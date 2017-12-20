from the skynet++ dept.
A Maine robotics company is in the running to build the Army's next generation of battlefield support vehicles.
Waterboro-based Howe and Howe Technologies is competing with three other firms for a massive government contract to build autonomous vehicles that will carry ammunition and supplies into combat with Army ground forces.
"It is going to be a huge thing in the future, as big as drones or Humvees," said Michael Howe, who owns the company with his twin, Geoffrey. The Army is expected to order thousands of the units by 2020.
[...] To get to this point, Howe and Howe had to pass a grueling field test of their vehicle in the thick swamps and forests of Fort Benning, Georgia.
[...] The outcome, however, was worth it. Howe and Howe passed the trials, beating major defense companies like Lockheed Martin and AM General, which builds the Humvee, and moving onto the next phase of product development.
[...] The other companies moving onto the next development phase are General Dynamics Land Systems, HDT Global and a combined effort from Applied Research Associates and Polaris Defense.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @11:41AM (4 children)
consequences of these changes.
That 20 year revolution idea that Jefferson wrote about, which never came to pass, will be impossible when you deal with a minority controlling mostly-automated infrastructure like this. Even if the line soldiers started to rebel, without C&C access to equipment like this, they would be SOL when their supplies ran out, while their former comrades in arms could either wait them out, or continue advancing on them with impunity, having the supplies to win a war of attrition.
And the masters controlling those C&C systems hundreds, or likely thousands of miles away will be much easier to ensure the loyalty of than the hundreds of thousands of line soldiers, some of whom might have made it to where they were while still having the capability for independent thought.
Republican or Democrat, or one of the 4 percent remaining: Realize the full brunt of what you are about to be up against, and start asking questions about who is going to be in charge of it, and how you will ensure they don't turn it against you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @04:06PM (3 children)
From http://www.pdfernhout.net/recognizing-irony-is-a-key-to-transcending-militarism.html [pdfernhout.net]
Recognizing irony is key to transcending militarism
Military robots like drones are ironic because they are created essentially to force humans to work like robots in an industrialized social order. Why not just create industrial robots to do the work instead?
Nuclear weapons are ironic because they are about using space age systems to fight over oil and land. Why not just use advanced materials as found in nuclear missiles to make renewable energy sources (like windmills or solar panels) to replace oil, or why not use rocketry to move into space by building space habitats for more land?
Biological weapons like genetically-engineered plagues are ironic because they are about using advanced life-altering biotechnology to fight over which old-fashioned humans get to occupy the planet. Why not just use advanced biotech to let people pick their skin color, or to create living arkologies and agricultural abundance for everyone everywhere?
These militaristic socio-economic ironies would be hilarious if they were not so deadly serious. ...
Likewise, even United States three-letter agencies like the NSA and the CIA, as well as their foreign counterparts, are becoming ironic institutions in many ways. Despite probably having more computing power per square foot than any other place in the world, they seem not to have thought much about the implications of all that computer power and organized information to transform the world into a place of abundance for all. Cheap computing makes possible just about cheap everything else, as does the ability to make better designs through shared computing. ...
There is a fundamental mismatch between 21st century reality and 20th century security thinking. Those "security" agencies are using those tools of abundance, cooperation, and sharing mainly from a mindset of scarcity, competition, and secrecy. Given the power of 21st century technology as an amplifier (including as weapons of mass destruction), a scarcity-based approach to using such technology ultimately is just making us all insecure. Such powerful technologies of abundance, designed, organized, and used from a mindset of scarcity could well ironically doom us all whether through military robots, nukes, plagues, propaganda, or whatever else... Or alternatively, as Bucky Fuller and others have suggested, we could use such technologies to build a world that is abundant and secure for all.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Sunday December 31, @05:15PM (1 child)
The answer to all your what-if's: Some people are more concerned about making sure those other bastards are unable to live long and prosper than ensuring their own long life and prosperity. And this isn't cultural, either: You can see it among 2-year-olds who would rather break a toy than share it with someone else. These are the people who step on others, and enjoy it. And they tend to end up in charge of things because they're willing to go to great lengths for the opportunity to step on others, and that's what being in charge allows them to do.
If you act on pie in the sky, you're likely to get pie in the face.
(Score: 2) by crafoo on Sunday December 31, @06:43PM
I think that's a little harshly worded but accurate. Some people greatly enjoy forcing others to do their will. It's the most basic expression of power. This goes across the political spectrum, male, female, races, age.
What infuriates these people most is seeing a free man. Someone going about their business, enjoying life, a song in their heart, not asking permission for each step they take and in which direction. So many people in this country (USA) have been conditioned so absolutely they no longer recognize what a free man looks like.
Tax code used to insert petty bureaucrats into every single minor, day-to-day transaction.
Authoritarian leftists demanding the ability to censor your speech.
Being strongly urged to sacrifice your well being to further others goals or lazily disguised power grabs.
Better step-to when that the cop looks your way.
Watch your tongue, don't offend the people illegally invading your country.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @05:58PM
We'll allocate the money right away! [nextbigfuture.com]
The True Story About Who Destroyed a Genetically Modified Rice Crop [slate.com]
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @06:00PM
I guess the plan here is to include manned vehicles in the middle of a convoy. Maybe put the least valuable supplies, like sandbags, in the front vehicles that are more likely to trigger IEDs. Or put the manned vehicles in random positions.
