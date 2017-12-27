from the memories dept.
Source code for Apple's legendary Lisa operating system to be released for free in 2018
You'll soon be able to take a huge trip down memory lane when it comes to Apple's computer efforts. The Computer History Museum has announced that the source code for the Lisa, Apple's computer that predated the Mac, has been recovered and is being reviewed by Apple itself...
The announcement was made by Al Kossow, a Software Curator at the Computer History Museum. Kossow says that source code for both the operating system and applications has been recovered. Once that code is finished being reviewed by Apple, the Computer History Museum will make the code available sometime in 2018.
While you've been able to run emulators of the Lisa operating system before, this is notable as it's not just a third-party hack solution, but rather Apple is directly involved and the full code will be available for everyone.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:04AM (1 child)
Lisa supported 2meg of ram...but was perceived as sluggish by users. Per https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_Lisa [wikipedia.org]
Might make a nice light & fast OS these days...for a watch or something...
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Friday December 29, @05:30AM
The Lisa was slow because the hard drive used some parallel interface running half duplex.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Justin Case on Friday December 29, @02:11AM
I'm going to download the code and rip out all the GUI crap. Finally we can undo the recent decades of insanity!
#letsmartpeoplehavecomputerstoo
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday December 29, @02:36AM (4 children)
If someone would re-spin the 6502 in 14nm process, maybe throw 4096 of them on a chip, with 64K of local RAM each and a 16GB shared access memory store, and a couple of easy access modern driver systems for video and sound, there's not much that can't be done with A, X and Y registers, a program counter and a 256 byte stack. If you're getting impatient for your video transcode, then throw it to the parallel farm, but a decently written editor and web browser would probably run surprisingly well on one core.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 29, @02:40AM (1 child)
Or reduce it to something so small, efficient, and cheap that it can be embedded in a sheet-sized flexible display.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:03AM
Anything is possible, my ex found a way to embed my keys in my iPad. Wasn't thrilled with this technological "break through" at the time.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ledow on Friday December 29, @03:03AM
Quite what do you think a 6502 is going to do when asked to transcode a single screen line of modern video codec (4K)? Apart from take forever, run out of local RAM and be in massive contention for other storage? There's a reason we code things differently, design chips differently, have much more complex instructions, etc. nowadays. It's because "just scaling up" old architectures doesn't work anywhere near as well as you think it does.
(Score: 1) by pdfernhout on Friday December 29, @03:50AM
Something like this using Forth? http://www.greenarraychips.com/ [greenarraychips.com]
"144 fully fledged computers. Just one chip. This gem is our GA144 multi-computer chip. It is designed to give you options that have never before existed and to place them under your control by writing software. With 144 independent computers, it enables parallel or pipelined programming on an unprecedented scale. Map a data flow diagram or an analog block diagram onto its array of computers for continuous processes without interrupts or context switching. With instruction times as low as 1400 picoseconds and consuming as little as 7 picojoules of energy, each of the 144 computers can do its work with unprecedented speed for a microcontroller and yet at unprecedentedly low energy cost, transitioning between running and suspended states in gate delay times. When suspended, each of the computers uses less than 100 nanowatts."
See also for Forth chips: http://www.ultratechnology.com/chips.htm [ultratechnology.com]
I agree that this sort of thing might be a lot of fun to play with. And they could put a lot more CPU cores on these chips with a 14nm process.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:37AM (9 children)
Nobody knows how to read your dinosaur coding language.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:39AM (1 child)
Give me an hour or two and I probably could do it again.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:42AM
So could I. I learned Pascal in high school and Ada in college.
(Score: 2) by TheGratefulNet on Friday December 29, @02:51AM (3 children)
that colon-equals shit made a come-back in golang ;(
"It is now safe to switch off your computer."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:08AM (1 child)
Pascal pointer syntax is backwards from the correct way pointers are done in C.
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Friday December 29, @04:21AM
Pascal pointers are just plain painful to work with.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:12AM
Yet they dumped common prefix operators. Consider (pseudocode)...
Go is an "idiomatic" and stupid language with the brain damage built right in.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 29, @03:14AM (2 children)
This is not an old problem. I worked for a company years ago in which nobody understood the FPGA code which was still programmed into every DSP FPGA on every kind of a certain board in production. All the people who understood it were long gone and nobody bothered to try anew even though it was available and the company's own IP (the Xilinx FPGAs were factory-burned before they were placed onto the boards). The oldheads who wrote the original code were now in fat-city and not to be bothered without exorbitant consulting fees.
The company finally wised up and shelled out the dough for an EE with HDL experience to make some sense of it all.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:25AM (1 child)
You do realize your fanciful story is hard to believe, don't you. Unemployed folks with EE experience are easy to find for peanuts because so many of them are living on food stamps and eating dog food. You're straight up lying about the fat-city of exorbitant consulting fees.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday December 29, @03:36AM
Not really. I'm talking the case where the founders got bought out, for multi-millions, and of course back in the days when code was not commented well, if at all, in many places.
And Verilog/VHDL programming is unlike all your typical C-like stuff. Don't believe me? Try HDL programming yourself and tell me it's like programming a garden-variety microcontroller in C. You're going to get a major dick in your mashed potatoes.
