Gallium nitride processor: Next-generation technology for space exploration
A material known as gallium nitride (GaN), poised to become the next semiconductor for power electronics, could also be essential for various space applications. Yuji Zhao, an expert in electrical and computer engineering at Arizona State University (ASU), plans to develop the first ever processor from gallium nitride, which could revolutionize future space exploration missions.
Gallium nitride is a semiconductor compound commonly used in light-emitting diodes (LEDs). The material has the ability to conduct electrons more than 1,000 times more efficiently than silicon. It outstrips silicon in speed, temperature, power handling, and is expected to replace it when silicon-based devices will reach their limits.
Besides LEDs, GaN can be used in the production of semiconductor power devices as well as RF components. Now, Yuji Zhao aims to use this material to develop a high-temperature microprocessor for space applications. He received a three-year $750,000 grant from NASA's Hot Operating Temperature Technology (HOTTech) program for his project.
"This material can enable electronics system with greater efficiency, much reduced size and weight, and higher operation temperature, all of which are highly desirable for various space applications," Zhao told Astrowatch.net.
Gallium nitride (GaN).
(Score: 2) by Bobs on Saturday December 30, @03:41PM (1 child)
Those damn immigrants with their foreign sounding names improving science and technology in the USA!
We need to kick them all out to do their work in other countries to keep us safe.
- Will Rodgers
/sarc
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday December 30, @05:09PM
You jest, but a good portion of the US electorate would say almost exactly that with a straight face.
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Saturday December 30, @05:41PM (1 child)
Was that invented by Arsene Wenger?
Seriously, Gallium Arsenide was the "next thing to replace Silicon" in about 1995. It has replaced it in a whole bunch of niches, and will probably replace it in several more niches in the nest 25 years. Whoever thought this was a story had too much Christmas Cheer.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @06:25PM
Yeah, the thing about Si is that growing an isolator layer is too dang easy. All you need is an atmosphere with O2 (like the one we have) and heat it so the surface burns.
