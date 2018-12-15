from the perhaps-providing-prompt-prompts-prompts-perceived-performance-primacy dept.
Have you ever had that nagging sensation that your computer was slower than it used to be? Or that your brand new laptop seemed much more sluggish than an old tower PC you once had? Dan Luu, a computer engineer who has previously worked at Google and Microsoft, had the same sensation, so he did what the rest of us would not: He decided to test a whole slew of computational devices ranging from desktops built in 1977 to computers and tablets built this year. And he learned that that nagging sensation was spot on—over the last 30 years, computers have actually gotten slower in one particular way.
Not computationally speaking, of course. Modern computers are capable of complex calculations that would be impossible for the earliest processors of the personal computing age. The Apple IIe, which ended up being the “fastest” desktop/laptop computer Luu tested, is capable of performing just 0.43 million instructions per second (MIPS) with its MOS 6502 processor. The Intel i7-7700k, found in the most powerful computer Luu tested, is capable of over 27,000 MIPS.
But Luu wasn’t testing how fast a computer processes complex data sets. Luu was interested in testing how the responsiveness of computers to human interaction had changed over the last three decades, and in that case, the Apple IIe is significantly faster than any modern computer.
https://gizmodo.com/the-one-way-your-laptop-is-actually-slower-than-a-30-ye-1821608743
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Arik on Saturday December 30, @06:49PM (4 children)
The sheer unresponsiveness of today's computer systems is maddening, and there's absolutely no excuse for it. The hardware has only gotten faster, but the programming has only gotten sloppier and lazier.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by legont on Saturday December 30, @06:56PM (3 children)
It's conspiracy - they simply want us to buy a new one.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Arik on Saturday December 30, @07:46PM (2 children)
The logical man would stop buying them.
There weren't enough logical men for companies making good PCs to survive though :(
So how we have to use compromised garbage for everything. George Orwell was right. The future is one boot, stomping one face, over and over again, forever.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @04:52AM (1 child)
The problem is the programming, so stop using proprietary, user-subjugating software. Then if the problem is still the programming, fix it and contribute.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by frojack on Sunday December 31, @06:11AM
This year marks the death of 32bit operating systems. Not just from Apple and Microsoft.
Almost every linux distribution in the wold is dropping 32bit versions. Virtually nobody will release a linux kernel for 4.12.
For no good reason, mind you. A 32bit OS is usually just a compiler parameter away using any modern source language.
Thee are literally thousands of millions of these machines in existence. They are literally free at flea markets.
So don't give me that about user-subjugating crap.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by bradley13 on Saturday December 30, @07:05PM (24 children)
Too many layers of crap. Programs built using frameworks that use other frameworks that use libraries that call operating system APIs that use other libraries that...
There are also far too many background processes, each with dozens of threads. It's impossible to know what they all are doing.
Everyone is somebody else's weirdo.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Saturday December 30, @07:08PM
Just increase the cores. A core for every thread or two. 8 cores? No! 18 cores? Higher! 72 core? Keep going!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by RS3 on Saturday December 30, @07:34PM (21 children)
You sound like me for the past 20 years. Curmudgeonly I've become.
Whenever I install a new MS OS I spend at least an hour trimming the fat, shutting off unnecessary services, updaters, drivers, etc. I have some nice utilities which will do some of that too.
I still run XP on many systems. The ones I've "upgraded" to 7 are noticeably slower. "Wah, XP is so insecure, update to a modern OS" they whine. I don't know the numbers, but as far as I can tell, javascript is the mechanism for most malware's entry, so the newer the OS, the newer the browser, the more web APIs it supports, and the more potential security holes.
Is this when I'm supposed to tell you kids to get off my lawn?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by Arik on Saturday December 30, @07:53PM (19 children)
Yeah, you're really going to hate Windows10.
You need to check out Gentoo. You can trim a lot more with compiler flags.
USE="-systemd -gnome -gtk" alone trims gigabytes of breakage.
"Unix? These savages aren't even circumcised!"
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Insightful) by RS3 on Saturday December 30, @08:15PM (4 children)
I haven't done Gentoo yet, but thank you for the info. :)
I'm a 23 year Slackware guy, plus CentOS (only professionally), Alpine (pretty cool- great xen support/integration) - pretty much any lightweight non-systemd distro and I've used it. A few years ago I had delved deeply into some of the really stripped down Linux distros for an embedded / fast boot project. There are so many...
