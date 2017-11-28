from the call-Rosie-Jetson dept.
Astronauts can now sequence microbes they find on the International Space Station (ISS) without having to send them back to Earth:
Being able to identify microbes in real time aboard the International Space Station, without having to send them back to Earth for identification first, would be revolutionary for the world of microbiology and space exploration. The Genes in Space-3 team turned that possibility into a reality this year, when it completed the first-ever sample-to-sequence process entirely aboard the space station. Results from their investigation were published in Scientific Reports [open, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-18364-0] [DX].
The ability to identify microbes in space could aid in the ability to diagnose and treat astronaut ailments in real time, as well as assisting in the identification of DNA-based life on other planets. It could also benefit other experiments aboard the orbiting laboratory. Identifying microbes involves isolating the DNA of samples, and then amplifying – or making many copies - of that DNA that can then be sequenced, or identified.
The investigation was broken into two parts: the collection of the microbial samples and amplification by Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), then sequencing and identification of the microbes. NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson conducted the experiment aboard the orbiting laboratory, with NASA microbiologist and the project's Principal Investigator Sarah Wallace and her team watching and guiding her from Houston.
Now Russian cosmonauts can test their crazy ideas. At least, until the ISS gets split apart and deorbited.
Related Stories
Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov suspects an extraterrestrial origin for bacteria found on the exterior of the ISS:
A Russian cosmonaut claims to have caught aliens. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov says he found bacteria clinging to the external surface of the International Space Station that didn't come from the surface of Earth.
Shkaplerov told the Russian news agency that cosmonauts collected the bacteria by swabbing the outside of the space station during space walks years ago.
"And now it turns out that somehow these swabs reveal bacteria that were absent during the launch of the ISS module," Shkapkerov told TASS. "That is, they have come from outer space and settled along the external surface. They are being studied so far and it seems that they pose no danger."
A recent study suggests that interplanetary dust can transport microbes to or from Earth:
Astronomers have long believed that asteroid (or comet) impacts were the only natural way to transport life between planets. However, a new study published November 6 in Astrobiology suggests otherwise.
The study, authored by Professor Arjun Berera from the University of Edinburgh's School of Physics and Astronomy, suggests that life on Earth may have begun when fast-moving streams of space dust carried microscopic organisms to our planet. Berera found that these streams of interplanetary dust are not only capable of transporting particles to Earth, but also from it.
Space Dust Collisions as a Planetary Escape Mechanism (DOI: 10.1089/ast.2017.1662) (DX) (arXiv link above)
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Friday December 29, @10:45PM
I would be very interested to learn of "DNA-based life" on other planets, unless it was something that came from our planet, intentionally or not.
If that is what we find, and it didn't come from this planet, then likely we didn't originate here. Which would be oh-so-interesting. And perhaps even encouraging. I like the idea of at least somewhat similar life elsewhere, and such a finding would seem to make that more likely.
The eyes are the windows to the soul.
Sunglasses are the window shades.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday December 29, @10:59PM
diagnose and treat astronaut ailments in real time
The "diagnose" part seems reasonable.
...as for the "treat" part, I'm trying to imagine just how big their medicine chest would have to be.
...and that assumes that a treatment for the H6N13 virus infection they have is even commercially available.
Having to grow your own meds in chicken eggs doesn't sound like an instant thing.
...and just how fresh do the eggs have to be?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @01:25AM
*finally*
Reply to This
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday December 30, @03:07AM
when do we send Sigourney Weaver up?
I don't remember her in Annie Hall. I'm going to have to watch again
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This