Mozilla Patches Critical Bug in Thunderbird

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday December 31, @06:27AM
from the another-day-another-patch dept.
Security

mrpg writes:

https://threatpost.com/mozilla-patches-critical-bug-in-thunderbird/129244/

Mozilla issued a critical security update to its popular open-source Thunderbird email client. The patch was part of a December release of five fixes that included two bugs rated high and one rated moderate and another low.

Mozilla said Thunderbird, which is also serves as a news, RSS and chat client, the latest Thunderbird 52.5.2 version released last week fixes the vulnerabilities.

The most serious of the fixes is a critical buffer overflow bug (CVE-2017-7845) impacting Thunderbird running on the Windows operating system. The bug is present when “drawing and validating elements with angle library using Direct 3D 9,” according to the Mozilla Foundation Security Advisory.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday December 31, @07:35AM

    by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday December 31, @07:35AM (#616096) Journal

    The patch was part of a December release of five fixes that included two bugs rated high and one rated moderate and another low.

    And the fifth? It's apparently neither rated high, nor moderate, nor low. But to me that seems to cover the whole spectrum. Well, unless the spectrum includes complex numbers, then it might have been rated "imaginary". ;-)

    --
    The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
