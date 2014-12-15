from the gotta-pay-for-those-Volvos-somehow dept.
SoftBank has finally secured a large stake in Uber that devalues the company and reduces former CEO Travis Kalanick's influence on the company:
Japanese tech giant SoftBank Group has bought a 20 percent stake in Uber, completing a months-long process, according to the Wall Street Journal. The move drops Uber's value by about 30 percent from around $70 billion to $48 billion — a reflection of the trouble that the ride-hailing company has experienced across 2017.
More important than the valuation change, though, could be the impact SoftBank's new stake will have on the influence former CEO Travis Kalanick still has on the company. Kalanick resigned from his post earlier this year after a number of scandals, but still maintains a seat on the company's board of directors, where he is surrounded by allies and controls 16 percent of the voting power.
The SoftBank deal triggers new governance terms at Uber that were approved by the company's board in October, though. The size of the board will expand from 11 to 17, which dilutes the power Kalanick wields. Two of those seats will go to SoftBank.
Also at Recode, CNBC, and Quartz.
Related Stories
Uber board strikes agreement to pave way for SoftBank investment
Uber Technologies Inc's warring board members have struck a peace deal that allows a multibillion-dollar investment by SoftBank Group Corp to proceed, and which would resolve a legal battle between former Chief Executive Travis Kalanick and a prominent shareholder.
Venture capital firm Benchmark, an early investor with a board seat in the ride-services company, and Kalanick have reached an agreement over terms of the SoftBank investment, which could be worth up to $10 billion, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The Uber board first agreed more than a month ago to bring in SoftBank as an investor and board member, but negotiations have been slowed by ongoing fighting between Benchmark and Kalanick. The agreement struck on Sunday removed the final obstacle to allowing SoftBank to proceed with an offer to buy to[sic] stock.
Also at TechCrunch.
Related: Softbank to Invest $50 Billion in the US
SoftBank's $80-100 Billion "Vision Fund" Takes Shape
SoftBank May Sell 25% of ARM to Vision Fund; Chairman Meets With Saudi King
SoftBank Acquires Boston Dynamics and Schaft From Google
Travis Kalanick Appoints Two New Uber Board Members in "Power Play"
Saudi Arabia Planning $500 Billion Megacity and Business Zone
SoftBank learned of a data breach at Uber while it was attempting to invest in the company:
Uber Technologies Inc said on Thursday that it discussed a massive data breach with potential investor SoftBank Group Corp ahead of going public with details of the incident on Tuesday.
The ride-hailing service is trying to complete a deal in which the Japanese company would invest as much as $10 billion (£7.52 billion) for at least 14 percent of Uber, mostly by buying out existing shareholders.
"We informed SoftBank that we were investigating a data breach, consistent with our duty to disclose to a potential investor, even though our information at the time was preliminary and incomplete," Uber said in a statement.
"We also made clear that our forensic investigation was ongoing," Uber said. "Once our internal inquiry concluded and we had a more complete understanding of the facts, we disclosed to regulators and our customers in a very public way."
Maybe they should wait for the stock to collapse first.
Also at Bloomberg.
Previously: SoftBank to Invest Billions in Uber
SoftBank thinks Uber is valued over $20 billion too high, although other investors may disagree:
SoftBank is preparing to buy shares of Uber at a price that values Uber at only $48 billion, a steep 30 percent discount rate for ownership in the company, which was last valued at almost $70 billion.
That's in line with what Uber investors were expecting; Recode reported this weekend that the price could be as low as $48 billion or as high as $52 billion. The $48 billion price, confirmed by a person with knowledge of the figure, will however raise concerns about whether the secondary sale will succeed — SoftBank needs to accumulate 14 percent of the company's shares to trigger the so-called "tender offer."
Also at Bloomberg and TechCrunch.
Previously: Alphabet Leads $1 Billion Round of Investment in Lyft
SoftBank to Invest Billions in Uber
Uber to Purchase 24,000 Volvo SUVs for Autonomous Vehicle Fleet
SoftBank Knew of Data Breach at Uber
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Saturday December 30, @06:24PM
Lets face it, the sooner that the Uber board transitions power away from the older board member including Kalanick the better it is for Uber. (ARS recently put Uber on their 2018 deathwatch [arstechnica.com]. IMHO, complete removal of the old board including Kalanick would be best for the company.
Lets see, Uber treats its dirvers like crap, doesn't properly vet its employees, allegedly steals tech by hiring people from its competitors (Waymo), spies on its competitors, has computer programs to deny services to possible government employees to avoid regulations, hires private investigators to discredit people suing them of sexual discrimination... and that is all from memory... without a search.
How much of that crap needs to get out before people avoid using Uber like the plague? (answer: its already started.) Uber needs to get rid of its trash, and that has to happen before it can grow more, otherwise the infection has the chance to kill it completely.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ledow on Saturday December 30, @06:35PM (1 child)
It's not worth 48bn, let alone 70bn.
"On a global basis, the privately-held company lost $2.8bn last year as revenues climbed to $6.5bn"
Even if it DOUBLED revenue, without costing a penny more, it would take $3.7bn - that means they just paid for over ten years of double-revenue profits on a company that - if that trend doesn't happen - stands to sit and haemorrhage money for the next 17 years at the rate it's currently doing so.
The fact that it "was" worth 70bn and is now ACTUALLY worth 48bn tells you exactly what you need to know - don't be the guy who buys it next because you'll probably end up having to sell it at half-the-price you paid for it originally. It's "who was left holding the hot potato".
And do they have a business model they can protect in any significant way? No. Just a brand. That's turning bad for them.
I give it five years before they're worthless, change hands for a 1000th of this (millions instead of billions) and nobody really uses them any more.
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Saturday December 30, @07:14PM
I was going to post: "Devalue": Nope, it's called a "correction" in economic terms.
Is there a bubble in the use of the word "bubble" yet?
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
