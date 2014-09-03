Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

U.S. Research Reactors Could Switch to Low-Enriched Uranium-Molybdenum Fuel

posted by Fnord666 on Thursday December 28, @10:14PM   Printer-friendly
from the non-proliferation-FTW dept.
Science

takyon writes:

Nuclear research reactors around the country, including the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Reactor (MITR), could switch to a low-enriched uranium fuel:

The US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) has submitted to the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission a preliminary report on a new uranium fuel that will enable the conversion of six US research reactors from highly enriched uranium [HEU] to low-enriched uranium [LEU].

The preliminary report on uranium-molybdenum (U-Mo) monolithic fuel contains data about the performance of the new fuel in a reactor and how it perfoms under a variety of conditions.

The international community is working to minimise amounts of HEU material, which could potentially be used for nuclear weapons. To that end, programmes are under way to convert research reactors to the use of LEU fuel, which does not present a proliferation risk. In some cases - including six high-performance research reactors in the USA - this can mean designing a new LEU fuel.

Original Submission


«  Pulsars Could Host "Habitable" Exoplanets With Thick Atmospheres | More Pregnant Women Are Using Cannabis  »
U.S. Research Reactors Could Switch to Low-Enriched Uranium-Molybdenum Fuel | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)