Child porn law goes nuts: 14-year-old girl charged for nude selfie
A 14-year-old girl is facing charges in Minnesota juvenile courts that could lead to her being placed on a sex offender registry—all for taking a nude selfie and sending it to a boy at her school. Prosecutors say that she violated Minnesota's child pornography statute, which bans distributing sexually explicit pictures of underaged subjects. But a legal brief filed this week by the ACLU of Minnesota says that this is ridiculous. Charging a teenager for taking a nude selfie means the state is charging the supposed victim—an absurd result that the legislature can't have intended when it passed Minnesota's child pornography statute, the ACLU argues.
The case is being heard by a juvenile court in Rice County—about an hour south of the Twin Cities. Because this is juvenile court, there's a lot we don't know including the name of the teenager. We don't even know if the selfie in question was a photo or a video. What we do know comes from the ACLU's legal brief, which includes a brief description of the case. According to the ACLU, the anonymous teen sent a nude selfie to a classmate over Snapchat. The recipient apparently took a screenshot of the message and shared it with others at school without the girl's consent. One of the classmates alerted the police in Faribault, Minnesota, which is presumably where the girl goes to school.
Officials decided to charge the girl with the "felony sex offense of knowingly disseminating pornographic work involving a minor to another person." An adult convicted of this crime can face up to seven years in prison. As a 14-year-old, the girl in this case isn't facing a criminal prosecution in adult court and won't face the harsh sentence an adult might face. The problem, the ACLU notes, is that if she's found guilty she is likely to be placed on a sex offender registry, where she would face the same stigmas as someone who commits violent sex crimes. That could lead to difficulties finding a job or obtaining housing. The ACLU's brief doesn't mention whether the boy was charged for distributing the girl's photo to other classmates.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 01, @01:03AM (22 children)
In this case, there is a victim. A grown prosecutor who should have better judgement is victimizing a 14 year old girl so he can put another notch in his belt. The prosecution should be deeply ashamed of itself. There is clearly no public interest in this mindless prosecution. What kind of message is being sent to uoung girls that an image of their nude body is so destructive to society that it calls for the full weight of the prosecutor's office and the courts to be brought to bear?
This is exactly the sort of thing that should be left to her parents to resolve. While we're at it, the boy's parents should be having a talk with him as well.
I can only wonder if the prosecutor does protest too much.
(Score: 0, Disagree) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:24AM (5 children)
The girl and the boy, then commuted or otherwise cleared their sentences after making a big deal out of it, and used it to remind people, both under the age of majority, and over it, that sexting with a minor is a felony, and dissemination of child pornography, whether by a child, or by an adult is an offense punishable by the full weight of a court of law.
Using it as a stick for a bit of public corporal punishment is fine. Using it as a stick to be a living horse dead is not.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 01, @01:28AM (3 children)
No, there was never a public interest in any of this. It was always a matter between the kids and their parents to resolve.
(Score: 2) by dry on Monday January 01, @04:39AM (1 child)
Well the problem is when these pictures escape without the consent of those who took/had taken the pictures, and that is all the public interest.
Now to use child pornography laws about this is insane, but these kids do need to know that sharing pictures does mean a chance of the pictures not being private, and what do you do if the parents aren't explaining this to the kids?
(Score: 4, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 01, @04:50AM
Prosecution is not in the public interest. No good will come of it.
As for the rest, I'm guessing the kids have worked that out by now.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:40AM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by krishnoid on Monday January 01, @01:40AM
Or, as a matter of mass protest ...
(Score: 2, Insightful) by tftp on Monday January 01, @01:53AM
(Score: 5, Insightful) by stormreaver on Monday January 01, @01:58AM (2 children)
I wish I could mod you with, "+9999999999999, How The Hell Could Something So Damn Stupid Ever Happen?!"
You hit the nail on the head. In my opinion, the charges should be dropped; the prosecutor should be fired, disbarred, and prohibited from ever practicing law again. The State should pay this girl several million taxpayer dollars for the pain and suffering they have inflicted upon her; and then everyone who voted yes to pass this assinine law should be impeached, tried, convicted, removed from office, and never again allowed to hold anything other than a burger flipping job anywhere in the known universe.
(Score: 2) by TheReaperD on Monday January 01, @05:10AM (1 child)
Well, as far as the law, I'm sure it seemed like a good idea at the time. Since it was passed long before the age of the selfie, possibly even before the age of the polaroid, the only way images of naked childeren were taken was if a 3rd party was involved and almost always with sinister intentions. So, at the time, the one creating the work was always someone else, not the child being photographed so it made sense to prosecute them as a child pornographer. The problem now is this law is being used by prosecutors, such as this, to target teenage girls who are taking their own pictures and sending them of their own free will. It makes me wonder if the prosecutor is doing it just so he can legally view images of underage girls without worry of being prosecuted or being called a pervert.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Monday January 01, @06:18AM
We have a lot of law that takes a modicum of common sense to discern between the letter of the law and the intent of the law.
In this case, those entrusted to judicate the law are demonstrating a complete lack of judgement. I have never seen it get worse than this.
These folks have no business having the kind of power that has been delegated to them.
Anyway, that's my two cent's worth.
I am extremely happy though to see I will be posting a redundant post, as other people have already posted that they also found this whole sordid affair just as asinine as I do. And I agree completely with the S/N community on this.
