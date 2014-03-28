from the is-it-4:20-already? dept.
Pregnant women are increasingly using cannabis, according to two studies published this year:
More pregnant women seem to be using pot -- sometimes to ease the nausea of morning sickness or heightened anxiety -- and a new study suggests that this slight rise in marijuana use is most pronounced among those younger in age. The prevalence of marijuana use among a sample of moms-to-be in California climbed from 4.2% to 7.1% from 2009 through 2016, according to a research letter published in the journal JAMA on Tuesday [DOI: 10.1001/jama.2017.17225] [DX]. Among pregnant teens younger than 18, marijuana use climbed from 12.5% to 21.8%, and among women 18 to 24, marijuana use climbed from 9.8% to 19%, the researchers found.
That research involved only certain women in California, but a separate study of pregnant women across the United States, published in JAMA [open, DOI: 10.1001/jama.2016.17383] [DX] in January, found that those who reported using marijuana in the previous month grew from 2.37% in 2002 to 3.85% in 2014. The women were 18 to 44.
Doctors caution that the health effects of marijuana on a fetus remain unclear but could include low birth weight and developmental problems [DOI: 10.1097/CHI.0b013e318160b3f0] [DX], according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many of the chemicals in marijuana, like tetrahydrocannabinol, known as THC, could pass through a mother's system to her baby. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends that "women who are pregnant or contemplating pregnancy should be encouraged to discontinue marijuana use" and "to discontinue use of marijuana for medicinal purposes in favor of an alternative therapy." Additionally, "there are insufficient data to evaluate the effects of marijuana use on infants during lactation and breastfeeding, and in the absence of such data, marijuana use is discouraged," according to the recommendations.
Also at LA Times.
Related: Tennessee to Jail Women Who Use Drugs while Pregnant
USA Today reports that Tennessee has become the first state with legislation that will criminally charge women who use drugs while pregnant with assault for harm done to their infants. Tennessee officials have wrestled with what to do about the growing numbers of infants born dependent on drugs (921 in Tennessee in 2013) and who often suffer from a condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome. The legislation would allow mothers to avoid criminal charges if they get into one of the state's few treatment programs. Governor Bill Haslam says he wants doctors to encourage women to get into treatment before delivering their babies so they can avoid charges. "The intent of this bill is to give law enforcement and district attorneys a tool to address illicit drug use among pregnant women through treatment programs," says Haslam.
Seventeen states already consider drug use during pregnancy as child abuse and in three of them Minnesota, South Dakota and Wisconsin it is grounds for civil commitment (e.g. forced enrollment in treatment programs). In 15 states, health-care providers are required to report suspected abuse and, in four of those states, they are then also required to test for drug exposure of the child. Eighteen states have treatment programs targeted at pregnant women. Opponents of the bill, including five national medical organizations and local doctors who treat pregnant women, worry that criminalization will scare women away from treatment. "This law separates mothers from their children and is not patient-centered," says Cherisse A. Scott. "Tennessee families who are already being hit the hardest by policies such as the failure to expand Medicaid, poverty and a lack of available drug treatment facilities will be most deeply impacted by this bill."
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @12:07AM (8 children)
Well, it sounds like we'll have the data soon, right?
We are going to collect the data instead of just moralizing, right?
I'm even expecting that the data won't be peachy. But we're going to get it, right? Right?
(Score: 2) by linkdude64 on Friday December 29, @12:56AM (3 children)
I have no place in telling a pregnant woman (other than, perhaps, one I pregnated) what she should or shouldn't do, but in the case of a pregnant woman I would have a say in, I would say that some data is not worth collecting.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:48AM (1 child)
We have the data on alcohol.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:39AM
Indeed, here it is: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2j8kUXxxStA [youtube.com]
(Score: 2) by unauthorized on Friday December 29, @06:35AM
Well, you might not, but I am perfectly comfortable with giving other people advise and reasoning with them. Furthermore, when their actions impact another human being, I am more than willing to condone the removal of someone else's autonomy if their actions are deemed harmful to that other human being and the later is not even capable of objecting.
Your rights to harm people only extent to yourself and those who are both willing and capable of consenting to it. If you harm anyone else, then society has every right to revoke your body autonomy for the purposes of minimizing harm to other human beings, until it is deemed that you will not harm anyone else.
