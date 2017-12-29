from the grooming-for-museums dept.
Teacher, parents weigh in on nude-artwork incident
Lincoln Elementary School art teacher Mateo Rueda had no idea what was in store for his career when he wrapped up a lesson Dec. 4 by telling students to look through some art postcards in the classroom library for examples of color usage in notable paintings. The cards, which were part of an educational package called "The Art Box" produced by Phaidon publishing, were placed in the library before Rueda began working at the Hyrum school. He knew the set portrayed a wide variety of classic artworks, but he has since said he was not aware that three or four of the 100 pieces featured in the box showed nudity.
Before the week was out, Rueda would find himself at the center of a controversy at the school, would be contacted by police after someone filed a classroom pornography complaint against him, and would eventually be out of a job.
The situation came to light Wednesday when The Herald Journal published a letter from the mother of one of Rueda's students complaining about the art teacher's dismissal and praising his work with students. She also let her feelings be known on Facebook, where her posts gained wide circulation among local school parents and educators.
Cache County School District officials have declined comment on the matter, noting that this is "an ongoing personnel issue." However, one district official who asked not to be identified said that Rueda's termination had more to do with the teacher's interaction with students after the students noticed the nudes than it did with the actual pictures themselves.
Parent Venessa Rose Pixton said this was the nature of a complaint she lodged with the school after learning about events of that day from her 11-year-old son, who was in Rueda's class. "It wasn't the pictures so much that really bothered me; it was the method in which he went about it afterward," Pixton told The Herald Journal, though contending in the same interview that she thinks the teacher shirked his responsibility by not reviewing the pictures thoroughly before allowing children to access them. "My son felt that Mr. Mateo belittled them," Pixton said. "He said Mr. Mateo even told the class 'There's nothing wrong with female nipples. You guys need to grow up and be mature about this.'" Rueda flatly denies he said this or took such a tone. "No, that did not happen," he said this week. "I did say that when you grow up, you're going to find yourselves going to museums or to places where unavoidably there's going to be nudity."
This is The Art Box, containing 100 postcards. Also at Fox 13 Salt Lake City and Snopes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Sunday December 31, @08:46PM (10 children)
It sounds more like a school administrator winning the rubber spine award by scapegoating the teacher. Why would the teacher telling a bunch of 5th graders to act more mature about minor nudity in classical art even be a problem? I remember in the 6th grade a teacher saying very much the same thing before a field trip to see the ballet where some of the male dancers were wearing costumes that were somewhat transparent in the back. There was some minor snickering anyway (of course) but it really wasn't a big deal or even vaguely controversial.
Perhaps it even contributed in some minor way to the class growing up a little.
Perhaps here it wouldn't hurt for the administration and a couple parents to grow up a little.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @11:11PM (2 children)
Hmmm might be because I am french, but we went to see a play with my class in the 90s when I was 12 years old where two actresses and one actor were completely naked on stage at one point, and yeah there was snickering, but nobody was shocked and there was no complaint. As for the type of artwork that seems to be the problem here, I had those in my primary school books as introduction to classical arts, I was around 7 years old. Well, I suppose this is to be expected in the US where you have both the largest adult industry in the world and people so easily shocked by naked bodies that they can get a teacher fired for this...
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @12:16AM
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 01, @12:48AM
(Score: 3, Interesting) by LoRdTAW on Sunday December 31, @11:46PM (5 children)
I attended a Catholic grade school from kindergarten to 8th grade. In the 7th grade our deeply religious, yet very respectful of art and science, teacher showed us the miracle of life. We all had to bring permission slips home and have them signed by our parents. All but one kid had their parents sign. She was one of the few teachers who could balance the arts, religion and science by acknowledging that god gave us these talents and gifts to explore and study. To not would be ungrateful to say the least! And I'm not at all religious.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @11:50PM (1 child)
I knew some kids who went to Catholic school and they hated it.
I don't remember the fine details, but hey, anecdotes be anecdotes.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 01, @12:01AM
At this point in my life I cant say it was bad. But if I went to Catholic high school I would have hated it. Instead, my parents sent me to where I wanted to go, a public vocational school. Great school too.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by dry on Monday January 01, @03:12AM (2 children)
Perhaps I'm dense, but what is the miracle of life? At least in the context of needing permission slips.
