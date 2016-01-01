Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Google's Voice-Generating AI is Now Indistinguishable From Humans

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 29, @06:35AM   Printer-friendly
from the this-will-be-the-voice-of-skynet dept.
News Software

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A research paper published by Google this month—which has not been peer reviewed—details a text-to-speech system called Tacotron 2, which claims near-human accuracy at imitating audio of a person speaking from text.

The system is Google's second official generation of the technology, which consists of two deep neural networks. The first network translates the text into a spectrogram (pdf), a visual way to represent audio frequencies over time. That spectrogram is then fed into WaveNet, a system from Alphabet's AI research lab DeepMind, which reads the chart and generates the corresponding audio elements accordingly.

[...] The Google researchers also demonstrate that Tacotron 2 can handle hard-to-pronounce words and names, as well as alter the way it enunciates based on punctuation. For instance, capitalized words are stressed, as someone would do when indicating that specific word is an important part of a sentence.

[...] Unlike some core AI research the company does, this technology is immediately useful to Google. WaveNet, first announced in 2016, is now used to generate the voice in Google Assistant. Once readied for production, Tacotron 2 could be an even more powerful addition to the service.

However, the system is only trained to mimic the one female voice; to speak like a male or different female, Google would need to train the system again.

Original Submission


«  Eight Lawsuits Filed Against Apple Over iPhone Slowdowns | Why Don't More Low-Quality Patents Get Rejected?  »
Google's Voice-Generating AI is Now Indistinguishable From Humans | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 13 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:54AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:54AM (#615474)

    Your phone has virus making your battery slow. Please to be signing up for more targeted advertising to win a free battery replacement.

  • (Score: 0, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @07:07AM (2 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @07:07AM (#615480)

    Female voices make me want to kill every woman.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday December 29, @09:35AM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Friday December 29, @09:35AM (#615490)

    have they tested how *annoying* the voice is?

    --
    (Score: tau, Irrational)

  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:33AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:33AM (#615494)

    Once you have the spectrogram, output is defined. What is wavenet really doing?

    • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 29, @03:36PM

      by crafoo (6639) on Friday December 29, @03:36PM (#615535)

      Vocalizing the audio in any voice you would like. I don't think the spectrogram is 100% actual voice data ready to send to an output audio buffer.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:16PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:16PM (#615518)

    But still cannot pronounce my name right. Some great fake AI there.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:26PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @02:26PM (#615522)

      AC is a very common name (here on SN), I suspect "she" can pronounce it perfectly.

  • (Score: 2) by crafoo on Friday December 29, @03:38PM

    by crafoo (6639) on Friday December 29, @03:38PM (#615536)

    Will they publish their NN datasets? Are they using TensorFlow or some modified version? How soon until I can buy a box of "voice chips"?

  • (Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday December 29, @04:39PM (1 child)

    by donkeyhotay (2540) on Friday December 29, @04:39PM (#615556)

    I'll grant that the results are pretty good, however, I had no trouble distinguishing the humans from the AI voices, even though in each case there was just one sentence. I suspect if there were an entire paragraph of speech it would become even more obvious.

(1)