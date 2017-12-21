The most exciting exoplanet finds are those that orbit within their host star's habitable zone, an area at just the right distance from the star to allow for liquid surface water and thus, potentially life. The paper's authors, two astronomers at Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands, suggest that pulsars have their own habitable zones — surprising, given the harsh X-rays and other radiation that such stars emit.

But, if a planet is big enough — some one to 10 times Earth's mass — and it has an atmosphere at least 1 million times as thick as Earth's, then it might just cut it as habitable even around a pulsar. The idea is that the enormous atmosphere would act as a shield for the planet's surface, absorbing the deadly radiation while still allowing for enough heat to melt water. And a bigger world, preferably with a decent magnetic field, is necessary to hold on to that atmosphere over long enough time scales.