Oh, I've done Win10 too. Not on any of my own machines (yet). What I hate more than anything: as far as I can tell, it's the same OS architecture, a few added things, but they rearrange the UI. With XP I could double-click the network icon in the lower right and get good info, get right into settings, etc. Now it's many more clicks to do the same thing. Ugh. I really hate the new filesystem search. If I click "open file location", it goes there, but I lose my search! I can't open new windows like you could with the XP search.
I feel like MS is just punishing us- rearranging everything so we have to get "training" to find where everything is moved to. Reminds me of how they would punish Helen Keller- rearrange her bedroom.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Insightful) by RandomFactor on Saturday December 30, @10:13PM (2 children)
"rearranging everything so we have to get "training" to find where everything is moved to"
I am of the opinion that Linux squandered a big opportunity. It was actually easier and more familiar for people to upgrade from XP/7 to something like Ubuntu/Mint than to Windows 8/10
That said - If you want Windows 8+ to be less excruciatingly user hostile you can start by installing Classic Shell (or one of the various similar apps)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday December 30, @11:01PM
I agree. On most of my Linux machines (where I use the GUI) I use fvwm, so I think most XP-style UI users would love it.
Add-on shells / window managers for MS Windows have been around since the early 90s as I recall. I think Norton had one? I have to help / support people using who use Win10 so it's in my interest to get used to the UI. Well, I doubt I'll ever get used to it- whenever I do, it will be replaced! I don't mind the concept of typing and search suggestions come up in the "start menu" or whatever it's being called. "Master control popup"? Holder for unwanted ads? Receptacle of despair?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by number11 on Sunday December 31, @12:33AM
Unfortunately, the developer of Classic Shell has given up. It's been opensourced, and hopefully someone else will take the task on.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:44PM
The Mighty Buzzard must be off fishing.
About this time, he usually mentions Calculate Linux, a Gentoo fork with pre-compiled apps by default.
.
Whenever I install a new MS OS
At that point, I ask myself "What's that guy doing that can't be done without Redmond's malware magnet?"
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 4, Informative) by Azuma Hazuki on Saturday December 30, @08:16PM (10 children)
Void is great too. It's Arch Linux for adults with the runit init system. I have a T440s with the original SSD in it, and it takes about 6 seconds to go from BIOS to my display manager. Runit is faster even than OpenRC let alone SystemD.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday December 30, @11:48PM (7 children)
Thank you for that tip. Rolling release, systemdless, awesome. The only drawback, and I know I'm getting backed into a corner, is Void needs a minimum P4. I still support some live servers running P3 cpus. Don't laugh- they're fast at everything but php, and low power, and it's not my choice, but I am proud of how well they run. Maybe I'll get the Void sources and compile for P3...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @01:16AM (1 child)
P3? That's close to 20 years old! What kind of services are they doing?
I have a Katmai in storage ... Kept it as gold.../1999, still work fine.
Cheers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday December 31, @04:00AM
Dual CPU! 2003 vintage. One machine runs WordPress on LAMP for Internet, Samba for LAN, etc.; another runs Windows Server 2003, right now just file sharing CIFS, but used to run print and IIS (sometimes I turn ftp on).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday December 31, @03:01AM (4 children)
Oh, wow, you still have running PIIIs? Coolness. I built my first machine right when the P4 and Thunderbird CPUs came out (and thankfully I went Socket A rather than 462, eeeesh...). For a while the PIII was outperforming the P4 clock for clock, so if yours still work I can see them being suitable for light duty server stuff :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday December 31, @04:15AM (3 children)
Not personally- they're running a tiny hosting company I admin. Dual CPU Dell PE2450. I just published another post saying one runs LAMP, another Win 2003. There are several other machines, not running, that used to run mail host, more Apache stuff, test/development for asp.net, etc. Parts machines!
I used to run P3s personally and someday I'll build one up again (for NAS). You weren't kidding when you wrote "coolness" - they just don't get warm. Many cases have them with passive heatsinks only. Yes, for simple I/O, static webserving, etc., they're great. php bogs down (WordPress).
