You'll soon be able to take a huge trip down memory lane when it comes to Apple's computer efforts. The Computer History Museum has announced that the source code for the Lisa, Apple's computer that predated the Mac, has been recovered and is being reviewed by Apple itself...

The announcement was made by Al Kossow, a Software Curator at the Computer History Museum. Kossow says that source code for both the operating system and applications has been recovered. Once that code is finished being reviewed by Apple, the Computer History Museum will make the code available sometime in 2018.

While you've been able to run emulators of the Lisa operating system before, this is notable as it's not just a third-party hack solution, but rather Apple is directly involved and the full code will be available for everyone.