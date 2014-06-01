from the new-and-improved-defects dept.
Making an unconventional computer using conventional technology
In their quest to build a quantum computer, researchers from RIKEN are turning to well-established, silicon-based manufacturing techniques currently used in the electronics industry. [...] Making a fully functional quantum computer will require connecting huge numbers of qubits—of the order of a 100 million or more.
[...] Keiji Ono and colleagues from the RIKEN Center for Emergent Matter Science and the Toshiba Corporation in Japan, in collaboration with researchers from the United States, are investigating the properties of qubits produced by imperfections or defects in silicon MOSFETs. In particular, they are exploring their potential for developing quantum computing devices that are compatible with current manufacturing technologies.
"Companies like IBM and Google are developing quantum computers that use superconductors," explains Ono. "In contrast, we are attempting to develop a quantum computer based on the silicon manufacturing techniques currently used to make computers and smart phones. The advantage of this approach is that it can leverage existing industrial knowledge and technology."
After cooling a silicon MOSFET to 1.6 kelvin (−271.6 degrees Celsius), the researchers measured its electrical properties while applying a magnetic field and a microwave field. They found that when the silicon MOSFET was neither fully turned on nor off, a pair of defects in the silicon MOSFET formed two quantum dots in close vicinity to each other. This 'double quantum dot' generated qubits from the spin of electrons in the dots. It also produced quantum effects that can be used to control these qubits.
Hole Spin Resonance and Spin-Orbit Coupling in a Silicon Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.156802) (DX)
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Sunday December 31, @05:17PM (5 children)
I worry whenever someone uses the word "Leveraged" in place of the 100% compatible equivalent "Used", whether perhaps it is someone who wants to appear smarter by using big words.
So: management, marketing, CxO, MBA... folks like that.
Another bloatword, almost as bad as "Leveraged" is "Utilized". "Used" means exactly the same thing.
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @05:25PM (1 child)
You know how many of these articles I go through? My feed reader is crashing trying to delete old RSS items. If you want to pick the headline, you should submit the story.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Sunday December 31, @07:46PM
Well, to be fair, you were just quoting the language used in TFA.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @05:31PM
By saying "leverage", they are emphasizing the fact that they can make use of existing technology in a novel way to get a high rate of return (quantum computing). Sounds like a decent word choice to me.
A lever provides mechanical advantage - it's a force multiplier.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday December 31, @07:23PM (1 child)
100% compatible? As in, you can always use one where you can use the other?
Anyone selling leveraged cars?
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Sunday December 31, @07:44PM
I need a +1 (or +0?) Pedantic for you.
I suppose the terms are only 100% compatible in one direction.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Sunday December 31, @07:41PM
So, presumably, they'd need to count the number of defects they had on their silicon wafer and possibly adjust the structure or configuration of the surrounding circuitry accordingly.
What about if quality was running a bit high and they weren't getting enough defects? Or the wrong sort of defects? Can a defect be precisely engineered?
So many questions. And yeah I did read TFA.
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by leftover on Sunday December 31, @07:56PM (1 child)
"MOSFET was neither fully turned on nor off" - IOW, it was operating in the linear region.
"Making a fully functional quantum computer will require connecting huge numbers of qubits—of the order of a 100 million or more." - So we should be able to milk decades of research grants with no actual results.
We really need a quantum bullshit translator.
Bent, folded, spindled, and mutilated.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday December 31, @08:12PM
It's well known that you need more qubits to make a quantum computer useful. And because we've already had decades of CMOS scaling, we should be able to skip from ~50 qubits to hundreds of millions or even billions in a short amount of time.
Bullshit detected. No bullshit detected.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent