Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

New Species of Giant Pacific Octopus Described

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday December 30, @11:24PM   Printer-friendly
from the hiding-in-plain-sight dept.
Science

takyon writes:

The "frilled giant Pacific octopus" is being recognized as a distinct species:

What scientists are now calling the "frilled giant Pacific octopus" has been right under our noses the whole time - mistaken for the giant Pacific octopus, Enteroctopus dofleini. It's just that we didn't have enough evidence for a separate species, until now.

It doesn't have a scientific name, and it hasn't been fully described yet, but the frilled giant Pacific octopus has been confirmed using genetics.

[...] [Researchers] Nate Hollenbeck and David Scheel from Alaska Pacific University set out looking for that visual confirmation - for an octopus that was similar to, but nevertheless morphologically different from, Enteroctopus dofleini. [...] [They] retrieved 21 octopuses [from shrimp traps] - a full seven of which could be visually identified as distinct from the giant Pacific octopus.

The new octopus was defined by a frill of merged papillae - raised fleshy bumps on its skin - running the length of its body and two white spots on its head, where the great pacific octopus only has one spot. They all also had one long, thin, major papillae over each eye, a trait that occurs only rarely in the giant Pacific octopus. Some also had three smaller raised papillae under the eyes, like eyelashes; compound major papillae over the eye; or long, branched, antler-like papillae over the eyes. All of the new octopuses had at least one of these traits; none of the giant Pacific octopuses did.

Body Patterns of the Frilled Giant Pacific Octopus, a New Species of Octopus from Prince William Sound, AK (DOI: 10.4003/006.035.0206) (DX)

Use of Swabs for Sampling Epithelial Cells for Molecular Genetics Analyses in Enteroctopus (DOI: 10.4003/006.035.0207) (DX)

Nuclear and mitochondrial markers reveal evidence for genetically segregated cryptic speciation in giant Pacific octopuses from Prince William Sound, Alaska (DOI: 10.1007/s10592-012-0392-4) (DX)

Original Submission


«  Italian Brothers Win Right to Use "Steve Jobs" Trademark | Hubble Captures Planetary Nebula NGC 6326  »
New Species of Giant Pacific Octopus Described | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 6 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2, Funny) by JustNiz on Sunday December 31, @12:12AM (2 children)

    by JustNiz (1573) on Sunday December 31, @12:12AM (#616020)

    Marine Biologists are frilled at this new discovery.

    • (Score: 1) by tftp on Sunday December 31, @12:58AM (1 child)

      by tftp (806) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 31, @12:58AM (#616032) Homepage
      Stay away from those marine biologists. A good half of them are evil overlords. And don't even ask about the bad half...

      • (Score: 2) by julian on Sunday December 31, @05:48AM

        by julian (6003) on Sunday December 31, @05:48AM (#616087)

        From my experience most are girls trying to get their dive license while satisfying their family's expectations that they get an advanced degree.

  • (Score: 2) by KiloByte on Sunday December 31, @01:07AM

    by KiloByte (375) on Sunday December 31, @01:07AM (#616034)

    So they're fighting over whether two identical octopi are different species, while no one can save [zapatopi.net] the pacific northwest tree octopus [wikipedia.org]? Pah! What biologists are they?

    --
    Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.

  • (Score: 2) by Bot on Sunday December 31, @01:42AM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 31, @01:42AM (#616040)

    > frilled giant Pacific octopus" has been right under our noses the whole time - mistaken for the giant Pacific octopus

    It's OK, as long as they stay pacific.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @02:59AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @02:59AM (#616048)

    So when are they going to name the jewish species? That species looks human at first sight, but a trained eye can recognize it. It is seen eating human babies, running banks, causing financial crises, genocide, wars, illegal sanctions, controlling all medicine, ...

    ... and using everything they have as a group to further their agenda for one-world government and the death of most humans.

(1)