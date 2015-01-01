Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 Ready for Launch

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday December 28, @09:26AM   Printer-friendly
from the water-water-everywhere...-maybe dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 ready for launch

After years of development, the Planetary Resources-built Arkyd-6 is finally on the last leg of its journey into space. It is scheduled to be launched as a secondary payload atop India's PSLV-C40 mission in January 2018.

At approximately 4 by 8 by 12 inches (10 by 20 by 30 centimeters), Arkyd-6 is about twice the size of its predecessor, Arkyd-3R, which was deployed from the International Space Station's Kibo module airlock in 2015.

The Arkyd-6 contains the technology that will be used in Planetary Resources' asteroid exploration program such as second-generation avionics, communications, and attitude control systems, as well as orientation systems to aid in attitude control. It also includes the A6 instrument, which will provide infrared images of the Earth in the midwave slice of the spectrum.

The broadband imager spans 3 to 5 microns of the infrared spectrum. This slice of the spectrum reveals the presence of water and is sensitive to heat. As such, the A6 can search for traces of water not only on Earth but elsewhere. The ultimate objective of future versions of this instrument is to find water on near-Earth asteroids.

Original Submission


«  Skilled Manufacturing Workers in Demand in the U.S. | The Secret KGB Manual for Recruiting Spies  »
Planetary Resources' Arkyd-6 Ready for Launch | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)