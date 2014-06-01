from the don't-wine-about-it dept.
What have the Romans ever done for us? Well, besides water systems, straight roads and central heating, the discovery of the Tantalus bowl now suggests they were the masters of cracking good jokes.
The function of the Tantalus bowl, which soaks whoever drinks from it in wine, was only fully realized after it was studied by an archaeologist from the British Museum. The bowl was uncovered in Vinkovci, eastern Croatia, in March 2012, and is believed to date back to the 4th century AD.
The silver object is a testimony to how, despite being regarded as one of the most sophisticated societies in the history of human civilization, the Romans were also a total bunch of jokers.
“This is the earliest example of a physical practical joke, certainly for the Romans,” said Dr Richard Hobbs, curator of Roman Britain at the British Museum.
Source: https://www.rt.com/uk/414580-romans-tantalus-bowl-joke/
[For those who want to print their own version: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:562790 - Ed]
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Sunday December 31, @04:38AM (3 children)
The Romans were certainly not above having a few laughs, and the evidence of this is visible well before the third century CE. As we know from Pompeii's graffiti [pompeiana.org], to Petronius' Satyricon [tufts.edu], to messages for their enemies on sling bullets [mentalfloss.com]. As for physical practical jokes, teenage emperor Elagabalus (218-222 CE) has been credited with the invention or at least extensive usage of the ancient Roman version of the whoopee cushion.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday December 31, @06:51AM (2 children)
Actually, as with most funny Roman things, this is Greek in origin! It is called a Pythagorean Cup [wikipedia.org] after its inventor, Pythagoras of Samos. You may have heard of him? They still make them to this day, in clay, on the Isle of Samos, and sell them to tourists.
Romans really have little sense of humor. Even less than Germans. This is why, no doubt, they could be pranked by Vandals, as portrayed in the documentary "Saturday Night Live", where Steve Martin played a Roman officer, and some Vandals knock on the shield outside his tent, and leave a flaming bag of poo, and hilarity ensued. For practical jokes, those Vandals were pretty funny. Sieges were not one of their practical jokes, however.
(Score: 2) by aristarchus on Sunday December 31, @06:57AM
Found the Transcript. http://snltranscripts.jt.org/79/79avandals.phtml [jt.org] Evidently there was no means of recording video in 1979. Interesting trivial, the Vandal delinquent in this skit is played by Al Franken.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday December 31, @07:59AM
To counter this stereotype, please watch this video [youtube.com] (it's one of those you can understand well even if you don't speak German, although you'll miss out on the final gag).
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Sulla on Sunday December 31, @04:49AM
My problem with Marius' reforms had nothing to do with his policies and everything to do with his actions at social gatherings. As the saying goes it is all fun and games until someone ruins your toga.
