suprisingly quickly. Hire them now and train them up.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AthanasiusKircher on Thursday December 28, @02:44PM (2 children)
Overall, what happened to training is increasing worker mobility. A couple generations ago, families mostly grew up and stayed in a town or even the same neighborhood in a city. They'd get a job and work at the same place for 40 years. Companies invested in workers with training and promoting from within, because it was a good long-term investment. Employees stuck with companies because loyalty brought benefits.
At some point, moving between jobs and between cities became more of the norm. The implied "contract" between employers and employees for long-term loyalty no longer seemed optimal for either party. We can argue about who broke the "contract" first, but really it was a joint decision. Companies don't train because they perceive it as lost investment if the worker leaves; workers don't stay if they have skills and can walk into a higher wage or promotion elsewhere.
Nowadays it's mostly the employers who are making this trend worse by treating workers (especially low wage ones) like crap. But fundamentally, companies prefer not to invest in training because the relationship has changed. Well, that and because of stupid HR policies that now screen out bright trainable people just because they lack some stupid summary metric of experience or credentials that's often pretty meaningless once someone has been in a job for six months.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by bootsy on Thursday December 28, @05:21PM
I agree with your points but in these days of 3 years staying in a job being a good stint it is interesting that HR departments have stronge evidence that training people actually causes some job stickiness and they stay longer. Offering yearly training is now considered best practice if you want to retain staff for longer. Even 1 year more saves a lot of money as time spent interviewing and agents' fees are expensive and work won't be done with no one in the role thus losing opportunity.
In my career in IT I would tend to agree that training is a positive and that taking time to train people up pays off in an economic sense. Even when they leave it is entirely possible they will rejoin at a later stage in their career as long as nobody burns any bridges and leave on good terms, which most people seem to do.
I think a bigger issue is that companies don't increase pay with experience/training in line with the market rate and it always seems to be easier to get more money by moving as others value your skill set more than your current employer. You leave and employer then ends up paying more money for someone who will need to come up to speed and has no proven track record of actually doing the job.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Thursday December 28, @05:39PM
The answer to this is simple - retirement packages with lifetime employment.
It used to be that most S&P500 companies would offer a retirement package that would allow workers to retire in 20 years. The retirees - in their late 40s - would spend the last 3-5 years training their replacement. Nowadays only Blomberg does it (and rather limited at that).
This is the only sustainable model. Even in South Korea, once they killed lifetime employment, 90% of the brightest students don't go to work for corporations. They become doctors and lawyers (how many of them can we digest, I wonder). Japan ate this bullet 30 years ago.
It would take at least 2 generations to fix the issue even if the authorities really want it which they don't.
There will be blood.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent