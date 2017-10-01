Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 19 submissions in the queue.

Hubble Captures Planetary Nebula NGC 6326

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 31, @01:45AM   Printer-friendly
from the galactic-dispersion dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket writes:

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The Hubble Space Telescope captured what looks like a colorful holiday ornament in space. It's actually an image of NGC 6326, a planetary nebula with glowing wisps of outpouring gas that are lit up by a central star nearing the end of its life.

When a star ages and the red giant phase of its life comes to an end, it starts to eject layers of gas from its surface leaving behind a hot and compact white dwarf. Sometimes this ejection results in elegantly symmetric patterns of glowing gas, but NGC 6326 is much less structured. This object is located in the constellation of Ara, the Altar, about 11,000 light-years from Earth.

Planetary nebulae are one of the main ways in which elements heavier than hydrogen and helium are dispersed into space after their creation in the hearts of stars. Eventually some of this out-flung material may form new stars and planets.

Original Submission


«  New Species of Giant Pacific Octopus Described | Rare Ancient Artifact Proves the Romans Were the Original Pranksters  »
Hubble Captures Planetary Nebula NGC 6326 | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough

Reply to Article

Mark All as Read

Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)