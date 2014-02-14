from the lead-lined-underoos dept.
Four defectors from Kilju county in North Korean have shown signs of radiation exposure:
At least four defectors from North Korea have shown signs of radiation exposure, the South Korean government said on Wednesday, although researchers could not confirm if they were was related to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
The four are among 30 former residents of Kilju county, an area in North Korea that includes the nuclear test site Punggye-ri, who have been examined by the South Korean government since October, a month after the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test, Unification Ministry spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a news briefing.
They were exposed to radiation between May 2009 and January 2013, and all defected to the South before the most recent test, a researcher at the Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute, which carried out the examinations, told reporters. [...] The researcher cautioned that there were a number of ways people may be exposed to radiation, and that none of the defectors who [...] had lived in Punggye-ri itself showed specific symptoms.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday December 28, @01:12PM (5 children)
So they'd like us to believe.
NK's bad, m'kay? SK's overlord good. Cartman go stand in the corner.
I. Just. Don't. Trust. America. Anymore.
I want to believe....I just don't.
--- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:40PM
None of the people from the nuclear test site were irradiated, meaning it could have been unprotected industrial refinement of radioactive elements, some sort of particle accelerator generation loads of unshielded particles, or radiation from secondary sources, as well as the possibility of fallout itself.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:51PM
Well, lookie here, Fox Mulder is posting on SN.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:44PM (1 child)
The US Government lies, engages in illegal activities, and frequently fails to live up to the ideals it espouses. But do you really believe that North Korea is a better place to live than South Korea? Really?
It's easy to talk safe in your warm home, with a reliable food source, clean water to drink, and a fast internet connection powered by a stable electricity supply. But just look at China, South Korea, and North Korea [nationalgeographic.com]. Stop talking the teenage "burn-the-world-angst" and actually think what it's like to actually be hungry.
If you really think that North Korea is a good place to live, I question your source of news, your judgement, or both. Or you could put your money where your mouth is and immigrate. I'm sure North Korea would welcome anybody from the West, or indeed anybody from any developed country, in as a PR coup.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @06:15PM
I'd question his sanity as well. Well, more I'd take it for granted that he is over the rainbow on all counts.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @06:18PM
It's not that hard to measure radiation in tissue. And North Korea has tested numerous nuclear weapons. They will leave a mark.
I don't have a problem with that. But would I have a problem with whom you do decide to trust? North Korea and China are even less trustworthy.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @01:15PM
What signs did they use to pinpoint the date of exposure?
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by ACE209 on Thursday December 28, @02:10PM
So their nuclear test site is in Kilju county? How fitting.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:59PM
Japan have had its (radiated) days, Korea is where it's at now.
I for one welcome our new Kozilla overlord. Long live the radiated ... radiance.
Reply to This