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 01, @03:22AM (1 child)
http://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/body/life-greatest-miracle.html [pbs.org]
(Score: 2) by dry on Monday January 01, @04:11AM
You needed permission slips for basic biology? In grade 7 we were in the second year of sex ed, mostly drawings but I'm sure I remember films such as this. Perhaps I'm just showing my age or the fact that I'm not American.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @12:49AM
Sadly, the teacher probably would have been fine showing the kids a film with gratuitous gun violence.
(Score: 2, Troll) by kurenai.tsubasa on Sunday December 31, @08:48PM (10 children)
Pretty typical. Replace this teacher with a radical feminist demonstrating how the female form is superior and berating half the class for not being lucky enough to be born with those body parts, and it's a-ok! Hell, why not throw in some extra credit opportunities where the teacher makes it explicit that any boys who attempt the extra credit will be given automatic zeros for lacking functional wombs.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @09:08PM (9 children)
I see why you hang around here, you resonate with certain aspects of the dominant culture.
(Score: 1) by kurenai.tsubasa on Sunday December 31, @09:31PM (7 children)
So what are you trying to say? Double standards are absolutely fine as long as they're in the favor of womyn-born-womyn and against men?
Elementary schools have a huge problem with sexism and misandry.
(Score: 1, Flamebait) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday December 31, @10:44PM (6 children)
So do you want to be a woman or not, Kurenai? Because if you hate us so bad, maybe you should keep your current shell. We don't need another self-hating woman in the ranks, thank you all the same. Unfuck your head before you complete transition, please.
(Score: 1) by pr on Sunday December 31, @11:02PM (2 children)
No sarcasm, straight from the heart : it seems like you guys are making some possibly interesting points. I just don't understand what you mean exactly. Can we improve the quality of the debate by being more explicit?
PR
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @12:23AM
Always, although I think you'd better be careful what you
expletive deletedask for you expletive deleted expletive deleted.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 01, @03:56AM
Kurenai is a little insane. She's an MtF whose transition has been stopped in the middle due to meddling and lack of funds, as far as I can tell, but there's also obviously some comorbid mental issues here. She was treated badly by a bunch of TERFs (trans-exclusive radical feminists, a.k.a. "complete fucking assholes" to you and I) and as a result has been so traumatized that she considers all feminists of all stripes to be evil and vicious and personally out to get her. She believes they are responsible for her inability to access certain medications necessary to continue transition, if I recall.
She also doesn't do her research and tends to post when emotionally agitated, which leaves us in the weird position of a transwoman who posts all the MRA talking points. I...don't know what to make of this. I'm not trans-exclusive by any means, but have only known one reasonably stable MtF out of nearly a dozen and am getting very tired of all the drama. I'm also getting tired of being attacked for no good reason, for things I did not and do not say, do, or believe. And this is going to make life as a fully-transitioned woman very difficult for her, because the assumptions she's making about how untouchable and privileged women are just is not true. Frankly, I think she's going to kill herself when that reality hits home.
And I'm rolling my eyes and cringing at her constant tantrums, not least because, as unfair as this is, it makes every single MtF out there look bad. This is because it's a long-standing rule that "$MINORITY does something bad" equates to "$MINORITY are all bad" in the eyes of far too many people. But she cannot or will not see this. I'm beginning to feel like a lifeguard trying to help a drowning person who insists on kicking her in the boobs.
(Score: 2, Informative) by kurenai.tsubasa on Monday January 01, @03:10AM (2 children)
Why don't you feminists unfuck your heads? Sex trafficking is a hell of a charge to make collectively and severally, and you had better bet I'm unhappy about whatever horseshit you feminists have planned for 2018.
You write that as though you're giving me a choice. That's a laugh! My “shell”—what do you mean? Am I eligible for a new body or something? Should I expect a miracle to occur if I “unfuck” my head? Oh, if that's the case, then sure! Gladly!
