The largest current rocket in the world, made by SpaceX, nears its first launch. The Falcon Heavy rocket has just been erected on a Cape Canaveral launch pad.
Spectators near the historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on December 28 were able to spot the vertical raising of SpaceX’s highly anticipated Falcon Heavy rocket. The rocket is being prepared for additional testing before its maiden launch, which will likely take place at some point in January.
The 70 meter (229 ft) tall rocket is composed of two refurbished Falcon 9 boosters and a newly designed central core stage. The rocket’s first stage is made up of a total of 27 engines that will be able to carry up to 63,800 kg (140,600 lbs) of cargo into low Earth orbit. The Falcon Heavy is set to be the single most powerful rocket ever built, producing the most thrust of any launch vehicle since the space shuttle.
[...] The maiden launch will feature a dummy payload, since Musk has previously stated that he believes there is a “good chance” of the launch going awry. Even so, the payload very well may contain something that will be entirely new to spaceflight: a Tesla Roadster. Musk has posted photos that seem to show the vehicle prepped for launch, though the jury is still out as to whether he is serious.
There's still a fair amount of testing that needs to be done before the Falcon Heavy will be considered ready for launch. In particular, SpaceX needs to successfully demonstrate fueling and conduct a static fire test.
Once the Falcon Heavy’s triple-body core and second stage are assembled inside SpaceX’s hangar, the transporter will roll into the integration building and cranes will hoist the rocket onto the strongback. The rocket will roll out to pad 39A for a fueling demonstration and at least one static fire test — depending on the test’s outcome and results — before SpaceX gives the “go” for a launch attempt.
The static fire will mark the first time SpaceX has fired 27 Merlin 1D engines at once. A test stand big enough to support such a hold-down firing does not exist at the company’s rocket test complex in McGregor, Texas, where each of the three booster cores has been fired individually.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @03:47PM (3 children)
Taky must be about to blow his load.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @04:05PM (1 child)
"The Falcon Heavy is set to be the single most powerful rocket ever built, producing the most thrust of any launch vehicle since the space shuttle." I believe the Saturn V holds that record. The Saturn V had so much thrust that it registered as an earthquake upon ignition.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:09PM
Falcon Heavy [wikipedia.org]
* Payload to LEO: 63,800 kg
* Thrust (2 boosters): 7,607 kN (sea level), 8,227 kN (vacuum)
* Thrust (first stage): 22,819 kN (sea level), 24,681 kN (vacuum)
* Thrust (second stage): 934 kN
Space Launch System [wikipedia.org] Block 1
* Payload to LEO: 70,000 kg
* Thrust (2 boosters): 16,000 kN each
* Thrust (core stage): 7,440 kN
* Thrust (second stage): 110.1 kN
Space Launch System Block 2
* Payload to LEO: 130,000 kg
* Thrust (2 boosters): ???
* Thrust (core stage): 7,440 kN
* Thrust (second stage): 440 kN
Saturn V [wikipedia.org]
* Payload to LEO: 140,000 kg
* Thrust (first stage): 35,100 kN (sea level)
* Thrust (second stage): 5,141 kN (vacuum)
* Thrust (third stage): 1,000 kN (vacuum)
Big Falcon/Fucking Rocket [wikipedia.org]
* Payload to LEO: 150,000 kg (reusable), 250,000 kg (expendable)
* Thrust (first stage/booster): 52,700 kN (sea level)
* Thrust (second stage/spaceship): 12,700 kN
Interplanetary Transport System [wikipedia.org] (cancelled, replaced by BFR for now)
* Payload to LEO: 150,000 kg (tanker mode), 300,000 kg (reusable), 550,000 kg (expendable)
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @05:45PM
Yeah.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 30, @04:02PM (1 child)
Radar rider is going to drive a Tesla Roadster instead of a Corvette.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWMPe3wF9jQ [youtube.com]
Now I'm gonna have to watch the movie. Again. For about the thousandth time.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 30, @04:12PM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8l121LGlWU [youtube.com]
Based on that short video, I'd like to see what he could do with the entire movie. It's pretty awesome, even if it is still a Corvette.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:23PM
Falcon 9 went through several revisions that increased thrust. Maybe Falcon Heavy will get a similar treatment and be able to lift more than SLS Block 1 soon enough. Maybe this would happen before SLS Block 1 even lifts its first useful payload.
BFR might launch within 4-5 years. It seems like it would cannibalize most of the market for Falcon Heavy, leaving just Falcon 9 and BFR. Especially since BFR looks easier to completely reuse than Falcon Heavy or even Falcon 9 (second stage is a killer, BFR could do it because it has so much more thrust).
Is SpaceX going to start putting winglets/wings on future rockets?
If Falcon Heavy is successful in January, will they still be sending two people around the Moon in late 2018/early 2019?
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday December 30, @06:28PM (5 children)
If the rumor is true, will it be returned to Earth?
Makes me wonder how much Musk can sell a car that went into space. I figure there are plenty of rich a-holes that would bid a huge amount of money to have a car so unique.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @06:37PM (1 child)
Just think of how much money it would cost to recapture it from Mars orbit and return it to Earth. They'll have to develop some new rockets first.
(Score: 2) by el_oscuro on Saturday December 30, @07:01PM
Perhaps it could land on Phobos? Low gravity an minimum delta-V make this relatively easy. Maybe have some cameras and probes too? Some solar panels to keep the batteries charged? It could be the next Opportunity? [xkcd.com]
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Saturday December 30, @06:42PM
(Score: 2) by ledow on Saturday December 30, @06:48PM (1 child)
Cost would be incredibly prohibitive.
And who wants a large lithium-powered car chock-full of micro-meteorite holes?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @07:00PM
The Smithsonian.
