Rethinking how the US grows beef
As of now, cattle eat not only local pasture, but also grains, hay, and grass that is grown elsewhere and stored. A recent analysis by an international team of researchers looked into what would change if the US switched to sustainable ranching, in which cattle eat only from local grasslands and agricultural byproducts.
It turns out that the current amount of pastureland in the US could only support 45 percent of our current beef production and consumption. This admittedly narrow definition of sustainability relies on feeding cows more agricultural byproducts, which, as of now, account for only about 10 percent of their diet; the scientists note that, "despite the recent doubling of distillers' grain utilization," these byproducts are still plentiful.
If we were to cut the pastureland that ranchers currently use in half, that would diminish beef availability to... 43 percent of current values, rather than 45. So freeing up about 135 hectares—almost a quarter of our national surface area, and twice the size of France—would decrease beef availability by only two percentage points.
Most of this is not especially productive grassland, and it could be rewilded or conserved. But some of it is high-quality cropland that could be used to grow other food sources, like pork, poultry, grains, legumes, vegetables, and even dairy. All of these utilize less water and fertilizer than beef while emitting fewer greenhouse gases. In addition, they provide us with more calories, fiber, micronutrients, and even protein than the beef they'd supplant. The only thing we'd be missing is vitamin B12, for which the authors of this analysis offer a quick fix: take a pill.
A model for 'sustainable' US beef production (open, DOI: 10.1038/s41559-017-0390-5) (DX)
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:34AM (3 children)
There are more than enough marijuana potheads in our prisons to supply our needed meat. And have you seen the size of the exercise yard in a prison. Tiny compared to cattle pasture.
Slaughter the cannabis users and feed America.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday December 29, @03:52AM (2 children)
There's on the order of ~100 million beef cattle [wikipedia.org] in the U.S., probably less, but they are regularly replenished.
You have 2.2, perhaps 2.5 million incarcerated [wikipedia.org] (in-carne-cerated?) in the U.S. You would need to turn them all into meat, not just non-violent drug offenders or whatever. Plus they would have a lot less meat. A cow has about 500 pounds of trimmed meat [igrow.org]. Much less of comparable meat [straightdope.com] on the average human prisoner... 50 pounds maybe?
So your plan is not going to work.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @04:06AM (1 child)
Still, considered the proposition seriously you did. <sarcasm>Deep Sigh</sarcasm> Much autism I sense in you. Burn a tree with force-lightning I will, yes!
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday December 29, @04:19AM
Not before I sell those old books to pay for weed.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 0, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:39AM
There's a reason scientists are also known as pukes.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by pdfernhout on Friday December 29, @03:41AM (5 children)
From: https://www.westernwatersheds.org/watmess/watmess_2002/2002html_summer/article6.htm [westernwatersheds.org]
Cropland- About 349 million acres in the U.S. are planted for crops. This is the equivalent of about four states the size of Montana. Four crops -- feeder corn (80 million acres), soybeans (75 million acres), alfalfa hay (61 million acres) and wheat (62 million acres) -- make up 80 percent of total crop acreage. All but wheat are primarily used to feed livestock.
The amount of land used to produce all vegetables in the U.S. is less than 3 million acres.
Range and Pasture Land- Some 788 million acres, or 41.4 percent of the U. S. excluding Alaska, are grazed by livestock. This is an area the size of 8.3 states the size of Montana. Grazed lands include rangeland, pasture and cropland pasture. More than 309 million acres of federal, state and other public lands are grazed by domestic livestock. Another 140 million acres are forested lands that are grazed.
...
The real message here is that we can afford to restore hundreds of millions of acres in the U.S. if we simply shift our diets away from meat. Many organizations spend their time fighting sprawl and championing agriculture as a benign use of the land. If a similar amount of effort were directed toward reducing agricultural production, we would produce far greater protection and restoration for declining species, endangered ecosystems and ecological processes.
When critics suggest that we don't have the money to buy land for wildlands restoration, they are forgetting agricultural subsidies, which amount to hundreds of billions of dollars. For what we spend to prop up marginal agricultural producers, we could easily buy most of the private farm and ranch land in the country This would be a far more effective way to contain sprawl, restore wildlands, bring back endangered species, clean up water, slow the spread of exotic species and reduce soil erosion.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:45AM (1 child)
It all sounds SO reasonable and smart! Let's simply murder all vegetarians and we'll never hear their ridiculous arguments again! That's what we call a win-win.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday December 29, @05:13AM
We could eat vat grown vegetarians.
(Score: 2) by Whoever on Friday December 29, @04:47AM
We don't even need to shift away from meat. Just shift from beef to chicken.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 29, @04:49AM (1 child)
It's wool from a particular kind of goat.
The subsidy was established to ensure that there would be enough wool for uniforms in times of war
A good use of taxpayer dollars? Uniforms have been synthetic since 1960
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 2) by tibman on Friday December 29, @06:20AM
Most synthetic fibers melt. Having your sleeve melt to your skin because you brushed up against a hot barrel would really suck. Most uniforms these days seem to have around 50% cotton or wool. 100% cotton is best, imo. There are some synthetic materials that work better than cotton (for fire resistance), like nomex ($$$). Fire departments might do nomex but a military won't. Specific roles might get secondary uniforms made of nomex though (flight suit, tanker suit).