If you're talking about solidarity…. Well then I cannot even. You women have been throwing bigotry at me for decades, making damned sure I understand that I'm a rapist (despite the fact that you cannot tell me whom I've raped) and accountable for the actions of others. Where on earth would I ever get the impression that I'm one of you in any durable sense?! Pronouns are neat, but I would rather be exempt from the class you're trying to hold collectively and severally accountable for…, and that wouldn't even make your bigoted shit right.
Regardless of miraculous dispositions, perhaps I should link to a few female schoolteachers who have been convicted of sex with a minor to demonstrate the problems with misandry and sexism that our school systems have.
But it's nearly midnight in my timezone, so I have better things to do.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 01, @03:45AM (1 child)
Wait, so if I understand this right, you want to transition because you want what you perceive to be "female privilege?" What...the...actual...fuck. Are you actually transgender or just fucked in the head? Because let me tell you something, lady-in-training: it's not fun here. You'll find out after transition when you've been passing for a while, if what a couple of MtF friends of mine have told me is any indication. You'll see how women are actually treated...
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @05:40AM
I read the comment about three times and your reply seems to misrepresent what kurenai said.
That line alone makes it pretty clear that kurenai does not expect to get any such "privilege".
(Score: 5, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Sunday December 31, @09:45PM
I think you need to look up the word "dominant". When you control nearly every form of media and education, you don't get to play the poor, downtrodden underdog anymore.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @08:52PM (1 child)
Does the school stock any National Geographic in their library? Because if you're offering that to children of all ages, you really can't fire someone for doing the same thing.
(Score: 3, Informative) by sjames on Sunday December 31, @09:07PM
According to TFA, the teacher checked the art cards out of the school library.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @08:52PM
WHERE, where but here have Pride and Truth,
That long to give themselves for wage,
To shake their wicked sides at youth
Restraining reckless middle-age.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by stretch611 on Sunday December 31, @09:04PM (11 children)
A painting of a semi-nude human can get a teacher fired...
But hell, allow us to take a movie laden with violence and killing a dozen people or more, and we slap a pg rating on it.
Showing the human body as something of beauty is discouraged, while blood and gore is tolerated... what kind of screwed up value system is that?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Sunday December 31, @09:11PM (4 children)
Better to show some scenes of biblical carnage, like any of the many times the hebrew god strikes entire cities or armies dead just for being on the Other Side, or smites the firstborn son of every family because of something the Pharaoh didn't do quickly enough.
Oh, and... "There's nothing wrong with female nipples". Yeah. Exactly correct. Nothing wrong with male nipples either.
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
(Score: 5, Informative) by maxwell demon on Sunday December 31, @10:10PM (3 children)
Even worse:
From Exodus 7: [biblegateway.com]
So it's not even the Pharaoh's fault, but God himself made the Pharaoh unable to grant the request, just to be able to bring on the plagues.
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Sunday December 31, @10:45PM (2 children)
Yeah, the contortions apologists go through when I talk to them about that would be hilarious, except that the shit they say is utterly horrific. It boils down to "because what the fuck are YOU gonna do about it, huh?!"
(Score: 3, Insightful) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @10:56PM (1 child)
"If God wasn't a dick, we wouldn't worship him!"
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday January 01, @04:03AM
That is what it eventually boils down to. The calculus they do, unconsciously perhaps, is "Yahweh can hurt me more, and longer (eternally) than any other being in any possible world. Therefore I'm going to do what he says and hope he won't."
The flaw, of course, is that any being with a character like Yahweh's is, shall we say, unlikely to keep his supposed promises of eternal bliss for his devoted, obedient followers. We're talking, as far as we can observe, about a being who routinely does the godlike equivalent of pulling the wings off flies and roasting ants with a magnifier for fun, *and blames the flies and ants for being killable despite deliberately making them that way.*
Simple law of large numbers says that, assuming there is nothing logically impossible about Yahweh dumping someone into Hell for any reason or no reason at all--and as he is omnipotent and absolutely sovereign, there is not--at some point as time T approaches infinity *all* non-Yahweh essences will end up in Hell.
