Russia Restores Contact With AngoSat-1 Satellite
Russia has stated that it has restored contact with Angola's first satellite, AngoSat-1, that was launched by a Zenit rocket on Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
According to RSC Energia, which manufactured the satellite and controls its operations in space, its operators worked on the issue and on Thursday, Dec. 28, telemetry data indicated that the spacecraft's systems are operating normally.
"Experts from the Energia Corporation have received telemetry data from the AngoSat satellite launched by the Zenit-3SLBF space rocket from the Baikonur spaceport on December 26. The satellite has provided telemetry data showing that all its systems settings are in order," RSC Energia said in a statement.
Also at Satellite Today.
Previously: Angola's First Communications Satellite Lifts Off from Kazakhstan
Russia Blames Human Error for Loss of Angolan Satellite
Related Stories
A Ukrainian-built Zenit booster and a Russian-made Fregat upper stage launched with an Angolan communications satellite Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, heading for an orbital perch more than 22,000 miles above Earth.
A nearly 20-story-tall Zenit rocket lifted off with the Angosat 1 spacecraft at 1900 GMT (2 p.m. EST) Tuesday from Site 45 at the historic spaceport in Kazakhstan, where launch occurred at 1 a.m. Wednesday local time.
A live webcast of the launch provided by Roscosmos showed the Zenit booster climbing through low clouds over the frigid launch base, heading northeast over the Kazakh steppe.
Deployment of the 3,631-pound (1,647-kilogram) Angosat 1 satellite from the Zenit's Fregat upper stage is expected at 0354 GMT Wednesday (10:54 p.m. EST Tuesday) after three Fregat engine burns to place the spacecraft into a circular geostationary orbit nearly 22,300 miles (nearly 35,800 kilometers) over the equator.
[...] Angosat 1 is Angola's first communications satellite, the product of an inter-governmental agreement signed between the Angolan and Russian governments in 2009. Built by RSC Energia, a major Russian aerospace contractor, Angosat 1 is designed for a 15-year mission providing television broadcast, Internet, radio and other telecommunications services to Angola, the rest of Africa and parts of Europe.
The satellite carries 16 C-band and six Ku-band transponders, and controllers will position it along the equator at 13 degrees east longitude to start its mission.
Airbus Defense and Space reportedly supplied the communications payload for the Angosat 1 satellite.
Russian engineers also helped construct and activate a satellite control center near the Angolan capital of Luanda on the southwest coast of Africa, where officials will oversee Angosat 1 operations.
The launch of Angosat 1 aboard a Zenit rocket is a rare example of cooperation between Russia and Ukraine, whose relations have soured since 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea and involvement in an ongoing civil war.
Source: https://spaceflightnow.com/2017/12/26/angolas-first-communications-satellite-ready-for-launch-tuesday/
Russia Blames Human Error for Loss of Angolan Satellite
Russia's recent rocket launch was programmed with the wrong point of origin:
The loss of a multi-million pound weather mapping satellite was due to programming errors, the Russian deputy prime minister has said. Dmitry Rogozin said Meteor-M had been programmed for take-off from a different space station.
Speaking to Russian state TV, he blamed "human error". "The rocket was programmed as if it was taking off from Baikonur," he told the Rossyia 24 TV channel.
In fact the rocket was actually taking off from new base Vostochny, in the east of the country.
Angola Loses Contact With First Commercial Satellite
AngoSat-1, a communications satellite built for almost $300m, was launched on Tuesday evening from the launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.
It was scheduled to work for 15 years and was made to improve telecommunications in the African country. About 50 Angolan aerospace engineers were trained around the world. This crew was supposed to oversee mission from a control centre in Angola.
Earlier this year, Angola made public its long-term plan for its space programme, which envisages a steady expansion in the coming years. It is unclear how a failure of AngoSat-1 will influence that multi-year plan.
Also at Reuters.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @07:04PM
From the Satellite Today link,
> Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said this week that the spacecraft’s azimuth coordinates were programmed for a launch from Baikonur Cosmodrome, not Vostochny. Roscosmos, however, rejected Rogozin’s claim, stating that the accident was caused by “a combination of several parameters,” according to Russian media outlet RIA Novosti.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 31, @07:32PM
Now they're going to use it to do even more haxxoring! They're the most dangerous country in the world and anyone that talks to them is treasonous!!*
*offer only applies to non-Democrats
(Score: 2) by KilroySmith on Sunday December 31, @08:10PM
I hate it when tech goes wonky, so I'm happy for Angola (and the Russian engineers) that they were able to establish contact. Now let's see if they can put it into the orbit it's supposed to be in...
