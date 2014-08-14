from the sounds-like-trouble dept.
Despite risks which include permanent hearing loss, LRADs are increasingly part of police's crowd control arsenal
After a wait of nearly ten months, MuckRock has finally received documents from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department regarding their response to the protests surrounding President Donald Trump's inauguration early this year. Surprisingly, while we didn't receive any records related to the J20 protests, we did receive documents relating to January 21st's Women's March, which in Washington D.C. alone attracted by conservative estimates between 450,000 and 500,000 people. While it was the largest protest in the city since the anti-Vietnam War protests of the '60s and '70s, no arrests were made.
The After-Action Report provided by the DCMPD, under the header "Improvements," contains the information that the department utilized both a D.C. National Guard Jump Team, and a Long Range Acoustical Device, better known as an LRAD. The LRAD was used "to assist in instructing the crowd flows on continuing to flow away from the entrances of the stations."
Since the first documented use of an LRAD sound cannon on protesters by Pittsburgh Police during the 2009 G20 summit, LRAD use by police against activists appears to be on the rise. The Pittsburgh Police Bureau used it again in 2011 during the Super Bowl, the New York Police Department has used it several times including the Eric Garner protests and during Occupy, the Oakland Police Department also used it against Occupy protesters, and more recently and perhaps most prominently, an LRAD was deployed during the Ferguson unrest and the Standing Rock protests.
There are various models of LRAD, with military grade versions that can send voice communications up to 5.5 miles away, and slightly less powerful versions like the LRAD 500X or 300X which are what police departments generally use. All can produce a sound somewhat akin to a high-powered car alarm that can cause intense headaches, nausea, loss of balance, and potentially permanent hearing loss.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @02:47PM
If this is audible frequencies like a car alarm, hearing protection should be at least somewhat effective. Adding some foam ear plugs (or equal) to the standard "riot aid kit" costs almost nothing. Industrial hearing protection (over ear) works better, but also more obvious.
The riot aid kit used to include something to cover face and nose for tear gas.
(Score: 5, Informative) by LoRdTAW on Thursday December 28, @02:47PM (5 children)
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances unless we disagree with you.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by BsAtHome on Thursday December 28, @03:43PM (4 children)
FWIW, congress did not make a law in conflict with this constitutional amendment. The executive branch only "instructed" the enforcement branch to look the other way regarding these rights. You know, terrorism and other straw-men for a good excuse. It is all for the sake of <fill-in-current-excuse>.
I know it is cliche, but you get what you vote for. That is how our western democracies work. The fact that so many split opinions go through the population (polarization) is a good indication of why the spiral of more extreme measures is more frequent, on both sides. What you need is a charismatic moderator. A real moderator who is able to bridge sides. But it seems that many countries are far from becoming more balanced (the USA is not the only one suffering from this).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:10PM
This right here is why liberals get the bullet immediately after the bourgeois.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:23PM (2 children)
I know it is cliche, but you get what you vote for.
Hilary Clinton won with over 3 million more votes than Donald Trump. We didn't get what we voted for. We got who Putin, Assange, and their minions skewed the election for, by exploiting flaws in our aging electoral system, in particular the absurdity that is the electoral college.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday December 28, @04:26PM (1 child)
Then maybe you should have worked on fixing the aging electoral system. When have the Democrats *ever* tried to do that, even when they controlled both Congress and the White House?
As I always say in these threads, "every nation gets the government it deserves". We're getting exactly what we deserve.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday December 28, @06:13PM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Thursday December 28, @02:50PM (3 children)
Or, mangling Pink, "So so what?" That an LRAD *can* be used as an acoustic weapon doesn't mean that it *was* used that way. This reads more like it was used as a super-PA system. Or am I reading that wrong / that's their spin on it? Was there possibility for injury from its use?
And even if it was used that way, was it used according to an approved operational plan? Would we rather have seen water cannons and tear gas?
I'm FAR more concerned that the National Guard was used. I presume it was for support roles, and not actual enforcement. Still, if riots weren't actually in progress why did they have to be deployed? (If they were....)
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @03:40PM (2 children)
I live in DC and was there at the Gallery Place Metro station during the crush time and I don’t recall any noticeably extraordinary measures being used, not even for public address. They may have deployed an LRAD, they may even have used it, but there were no overt signs of any negative impact or coercion apart from, as plainly stated, avoiding stampedes in what could very definitely devloved rapidly into an unintentinally lethal crowd egress issue from the stations if just a handful of people panicked.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Thursday December 28, @03:47PM (1 child)
Cool, and there's no downside to police simply *threatening* peaceful demonstrators ... that's how free countries work right? Chilling effects are such bullshit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @04:11PM
The jackboot is a lovely footwear.
(Score: 3, Informative) by tibman on Thursday December 28, @03:00PM (2 children)
The LRAD is not just a weapon. It can transmit voice like a loud speaker. That sounds like how it was used here. It was used to transmit voice to instruct a crowd of people on which direction to move.
"CDU performed well and utilized appropriate tactics when called upon to effectively manage the crowd when needed, especially when the route had to be diverted at 7th and Constitution Ave, NW to ease crowd flows and to mitigate any crowd "crush" issues."
(Score: 5, Interesting) by lx on Thursday December 28, @03:12PM (1 child)
Sure, and phosphor grenades don't have to be used to burn people, they can also be used as flares. That way the harm done is classified as collatoral damage. It's a semantic trick well known in official circles.
(Score: 2) by tibman on Thursday December 28, @06:09PM
Duh. The DC police have a crowd control tool that they appear to have used correctly. Citizens can own firearms even though they can be used for murder. Pressure cookers can become weapons. Can we move on? Are you big on thought crime?
The only issue i could see here is police often get away with abuse. That's the thing that creates an us vs them in terms of personal responsibility. If they do abuse the thing then that is the time to grab our pitchforks and torches. There are plenty of police problems but using an LRAD correctly on a crowd of 650k people is not a problem.