And on a final note, this story notes that doctors are cautioning women not to, and it absolutely IS their place, not to mention their job, to tell women what to do with their bodies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:25AM (1 child)
Never mind the drugs. Suppose they smoke 100% cotton rag paper. That's how you get cancer.
Also stay away from candles, fireplaces, diesel exhaust, incense, fireworks, etc.
Causes include polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and fine particulate matter.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 29, @01:51AM
What if the prego women use cannabis edibles instead of smoking or vaping?
(Score: 4, Informative) by Ellis D. Tripp on Friday December 29, @03:54AM
"Society is like stew. If you don't keep it stirred up, you end up with a lot of scum on the top!"--Edward Abbey
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday December 29, @12:55AM (10 children)
Is that perhaps then not something they should test instead of guess about? Sure it would involve human experiments and the repercussions might be dire. You don't want the fetus to come out as a retarded stoner children. But how else are they going to find out if there is a different if the child is inside or being breastfed on the outside. That said I do seriously doubt they are going to get any such data anytime soon. But it could be interesting; "Hi want to take part in an experiment where you get to smoke weed, under controlled circumstances, for 9 months while you are pregnant?".
Come to think of it are there any studies of stoner sperm? There probably is. That is after all a lot easier to test then if smoking weed has an effect on a fetus or if you breast feed your infant weed fueled breast milk.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Friday December 29, @01:01AM (4 children)
You could look at reports in which a pregnant woman tested positive / were caught using cannabis, and then track the development of the children. Or ask pregnant women to self-report whether they are currently using cannabis or had done so during pregnancy, and track the development of the children.
It's not great (when is biomedical science ever?), but possibly better than just forcing some pregnant mice to toke up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:12AM (2 children)
Yeah that does not seem like a study where you want to 'go first'.
Seems like a study you want to err on the side of caution. As is being pregnant has a very strict set of things you can and can not eat.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 29, @01:17AM (1 child)
I guess some other approaches would be to do more statewide studies like these, and then track birth defects, etc. across the state. Or look for any trends specifically in states that have legalized recreational or medical cannabis and compare those states to ones that haven't.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Whoever on Friday December 29, @02:45AM
You are assuming the the use of weed is significantly higher in states that have legalized it. That may not be true.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday December 29, @01:19AM
That could be an option. Problem might be that they did more then just smoke weed. It would be hard to link it just to the potential weed usage. Self reporting might be an issue to since you'll probably want to know about dosage and strength etc plus if child welfare found out there could be issues.
Indeed. But the to have some poor mice toke up is probably as close as you get without actual human experiments..
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:11AM
It's called a "natural experiment", all that is necessary is to gather data (as much as possible, not just on pot usage) --
from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Natural_experiment [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by frojack on Friday December 29, @02:17AM (3 children)
The quote is the usual scare tactic employed when they don't know didly squat.
It could just as well read:
There is a large cadre of kids of stoners and hippies from the 60s through the 80s. I've known some of them, and most are normal, certainly on average no different from any other random group. Wouldn't we know by now?
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome became a Thing virtually over night.
(Score: 4, Informative) by dry on Friday December 29, @03:49AM (2 children)
There were studies done in the '70's, in Jamaica where people use a lot of marijuana. The findings were that babies exposed to larger amounts of pot as fetuses were born slightly larger. They weren't sure if it was the pot or the subjects selling pot and having a higher standard of living.
There were quite a few various studies done back in the '70's on marijuana usage, but much of it was repressed as the findings didn't agree with what the politicians wanted to find.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Friday December 29, @04:28AM (1 child)
It's because the babies were born with an unholy case of the munchies and nursed more. And that applied to the third trimester too, meaning the placenta became more efficient at drawing nutrients.
(Score: 3, Informative) by dry on Friday December 29, @04:58AM
Yea, that was my thought as I typed the above.
Unluckily it is hard to find studies from the '70's and I might be mis-remembering dates.
Here's one from the '94, http://druglibrary.org/schaffer/hemp/medical/can-babies.htm [druglibrary.org] which shows no differences at 3 days and at 1 month, to quote,
With the conclusion that it was mostly,
An article about a study from the '80's, https://herb.co/2016/03/02/jamaican-study-gives-surprising-insight-into-cannabis-pregnancy/ [herb.co] which seemed to conclude that mellow mothers raised better children whether using pot or not.
Reply to This
