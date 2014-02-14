Stories
Handful of North Korean Defectors Show Signs of Radiation Exposure

posted by cmn32480 on Thursday December 28, @12:48PM   Printer-friendly
from the lead-lined-underoos dept.
News

takyon writes:

Four defectors from Kilju county in North Korean have shown signs of radiation exposure:

At least four defectors from North Korea have shown signs of radiation exposure, the South Korean government said on Wednesday, although researchers could not confirm if they were was related to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

The four are among 30 former residents of Kilju county, an area in North Korea that includes the nuclear test site Punggye-ri, who have been examined by the South Korean government since October, a month after the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a news briefing.

They were exposed to radiation between May 2009 and January 2013, and all defected to the South before the most recent test, a researcher at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, which carried out the examinations, told reporters. [...] The researcher cautioned that there were a number of ways people may be exposed to radiation, and that none of the defectors who [...] had lived in Punggye-ri itself showed specific symptoms.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday December 28, @01:12PM (5 children)

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 28, @01:12PM (#615091) Homepage Journal

    So they'd like us to believe.
    NK's bad, m'kay? SK's overlord good. Cartman go stand in the corner.

    I. Just. Don't. Trust. America. Anymore.

    I want to believe....I just don't.

    --
    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:40PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:40PM (#615099)

      None of the people from the nuclear test site were irradiated, meaning it could have been unprotected industrial refinement of radioactive elements, some sort of particle accelerator generation loads of unshielded particles, or radiation from secondary sources, as well as the possibility of fallout itself.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:51PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:51PM (#615103)

      I want to believe

      Well, lookie here, Fox Mulder is posting on SN.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:44PM (1 child)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:44PM (#615177)

      The US Government lies, engages in illegal activities, and frequently fails to live up to the ideals it espouses. But do you really believe that North Korea is a better place to live than South Korea? Really?

      It's easy to talk safe in your warm home, with a reliable food source, clean water to drink, and a fast internet connection powered by a stable electricity supply. But just look at China, South Korea, and North Korea [nationalgeographic.com]. Stop talking the teenage "burn-the-world-angst" and actually think what it's like to actually be hungry.

      If you really think that North Korea is a good place to live, I question your source of news, your judgement, or both. Or you could put your money where your mouth is and immigrate. I'm sure North Korea would welcome anybody from the West, or indeed anybody from any developed country, in as a PR coup.

      • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @06:15PM

        by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 28, @06:15PM (#615191) Journal

        If you really think that North Korea is a good place to live, I question your source of news, your judgement, or both.

        I'd question his sanity as well. Well, more I'd take it for granted that he is over the rainbow on all counts.

    • (Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @06:18PM

      by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Thursday December 28, @06:18PM (#615193) Journal

      So they'd like us to believe.

      It's not that hard to measure radiation in tissue. And North Korea has tested numerous nuclear weapons. They will leave a mark.

      I. Just. Don't. Trust. America. Anymore.

      I don't have a problem with that. But would I have a problem with whom you do decide to trust? North Korea and China are even less trustworthy.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:15PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:15PM (#615092)

    What signs did they use to pinpoint the date of exposure?

  • (Score: 1) by ACE209 on Thursday December 28, @02:10PM

    by ACE209 (4762) on Thursday December 28, @02:10PM (#615109)

    So their nuclear test site is in Kilju county? How fitting.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:59PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:59PM (#615122)

    Japan have had its (radiated) days, Korea is where it's at now.

    I for one welcome our new Kozilla overlord. Long live the radiated ... radiance.

