from the eye-see dept.
A new time-of-flight imaging system could improve computer vision for self-driving vehicles:
In a new paper appearing in IEEE Access, members of the Camera Culture group present a new approach to time-of-flight imaging that increases its depth resolution 1,000-fold. That's the type of resolution that could make self-driving cars practical.
The new approach could also enable accurate distance measurements through fog, which has proven to be a major obstacle to the development of self-driving cars.
At a range of 2 meters, existing time-of-flight systems have a depth resolution of about a centimeter. That's good enough for the assisted-parking and collision-detection systems on today's cars.
But as Achuta Kadambi, a joint PhD student in electrical engineering and computer science and media arts and sciences and first author on the paper, explains, "As you increase the range, your resolution goes down exponentially. Let's say you have a long-range scenario, and you want your car to detect an object further away so it can make a fast update decision. You may have started at 1 centimeter, but now you're back down to [a resolution of] a foot or even 5 feet. And if you make a mistake, it could lead to loss of life."
At distances of 2 meters, the MIT researchers' system, by contrast, has a depth resolution of 3 micrometers. Kadambi also conducted tests in which he sent a light signal through 500 meters of optical fiber with regularly spaced filters along its length, to simulate the power falloff incurred over longer distances, before feeding it to his system. Those tests suggest that at a range of 500 meters, the MIT system should still achieve a depth resolution of only a centimeter.
Cascaded LIDAR using Beat Notes
Rethinking Machine Vision Time of Flight with GHz Heterodyning (open, DOI: 10.1109/ACCESS.2017.2775138) (DX)
LIDAR at MIT Media Lab (2m48s video)
Related: MIT Researchers Improve Kinect 3D Imaging Resolution by 1,000 Times Using Polarization
« DC Police Used Sonic Cannon To Direct Crowd Flow During Women's March | Meta: Site Update Update »
Related Stories
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology combined Microsoft Kinect 3D imaging data with polarized photographs in order to increase resolution 1,000-fold:
MIT researchers have shown that by exploiting the polarization of light — the physical phenomenon behind polarized sunglasses and most 3-D movie systems — they can increase the resolution of conventional 3-D imaging devices as much as 1,000 times. The technique could lead to high-quality 3-D cameras built into cellphones, and perhaps to the ability to snap a photo of an object and then use a 3-D printer to produce a replica. Further out, the work could also abet the development of driverless cars.
"Today, they can miniaturize 3-D cameras to fit on cellphones," says Achuta Kadambi, a PhD student in the MIT Media Lab and one of the system's developers. "But they make compromises to the 3-D sensing, leading to very coarse recovery of geometry. That's a natural application for polarization, because you can still use a low-quality sensor, and adding a polarizing filter gives you something that's better than many machine-shop laser scanners."
The researchers describe the new system, which they call Polarized 3D, in a paper they're presenting at the International Conference on Computer Vision in December.
[...] The researchers' experimental setup consisted of a Microsoft Kinect — which gauges depth using reflection time — with an ordinary polarizing photographic lens placed in front of its camera. In each experiment, the researchers took three photos of an object, rotating the polarizing filter each time, and their algorithms compared the light intensities of the resulting images. On its own, at a distance of several meters, the Kinect can resolve physical features as small as a centimeter or so across. But with the addition of the polarization information, the researchers' system could resolve features in the range of tens of micrometers, or one-thousandth the size. For comparison, the researchers also imaged several of their test objects with a high-precision laser scanner, which requires that the object be inserted into the scanner bed. Polarized 3D still offered the higher resolution.
Polarized 3D: High-Quality Depth Sensing with Polarization Cues
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday December 28, @05:21PM (1 child)
If they're demonstrating this in fiber optic fiber simulations of the real world, great.
Call me when they've at least taken it out the back door of the lab and demonstrated range measurement accuracy "in the field."
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Thursday December 28, @06:25PM
I'm thinking along those lines myself. The first thing that occurred to me was, that they are using visible light. It's well known that fog eats visible light. Well, scatters it so badly, that it might as well be eaten. Then they introduced the idea of high frequency light? Is it still visible light, or not? TFA isn't clear here - are they talking about ultraviolet light? Well, we've long known that ultraviolet penetrates cloudcover. Or, are they just using light at the upper boundaries of visible light - those colors that only women with special eyes can see.
But, whatever it is, I'll want the same call when they demonstrate that it works out in the real world. Shooting a ray of light through a fiberoptic cable, and trying to simulate real world conditions just doesn't cut it for me. Mount that bad boy on the roof, hood, or bumper of a car, and demonstrate what it can do.
Meanwhile, there's no need to do away with infrared, lidar, or any other sensing technologies. Repetitive redundancy could make me trust these self-driving cars a little more. Of course, I'll still want some kind of override in any car that I might consider driving. I don't trust the programmers to plan for every possibility!
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday December 28, @05:24PM (2 children)
Maybe I'm a bit ignorant, but... uhh... what is this and what does it mean?
In reading the summary it sounds like they figured out a way to make cameras for self-driving cars more accurate and longer ranges. However, I can't reconcile that with Time of Flight [wikipedia.org], which sounds like a measurement of time rather than of distance or precision.
Can somebody explain this in layman's terms?
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by leftover on Thursday December 28, @05:51PM
They are measuring distance by measuring the 'time of flight' for an energy pulse (flash of light or RF) round trip out to a target and back to the receiver.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by urza9814 on Thursday December 28, @06:18PM
Article made me think of 'time of flight range sensors' like the following:
https://www.sparkfun.com/products/12785 [sparkfun.com]
Now, I think that one only gives one reading -- it sends out a signal (IR or ultrasonic in the ones I've seen), and measures how much time it takes for the signal to bounce back, and reports the distance it would cover in that time. In this case it seems like they're using something more like the X-Box Kinect which gives a 2D image but it uses the same general principle. So it's a 2D camera that senses distance based on the time it takes for a signal to reflect rather than sensing light/color intensity. Probably the beam/sensor is going to cover some angle, so the further away you get the less accurate it becomes as described in TFS.
Here's a page describing the Kinect's system in a bit more detail if you're interested:
https://blogs.technet.microsoft.com/microsoft_blog/2013/10/02/collaboration-expertise-produce-enhanced-sensing-in-xbox-one/ [microsoft.com]
What I'm curious about though is how you prevent different cars using the same tech from interfering with each other...seems like you'd need to essentially 'encrypt' the signal and filter out any incoming signals that aren't encoded by your own sensor...and also if you're using IR for example, what happens if the car encounters any material that absorbs IR?
Reply to This
Parent