SN won't survive on lurkers alone. Write comments.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @03:55AM (3 children)
So they propose to cut pastureland and increase agriculture to feed animals more and keep people drunk. They must live in a place where fertilizers are free. And make the animals move less, by keeping them local, or so I understand. Oh, yeah, and also depend on pills (bacteria produced... it would had been the final nail if the source was pasture animals).
I tought sustainable proposals were about less crap, not more. About more resistant methods with less dependencies, not less by stressing other systems more.
USA has a problem with eating a lot, and a lot of that being crap... but please...
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 29, @04:29AM (2 children)
You misunderstood that. Animals that eat only local forage have to move around to get to that forage. Animals that eat imported forage actually move a lot less. An 18-wheeler comes in the pasture gate in Mississippi, loaded with hay from Texas. All that hay is unloaded, either onto the ground, or into those big round feeders. The cattle no longer need to wander the length and width of the pasture for forage. They can stand right there, in front of that feeder, until the hay runs out. So, we've traded away healthy movement (for the cattle) in exchange for burning hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel to move the hay to the cattle.
In practice, the cattle do still move around, but there is less purpose to that movement.
Another germane issue, is the importation of parasites, diseases, and invasive crops with that imported hay. Odd that none of that was addressed in the article.
All of that said - I like my beef. Yeah, I could do with less beef in my diet. I'd probably be healthier if I ate more veggies. But, don't screw with the availability of beef!! I may be willing to cut down to 4 or 5 beef based meals per week, instead of 7 or 8. I am NOT willing to cut beef from my diet!!
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @04:44AM (1 child)
It says eat more from local grasslands. Doesn't that mean they eat from far away grassland now? IE, they move a lot, migrating western movie style, at least that is how I see pastureland. Maybe I mixed it, and they don't walk much, and as you say, they cut and move the grass. But for me that is farmed cows, with very small pastureland already, if at all.
Family were farmers generations ago, and from what I remember, part of the trick with animals was to spread the things they needed (water, grass, salt), so they had to move. But that was from a time trucks were yet to be invented or very new (XIX and early XX). And the country as a whole moved lots of animals in a winter-summer cycle too, sometimes hundreds of km.
(Score: 1, Offtopic) by Runaway1956 on Friday December 29, @05:14AM
Negative. The sort of migratory patterns you talk of still exist in a few states, but it's not used much at all. Even in Texas, cattle typically are fenced in, and they live within that same fenced area almost all of their lives. In west Texas, that pasture may be thousands or even tens of thousands of acres. Elsewhere, most pastures are a thousand acres or less - usually much less. The cattle are only moved to feed lots for fattening shortly before they are to be slaughtered.
Places like Wyoming, that still have open range pretty much follow the same pattern. The calf is turned out to pasture with it's mother, and they wander wherever the hell they want in search of forage. Hay may or may not be brought to the cattle to supplement the scarce forage. But, some weeks prior to slaughter, they are moved to a feed lot, and fattened up.
Today, the feed comes to the cattle, rather than the cattle going to the feed.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 4, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday December 29, @04:07AM
You left out that they do not taste nearly as delicious. The only reason to even suggest this kind of nonsense is they hate cows [youtube.com].
We've got #BieberFever!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Friday December 29, @04:14AM
I bet they'd be able to significantly rework land usage if they virtualized it [youtube.com].
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @04:19AM
Fuck off chic-fil-a, beef is what's for dinner.
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Friday December 29, @04:42AM (1 child)
B12 is also found in shrooms
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Friday December 29, @04:54AM
How many mushrooms do you need to eat every day to get that B12? [southmill.com] 200? [google.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14
(Score: 2) by Entropy on Friday December 29, @04:49AM (4 children)
I'm pretty sure this was written by a vegan that doesn't like tasty tasty beef.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @05:21AM (3 children)
Wait for research demonstrating genetic adaptation to certain diets to mature.
It ought to turn this whole vegan/vegetarian thing on its head if there's proof that it's something some people are able to do and others aren't.
I'm likely in the can't group, even if I wish I were in the can group. Every time I go without beef or chicken for about two weeks, my body begins having odd problems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:02AM (2 children)
I tried giving up meat on a few occasions but it didn't go very well. Some of the "fake" versions of food (eg. chicken nuggets) were absolutely disgusting and left a putrid stench in the air (at least to my nostrils). Fake burgers I tried taste ok on the first bite but after that it's gross.
On the other hand, I did find a good home-made vegetarian burger recipe online which I have made twice so far. It's really spicy - if you like hot food you'll love this:
https://minimalistbaker.com/easy-grillable-veggie-burgers/ [minimalistbaker.com]
The trick really is finding the right recipes. The vegetarian shit they sell in the store has been a total miss for me. If anyone has suggestions, though, I'd be willing to try. (or any other good recipes)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:28AM
http://tastyislandhawaii.com/2013/03/15/costco-eats-morningstar-farms-chipotle-black-bean-veggie-burger/ [tastyislandhawaii.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:36AM
I will admit your linked recipe looks very cheap to make. White or brown rice is cheap, dried black beans are cheap, onions can be as low as $0.30/lb, and bread crumbs can substitute for the walnuts. Ketchup and spices can be added instead of BBQ sauce if none is available. Even the cheapest bulk ground beef probably can't beat this.
(Score: 2) by arcz on Friday December 29, @06:23AM
Don't regulate and allow the market to take care of it. If food is really needed, people will buy the cheaper food. We have enough food, hence there is no market drive to reduce land usage.