I have a Cyrix CPU I always wanted to use. Few motherboards would support the Cyrix. By the time I got one, I was already into P4s.
Somehow I fell into socket 462 and had several motherboards, CPUs, etc., and they seemed great for me. I still have one that's a 4th tier backup. It still works, so...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by julian on Sunday December 31, @04:32AM (1 child)
Are you counting case fans? You can get an i3 to run without a CPU fan if you have a heatsink and case fan. And it'll run way faster than your ancient Pentium.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday December 31, @04:50AM
You can do that with a T-series maybe, with their 35W TDP limit, but I wouldn't try that with the non-T ones. I specialize in SFF builds but avoid passive cooling like the plague.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by toddestan on Sunday December 31, @04:50AM
I still run a P3 in my router. As you say, they are good CPUs. The early Coppermine CPUs were under 10W at full load. That was far better than many CPUs that came after it during the MHz wars for many years. Of course, there's a lot more options now, but they are still plenty fast enough for many tasks (they'll easily run circles around the Raspberry PI). The supporting hardware is pre-ROHS and mostly before the capacitor plague so it'll last a long time, other than the IDE hard drives of course.
I had a Cyrix CPU a long time ago. They had really lousy FPU's - the one I had was a PR200+ which according to Cyrix meant it was as fast as a Pentium 200 but in reality you could forget about multitasking while playing a MP3 file (the AMD K6 was a revelation - you could play your music in the background with no noticeable impact on performance). Integer logic though was pretty fast, so it would probably do okay as a webserver - at least as far as something that old would do. The problem with trying to use one now is you're stuck on Socket 7 which means either an ancient Intel chipset or a sketchy VIA one, spotty USB support, and you probably won't have things like boot from CD so hope you have some floppies handy. Nice thing about P3-era hardware is that in many ways acts like newer hardware but slower, whereas if you go much older it's a whole different world.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Sunday December 31, @12:30AM (1 child)
Wasn't aware Arch uses runit. It's one of my personal favourite init systems and it gets frequently used at $work in our embedded Linux projects.
I'll keep Arch in mind should Devuan go off rails, thanks for the info!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @12:52AM
No, Arch uses systemd. Void.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 30, @09:16PM
I "lived" Gentoo from about 2004-2007, it was.... mostly un-necessary re-compiles of stuff that works just fine in Debian or whatever they call Cent/RedHat packages.
Ubuntu, Cent, or your flavor of choice is so much more cooperative about configuration than Windows - Windows seems to take pride in making it harder each generation to find the things you're after, especially the options to control updates.
Now, I've been burned by both Ubnuntu 14.04 running out and looking for updates, slowing my CPU, and also a configuration script I wrote for CentOS7 that quit working when they decided to add a license notification to first boot... but, both of those were fixable once discovered with an hour or two of research and re-scripting. Windows would have broken my stuff 20 times in the same period, and been harder to get right after breaking.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:58PM (1 child)
Why would he hate windows 10 because of that? Everything they have been doing for the past 15 years works exactly the same.
Win 7 on this laptop 1:20 to usable desktop. Win10 about 20 seconds.
Look I like linux. Use it all the time. But do not spread FUD. It is silly to do and usually makes you look foolish when you get called out on it.
You need to check out Gentoo. You can trim a lot more with compiler flags.
That is along the lines of hey that nice 4 door saloon car you have to get to work is junk. You need a Ferrari F430. Do not worry about all the tweaky things to get it just right. Oh and it will go sideways sometimes but thats ok you can just google how to fix it. Oh wait the same as he does now....
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Saturday December 30, @11:51PM
An AC finally types something correct, and it didn't take 1,000,000 years.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:18PM
You could, but most of the people here would join you on the rocking chairs. The kids are over on the, fittingly enough, Green Site :)
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by frojack on Sunday December 31, @06:16AM
Exactly.
Every improvement in processing power in the last 40 years was gobbled up by look and feel.
