Two Italian brothers noticed in 2012 that "Steve Jobs" was not trademarked, and now the entrepreneurs have won the right to use that name:

After years of legal battles, a pair of brothers — Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato — have successfully managed to win a legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their company "Steve Jobs," after Apple's iconic founder, according to la Repubblica Napoli. The fight began back in 2012, when the two brothers noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs' name. The pair were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company after spending years creating products for other brands, and decided that "Steve Jobs" would be the perfect name for their new brand.

Their logo, a stylized letter 'J' with a bite taken out of it, has been upheld as a unique trademark.

The brand name will be used on bags, t-shirts, and other fashion products, but the brothers also told Business Insider Italia that they plan to eventually create "Steve Jobs" branded electronics.

Also at Complex and CNET.