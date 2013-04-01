Stories
Why Don't More Low-Quality Patents Get Rejected?

posted by Fnord666 on Friday December 29, @08:08AM
from the follow-the-money dept.
Techonomics Digital Liberty

canopic jug writes:

Why don't more low-quality patents get rejected? A recent paper published by the Brookings Institution offers fascinating insights into this question. Written by legal scholars Michael Frakes and Melissa Wasserman, the paper identifies three ways the patent process encourages approval of low-quality patents:

  • The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) is funded by fees—and the agency gets more fees if it approves an application.
  • Unlimited opportunities to refile rejected applications means sometimes granting a patent is the only way to get rid of a persistent applicant.
  • Patent examiners are given less time to review patent applications as they gain seniority, leading to less thorough reviews.

None of these observations is entirely new. For example, we have covered the problems created by unlimited re-applications in the past. But what sets Frakes and Wasserman's work apart is that they have convincing empirical evidence for all three theories.

They have data showing that these features of the patent system systematically bias it in the direction of granting more patents. Which means that if we reformed the patent process in the ways they advocate, we'd likely wind up with fewer bogus patents floating around.

Source : These experts figured out why so many bogus patents get approved

Original Submission


  (Score: 2, Funny) by Pslytely Psycho on Friday December 29, @09:26AM

    by Pslytely Psycho (1218) on Friday December 29, @09:26AM (#615489)

    How would those poor patent trolls feed their starving children? Do we not care about our fellow.......I can't go on.......too nauseous......to finish.....joke....gag...

    The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......

  (Score: 5, Interesting) by gringer on Friday December 29, @09:53AM

    by gringer (962) on Friday December 29, @09:53AM (#615493)

    I'll just copy over my comments from the /. story [slashdot.org]:

    It should be made really easy for a patent to be challenged. Set some portion of the USPTO's time aside for patent challenges, make it cheap to file a challenge (but such that the USPTO's costs are at least recovered) and put the onus on the patent applicant to disprove a challenge of prior art, novelty, or whatever else patents are exclusively registered for.

    If this is done, then patents become a money sink for rich people.

    Another related comment (from someone else) which explains this better:

    A Patent Law Professor told me patents aren't really "granted" until they have been tested by the courts. The Patent Office's attitude is pass the back while collecting the buck and let the courts sort it out.

    Patent lawyers love this because regardless of whether they represent the predator or they prey it's huge bucks for them and the longer and more litigious the process the more money they make. They don't want to reform the system. No way. Same with judges and BTW The Patent Troll's favorite Judge Gilstrap of East District Texas is an Obama Appointee.

    The real villains here are Congress or more accurately people who vote for Congressmen who don't push for patent reform. Did you factor that in the last election? If you didn't look in the mirror because it's YOUR FAULT. Welcome to Democracy.

    (Score: 4, Insightful) by Nerdfest on Friday December 29, @03:30PM

      by Nerdfest (80) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 29, @03:30PM (#615533)

      As with the problems with the FC and phone and cable companies, this is not democracy, it's regulatory capture, but by lawyers this time.

  (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:44PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @01:44PM (#615506)

    Ta Da! problem solved

    (Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday December 29, @05:42PM

      by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us (6553) on Friday December 29, @05:42PM (#615573)

      And then tomorrow the corporate entities will pay someone in their employee to "hold" the patent so the lawsuit may be issued in that person's name.

      Then you make penalties for individuals to file frivolous patent suits (similar to SLAPP).

      Then you have legitimate-but-borderline patents which are rejected as part of the process.

      You have given us a wonderful idea, but one that has just as many complications, if not more, as any other solution.

  (Score: 5, Interesting) by bradley13 on Friday December 29, @01:45PM

    by bradley13 (3053) Subscriber Badge on Friday December 29, @01:45PM (#615507) Homepage Journal

    Really, it's obvious. TFA tells us nothing we didn't already know: people tend to do what pays off. The patent office get more fees by approving patents, so they approve lots of patents. If you want to improve the patent process, adjust the incentives accordingly.

    You could realistically debate whether or not patents actually do contribute to innovation. Try eliminating them for 20 years, and see what happens. Certainly, in today's rapidly changing technology landscape, patents need to be shorter and completely nonrenewable.

    Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.

  (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:10PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @06:10PM (#615580)

    I thought this was obvious from the wrought iron sign erected above the gates to the USPTO which reads "GRANT THEM ALL AND LET THE COURTS SORT THEM OUT"