Oddly, they could get away with it because the processing power available when you simply stopped dicking around with the screen for 10 seconds was sufficient to meet all or our actual computational needs for a month or two.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @07:36PM (1 child)
Triple boot Windows 10, Mac whatever is newest, and a Linux flavor on new and old hardware. Then you'll see where the slowness is.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:43PM
Exactly how does one do that without a custom-built or premium-priced Hackintosh?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @07:38PM (5 children)
Apple II was a single task machine - didn't have no event-driven UI, thread/process contention, no background task/process, etc.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @07:59PM
Your browser mining bitcoins in the background is totally an improvement. Yeah.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:05PM (1 child)
Faster still could have been contemporary coin-op video game hardware? I was close to one of the development teams in the late 1980s for a fairly complex system -- it used 5 different processors (separate audio, video, UI, game physics, etc) that all talked to each other in a bank of shared memory. The latency from when you moved the controller to the display updating was no more than the time to draw the next screen (~1/30th second). I seem to remember that there were just a few corner cases where the 3D scene was particularly complex, then there might be one more frame delay.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:03PM
https://byuu.org/articles/latency/ [byuu.org]
This is about emulation but it is similar to what you are talking about. Latency.
Latency is what we get with each additional layer we add on. Each of those layers though give is wildly more flexibility. But as I used to tell my boss whenever he had a brainstorm of a new abstraction layer in our software I said 'itll cost ya'. He always responded with 'worth it'
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday December 30, @09:28PM (1 child)
Absolutely, no selection of keyboards, USB layers, audio drivers, etc. to worry about in the Apple ][.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:27PM
Sorry to break your dream, but there were plenty of disk, communication, display, processor cards etc. for Apple IIs.
Check this out: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Apple_II_peripheral_cards [wikipedia.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gringer on Saturday December 30, @08:18PM
I suspect there's a level of interactivity that people are comfortable with, and they don't want to spend any more money on programmer time to get a better system.
If we wanted good interactivity, then we'd all be using a system designed to prioritise interactivity, like BeOS [wikipedia.org], or Haiku [wikipedia.org].
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Informative) by fustakrakich on Saturday December 30, @08:20PM
The signal has to go all the way to Utah and back. Plus it appears that the keyboard is given low priority.
This (the 1st comment) convinced me to sign up [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @08:39PM (3 children)
The most beautiful desktop environment and most responsive computer I have ever seen were the same. I saw Ian Finder (he deserves credit for this) running Mac OS9 (emulated) on a mac book air (~2014 I think). Hand crafted pixel perfect graphics on a very nice display with incredible responsiveness in a tiny form factor. Even running emulated, it was still faster than on the hardware from the OS9 era. He was doing his homework in CodeWarrior.
Looking at the article, it seems like a lot of the lag is in the keyboard (he measured from when the key started down until the character was displayed in a terminal). I wonder if the results would be even more extreme if he only measured the OS part of the stack (ignoring display and keyboard latency).
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:39PM (1 child)
I didn't see what keyboard the tester was using, but I'm guessing it's some flavor of USB or blue tooth.
Try plugging in a good ols PS/2 keyboard if your mobo still supports it and watch the latency go away.
Real gamers use PS/2 keyboards and mice.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @03:00AM
Some people say USB keyboards can't do more than 6 keys at a time... wrong. That is USB in BIOS compat mode. USB HID supports N-key rollover fine. Look for keyboards that show two interface descriptors, one of them "huge" to fit a full key mask (for example "bInterfaceSubClass 1 Boot Interface Subclass", "wMaxPacketSize 0x0008 1x 8 bytes" and "bInterfaceSubClass 0 No Subclass", "wMaxPacketSize 0x0040 1x 64 bytes" as reported by lsusb).
Some people say USB keyboards are 1.5Mbps limited... wrong again. You can get 12Mbps ones, the above example comes from one of those.
Some people say USB keyboards can't update fast enough, because polling is slow... wrong for a third time. They are right USB keyboards work via polling, but the speed can be high, for example 1ms interval ("bInterval 1"). That's 1000Hz refresh, 1000 times a second the keyboard gets asked. The controller in the computer should be able to queue all updates, and not disturb the main CPU and the OS for nothing. So far I never had missed keys.
Old crappy USB mouse uses 1.5Mbps and 10ms. Probably getting a new mouse matching the keyboard will give the "high" speed values. This example mouse is from first waves of opticals, capable of speaking PS2 with dumb adapter.
PS2 support in main boards is still there, but sometimes with bugs. So it can be tricky, and just hunting for good USB devices the solution.
