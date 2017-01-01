Stories
FilePursuit Search Engine Crawls for HTTP Downloadable Content

posted by mrpg on Saturday December 30, @03:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the merry-late-christmas dept.
Digital Liberty

takyon writes:

FilePursuit Finds Amazing Files All Year Round, Not Just at Christmas

People looking for all kinds of files tend to visit file-sharing sites for their fix but there is another way. FilePursuit is a web and Android-based service that trawls the Internet looking for open directories and it does an incredible job. Today, TorrentFreak catches up with its creator to find out where it all started.

[...] What FilePursuit does is trawl the Internet looking for web servers that are not only packed with content but are readily accessible to the outside world. This means that a search on the site invariably turns up treasure troves of material, all of it for immediate and direct HTTP download.

[...] So the big question remains – What will you find under the tree today?

Use at your own risk.

Original Submission


  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:46AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:46AM (#615728)

    Censorship being what is, I searched for "jews" in the search engine and came upon material that I did not think I would get. It is eye-opening. With jews owning internet search engines, humanity needs to search for "banned" material using other means.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:08AM (#615733)

    Searched for a text book and found a couple of pdf copies.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:09AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:09AM (#615734)

    This won't get you downloading stuff from TLA honeypots. Nope. Not a chance. Perfectly safe.

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:11AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:11AM (#615736)

    There used to be a site called g2p which users Google for stuff like this, I found a lot of good music with it. Sadly, Google turned evil and now you can't search like that...

  by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @05:22AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @05:22AM (#615752)

    This sounds like what Archie used to be.

