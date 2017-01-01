from the merry-late-christmas dept.
FilePursuit Finds Amazing Files All Year Round, Not Just at Christmas
People looking for all kinds of files tend to visit file-sharing sites for their fix but there is another way. FilePursuit is a web and Android-based service that trawls the Internet looking for open directories and it does an incredible job. Today, TorrentFreak catches up with its creator to find out where it all started.
[...] What FilePursuit does is trawl the Internet looking for web servers that are not only packed with content but are readily accessible to the outside world. This means that a search on the site invariably turns up treasure troves of material, all of it for immediate and direct HTTP download.
[...] So the big question remains – What will you find under the tree today?
Use at your own risk.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:46AM (2 children)
Censorship being what is, I searched for "jews" in the search engine and came upon material that I did not think I would get. It is eye-opening. With jews owning internet search engines, humanity needs to search for "banned" material using other means.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @03:53AM (1 child)
We got a positive review here folks!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:30AM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:08AM
Searched for a text book and found a couple of pdf copies.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:09AM
This won't get you downloading stuff from TLA honeypots. Nope. Not a chance. Perfectly safe.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:11AM (1 child)
There used to be a site called g2p which users Google for stuff like this, I found a lot of good music with it. Sadly, Google turned evil and now you can't search like that...
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @04:38AM
I remember SeeqPod [wikipedia.org] had a pretty similar approach that found music from all over the Web. But they got killed.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @05:22AM
This sounds like what Archie used to be.