PS: some info also avaliable with "mount -t debugfs none /sys/kernel/debug/" then "less /sys/kernel/debug/usb/devices" (look for fields like Spd=12, MxPS=64 and Ivl=1ms).
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @12:52AM
Not beautiful, but really fast is my ancient FinalWord II word processing software running on a Win 7 laptop under the DOSbox emulator. Later versions were called Borland Sprint wordprocessor.
Scroll top to bottom of medium sized docs, 100 pages, 50 lines on a "VGA" screen page, is effectively instant (at the repeat rate of the PgDn key). Jump from home to end is instant.
Same for search, effectively instant, along with search & replace.
FWII was written to use a swap file so if DOS crashed, all but the most recent key strokes could be recovered. Now it's so fast that I don't lose much of anything. Used to be the "Swapping..." legend would display for a second every now and then. Now it's rare that I ever see it, it's not up long enough to be displayed.
While I don't use this emulation very often, it's convenient when I need to look at the source files for a number of long docs that I wrote on CP/M and MS-DOS systems.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Informative) by Runaway1956 on Saturday December 30, @08:52PM
This prompted me to look at refresh rates on my own machine. I really had no idea where to look, so used Google for each of my monitors. One has an adjustable refresh rate, the other does not. Adjusted the refresh on that one to "hi" and the difference in noticeable. The other is not adjustable, it stays at any speed I like, as long as it is 60hz. I'll be swapping out my extra large monitor, and going back to the large, which is a mate to the one that is adjustable. Wow.
OK - let's say that you're on Windows, and you want to pick up some responsiveness. Visit Black Viper's site, follow his guide, and turn off all of the services that you do not need. If you're on a company machine, you may not be able to turn off anything. If you use your machine for work, but it is your own machine, you might turn off a couple services. Your own machine, and you simply don't need 20 services, turn them all off - the difference is dramatic.
http://www.blackviper.com/service-configurations/black-vipers-windows-10-service-configurations/ [blackviper.com]
That link will take you directly to the Windows 10 service configuration page. This next link is Black Viper's home page, from which you can browse to other versions of Windows.
http://www.blackviper.com/ [blackviper.com]
Whether you run Windows, or a real operating system, there is no good reason to spend your time waiting on a stupid timer whirling around. Black Viper makes Windows tolerable.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:24PM (1 child)
Code bloat and not programming to the architecture, got 8 cores well congrats you only get to use one. parallel execution is hard and poorly supported, pipelines are longer (started with the P4, 21 stages!) you can do a lot more but only if you know how to program which people don't anymore, it's not hard it just requires people to not be greedy and dumb, so the problem is impossible
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @05:05AM
You're going to have a conniption when I say this, but Rust is very promising to help developers write multi-core applications and operating systems more safely.
It feels a lot like C with RAII.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Rich on Saturday December 30, @11:09PM
Back in the day, I think I did most of my work on a IIgs and already a Mac Plus back then, I got hold of a handful of phased-out Apple //c. Eventually, I started to tinker with one of them. I looked at how the RamWorks III (iirc) card was mapped, and designed a decoder logic from 4 TTL chips, handwired, for the upper address bit of 41256 RAMs (the //c came with 4164s, which had this last bit unconnected). The upper bank of 4164s went out, 41256s went in, and were connected to my logic on their bent-up A8 pins. My first ever digital design, and it actually worked. Looking back, I have no idea how I got the old chips out without ruining the traces with my crude tools. Filled with pride about my work, I thought the machine now deserved the fullest possible deck-out. 8 MHz ZIP chip and real-time clock followed. To put that to good use, with the RAM extension it was possible to run AppleWorks (Classic) in RAM-only mode, and have a macro processor on top. Finally, there was some fast loader for it, which I included as well, on a disk that primarily held my address book.
Result was the most responsive computer I ever typed on. Not pretty with its pixelized, text-only display, but incredibly effective. And fast starting too, cold power on to working address book in 8 seconds, from floppy.
So, yes, I am living witness that the story has a point. :)
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @02:58AM
Moore's Law: Every 18 months, the speed of hardware doubles.
Gates' Law: Every 18 months, the speed of software halves.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @03:05AM
That is really all, most idiots can throw together something for code dot org especially with abstracted languages, like java or rust, but it will slow and slow the further away programmers get away from the hardware, learn assembly FIRST then C then other things
Reply to This