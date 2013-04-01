from the follow-the-money dept.
Why don't more low-quality patents get rejected? A recent paper published by the Brookings Institution offers fascinating insights into this question. Written by legal scholars Michael Frakes and Melissa Wasserman, the paper identifies three ways the patent process encourages approval of low-quality patents:
- The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is funded by fees—and the agency gets more fees if it approves an application.
- Unlimited opportunities to refile rejected applications means sometimes granting a patent is the only way to get rid of a persistent applicant.
- Patent examiners are given less time to review patent applications as they gain seniority, leading to less thorough reviews.
None of these observations is entirely new. For example, we have covered the problems created by unlimited re-applications in the past. But what sets Frakes and Wasserman's work apart is that they have convincing empirical evidence for all three theories.
They have data showing that these features of the patent system systematically bias it in the direction of granting more patents. Which means that if we reformed the patent process in the ways they advocate, we'd likely wind up with fewer bogus patents floating around.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by gringer on Friday December 29, @09:53AM (3 children)
I'll just copy over my comments from the /. story [slashdot.org]:
Another related comment (from someone else) which explains this better:
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Friday December 29, @03:30PM (2 children)
As with the problems with the FC and phone and cable companies, this is not democracy, it's regulatory capture, but by lawyers this time.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by fustakrakich on Friday December 29, @03:50PM (1 child)
it's regulatory capture
And only the voters can free the government from that trap. If they don't don't it, nobody will. With a 95% reelection rate, where's the incentive to change anything?
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Nerdfest on Friday December 29, @04:11PM
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:44PM (1 child)
Ta Da! problem solved
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday December 29, @05:42PM
And then tomorrow the corporate entities will pay someone in their employee to "hold" the patent so the lawsuit may be issued in that person's name.
Then you make penalties for individuals to file frivolous patent suits (similar to SLAPP).
Then you have legitimate-but-borderline patents which are rejected as part of the process.
You have given us a wonderful idea, but one that has just as many complications, if not more, as any other solution.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday December 29, @01:45PM
Really, it's obvious. TFA tells us nothing we didn't already know: people tend to do what pays off. The patent office get more fees by approving patents, so they approve lots of patents. If you want to improve the patent process, adjust the incentives accordingly.
You could realistically debate whether or not patents actually do contribute to innovation. Try eliminating them for 20 years, and see what happens. Certainly, in today's rapidly changing technology landscape, patents need to be shorter and completely nonrenewable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:10PM
I thought this was obvious from the wrought iron sign erected above the gates to the USPTO which reads "GRANT THEM ALL AND LET THE COURTS SORT THEM OUT"