But that's too complicated and involved for the average Jew, Christian, or Muslim.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Sunday December 31, @09:29PM
Now it's on free broadcast network TV at 8 PM. It wasn't long ago that current TV stuff would be banned, esp. from Prime Time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @09:36PM
It's the system preferred by a majority of US citizens.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by https on Sunday December 31, @09:36PM (1 child)
It's required of bellicose cultures (nb: USA counts here) to ingrain in its participants, and especially its warriors, an abhorrence of nuanced enjoyment of the body. Rape? OK. Fucking? Sort of OK, but only in prescribed circumstances. Making love? Fuck that I kill you for talking me down as some pansy-ass faggot. Killing and mutilation then lands on the "OK" part of the spectrum.
One societal cause of violence is certain [violence.de] - others exist too, but this one's documented with 100% correlation.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @10:54PM
Reading between the lines there, I get the impression that it is an entry point for NAMBLA.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by MostCynical on Sunday December 31, @09:43PM
Didn't The originl Robocop get edited to ensure no boobs were shown, to get a lower censorship rating? Body parts flying off all over the place were okay, proving the ratings systems was broken.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday December 31, @10:31PM
Well, the US won its independence by fighting, unlike France, where nipples played a central role [louvre.fr] in toppling a king ... I guess?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @09:36PM
They don't drink so they need something else to do.
For those interested in scholarly research, the classic works of art featuring boobs or bare bottoms that were included in the postcard set, and reported as objectionable in the Fox 13 Salt Lake City piece mentioned in TFS, are as follows:
Modigliani - Female nude (Iris Tree) [wikimedia.org]
François Boucher - Brown Odalisque (L'Odalisque Brune) [wikimedia.org]
Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres - La Baigneuse Valpinçon [wikipedia.org]
I am pretty underwhelmed by their potential to offend, but maybe Salt Lake City is different.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Sunday December 31, @10:48PM (1 child)
Well, those *do* clearly depict nude, or essentially nude, female human forms. Only one of them seems to be intended to be erotic, and even then only mildly. Compare them to things easily accessible on the internet today, and you realize just how stupid this action was.
Mind you, I would count this as stupidity close to putting skirts on piano legs anyway, but by comparison....well, the mind boggles.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by zocalo on Monday January 01, @12:34AM
Whether Rueda said "You guys need to grow up and be mature about this", "when you grow up, you're going to find yourselves going to museums or to places where unavoidably there's going to be nudity", or something else entirely is besides the point. The real issue here is the suppression of things that kids *need* to be exposed to in a controlled manner if they're going to leave school as well adjusted human beings ready for adult life. Given parents are getting increasingly reluctant to step up to the plate and the advantages of having that exposure in a group of their peers there isn't a better place for that than in a classroom, and given the volume of nudity in art (much of which is indeed in public spaces) the art classroom is as good as any for providing some of that exposure.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @10:24PM (1 child)
Laws against nudity do not extend to art, we've always celebrated the human form. Why are those complaining not being referred to a local psychiatric institution?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Sunday December 31, @11:05PM
Because "youcantbetoosafethinkofthechildrenpollywannacracker".
It's a good thing this art wasn't some modern stuff that questioned the existence of their imaginary god. Then they would have had to burn this teacher at the stake.
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @10:24PM (1 child)
This is a case where the context is all important. On one hand, classical nude painting shouldn't ruffle feather. I mean, it's not like porntube all-out gynocological/proctoligical gangbang, is it.
On the other hand, it's elementary school. What the hell are you doing showing nude paintings to the kids?
Maybe there is good context for it. Maybe not. Maybe the teacher is some pervert whackjob.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by chromas on Sunday December 31, @11:10PM
Most kids are only as fragile as they're raised to be.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @10:51PM (4 children)
if he escapes this situation without being forced to register as a sex offender.
(Score: 4, Informative) by tftp on Sunday December 31, @11:52PM (3 children)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Justin Case on Sunday December 31, @11:54PM
Or, you know, someone who craves the company of children despite the risk...
(Score: 5, Funny) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @11:59PM
http://archive.is/c2kyV [archive.is]
https://img.washingtonpost.com/rf/image_1484w/2010-2019/Wires/Online/2017-12-31/AP/Images/Vatican_Pope_New_Years_Eve_66742.jpg-07b04.jpg [washingtonpost.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:28AM
And you know what they say about "l'homme plus honnête".
