Italian Brothers Win Right to Use "Steve Jobs" Trademark

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 30, @09:51PM   Printer-friendly
from the Steve-Jobs-Android-smartphone dept.
takyon writes:

Two Italian brothers noticed in 2012 that "Steve Jobs" was not trademarked, and now the entrepreneurs have won the right to use that name:

After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company "Steve Jobs," after Apple's iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli.

The fight began back in 2012, when the two brothers noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs' name. The pair were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company after spending years creating products for other brands, and decided that "Steve Jobs" would be the perfect name for their new brand.

Their logo, a stylized letter 'J' with a bite taken out of it, has been upheld as a unique trademark.

The brand name will be used on bags, t-shirts, and other fashion products, but the brothers also told Business Insider Italia that they plan to eventually create "Steve Jobs" branded electronics.

Also at Complex and CNET.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:21PM (2 children)

    They turned on a vintage Mac they bought for just this purpose and it chimed 'SoSuMi' :)

    • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday December 30, @11:02PM (1 child)

      Just wait until these guys open a computer store. They could call it Figlio di computtana.

      • (Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @12:17AM

        They'll probably call it "Vaffanculo Mela"

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @10:30PM (1 child)

    Steve Jobs, like Karl Marx, is still dead.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:02PM

      "May Steve Jobs live on in your nation's top commercial ventures" - Not-so-ancient Chinese curse

  • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Saturday December 30, @11:03PM

    ... you can call you company McDonalds.

    The Canadian Supreme Court says so

  • (Score: 3, Interesting) by marcello_dl on Saturday December 30, @11:32PM

    Being proud of these resourceful fellow Italians, I'll proudly wear one of their T-shirts.
    A bootleg one, of course.

  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Saturday December 30, @11:41PM (2 children)

    So what are the idiots on eBay hocking beat up old Macintoshes for over 9000 times what they are worth going to use to describe their products now?

    "Priced to sell!11!1! Powered up and fan spins, don't know any thing else at all!! See the dark blurry picture for more details! Local pickup only. A++ condition, free mildew and mouse droppings included. No power chord because power chords are rare. No floopy disks either. Due to age sold as-is. Only a bajillionty dollars! What a bargain!" :P

    • (Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Sunday December 31, @12:00AM (1 child)

      At the Santa Cruz Goodwill Bargain Barn.

      There was quite a long time when possession of just one Mac SE was something I could only dream about.

      Get This:

      One of them had a 40 MB hard drive that still worked just fine.

      • (Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Sunday December 31, @01:29AM

        I envy any place that has a Goodwill that resells computers at all. The ones around here send all computers to the crusher to keep Michael Dell's goons from breaking their legs.

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday December 30, @11:58PM

    Yeah, right. I see what you're doing, Nintendo!

  • (Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @03:12AM

    When you spend money and time on trademark "battles" instead of producing something innovative the world needs, you know it is time to drop the jewish tv subscriptions and stop watching the damn thing.