But I remain puzzled as to why a bunch of S/N nerds like us show such advances in human compassion and judgement over those supposedly trained in the art of judiciary process?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @02:12AM (4 children)
Sometimes prosecutors take stupid cases precisely to make a point, hoping to get the stupid laws behind the cases modified by judicial practice (such as declaring something unconstitutional) or by creating such outrage that legislators will change them.
Prosecutors have even been known to effectively take a dive on such cases, effectively telling the judge: "I'm doing my job, but this is really stupid."
So I'm not going to condemn the prosecutor without knowing more about this.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 01, @02:25AM (2 children)
Using an embarrassed 14 year old girl as a pawn in a dirty political game is unconscionable.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:24AM (1 child)
Good. Help the prosecutor make that case to the judge and legislators.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 01, @05:52AM
The judge is irrelevant if the prosecutor refuses to prosecute as he should. It's up to him to complain loudly to the legislature. It may not carry legal weight buty it would surely carry political weight.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @04:23AM
Disagree. It seems that prosecutors are political animals. As near as I can tell, lawyers, prosecutors, and politicians care little for justice. They only care about their careers. When you find that rare beast, a lawyer who really cares about justice, it seems that the system just beats them into conformity. This prosecutor is a piece of filth, floating in a tank of filth.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @02:17AM (5 children)
I personally think that the prosecutor did the right thing assuming he interpreted the law correctly (I don't know the motives, so I can't say for the right or wrong reason).
I believe that when the law is wrong, it should be changed instead of not enforced. If we enforce the laws as written, then we incentivise fixing them while removing the ability for selective enforcement.
This case should get escalated high enough for the relevant lay to be to either be thrown out as unconstitutional or, decided to mean something different (and that case will serve as precedence for future ones) or there will be a clear decision that the law is both legal and actually means that we are supposed to commit this atrocity. Should the law and ruling stand, then we clearly will have to pass a new lay and pardon the victim (either categorically in the new lay or specifically: I prefer categorically as there are likely other victims)
The only time I think the judicial system (including the Jury (via jury nullification)) should not follow the law is then the harm done by following the law will be incurred irrevocable before the law could be possibly fixed (for example intimidate execution). This does not appear to the the case here.
To put this in software terms, when you find a bug, do you tweak the running state of the application to make it not die (maybe edit the memory a bit) or do you go fix the source code and rerun the app? The answer depends on the level of harm done by the crash, but in almost all the cases you fix the source code (aka the policy/law) not the particular instance of execution.
An obvious example of this is the issue of marijuana. Then the president of the US says he is not going to perform his sworn duty and execute the federal law regarding schedule 1 substances in the case of marijuana, thats an impeachable offence. Enforce the freaking law. if its horrible, then fix it, but don't ignore the law, that makes a huge mess (and now research on marijuana is very hard to fun and perform, the businesses are often stuck using cash etc).
Anyway, I never liked the way the child porn laws are setup. By sending that message, she turned the boy into a felon for possession of illegal information. Thats kinds stupid, but it turns out he is a jerk anyway (but probably should not be a sex offender and a felon).
In cases where someone is truly a victim to create the child porn (sexual exploitation of children), possession and distribution of photographic evidence of the crime is illegal (and that by far the most likely evidence to make it out to the general public). While it wouldn't protect the public from the realities of exploited children very well (which is what the current law is structured to do) I think we would be much better off where we made possession of it legal, but banned selling (or other wise profiting) of such imagery, denied it copyright protection, and required anyone when asked by an investigator to provide the source they got it from. This would make it very easy and legal for anyone who wanted to forward any evidence to law enforcement to help them track down the real criminals and protect the children.
If all that was illegal here was the sexual exploitation of people (children or otherwise), then perhaps the only guilty party is the boy who show distributed the imagery: that would come down to interpretation and weather he really exploited his privileged position as a trusted partner or not. He clearly did not have the proper forms from the model to perform this as such permission can not be legally obtained from a minor, but there are some other complexities around what is legal private use. There is also of course the question of if the image was actually pornographic and not just nude: given the situation its likely ok to guess it was intended sexually, but before any charges are involved that might need to be resolved.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by sjames on Monday January 01, @02:30AM (4 children)
Prosecution itself is a harm. An adult that would use a child as a pawn in such a game should be horse whipped as a child abuser. The law should certainly be changed, but not at the expense of the girl's future psychological well being. Let the prosecutor loudly refuse to prosecute and dare the legislature to say otherwise. That is, let the grown up be the grown up. Hiding behind a 14 year old girl is shameful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:29AM (3 children)
Yes, so we should stop passing sinful laws all the time, and actively go fix them. Until then, we officially decided we like being horrible people by a fair legal process. We are a democracy, (just like Nazi Germany was). Perhaps we should vote in less shitty law makers, and/or vote in a better system under which to vote in less shitty law makers. Occasionally having someone claiming justice stand against the enforcement of the law is vigilantism. This is almost always a bad thing.
Our legal process is setup such that judicial change requires a trial case. If that process is too horrible (or stupid: I think its stupid), then we should review the insane way our courts work, and should have done that 200 years ago. The people want their existing (broken?) system, so they should have it. If they want to build in some kindness they should elect people to write it into the laws.
I freaking hate common law, and this case is an example of what it does to people when combined with our stupid legal code. I don't think this problem is one where the Prosecution should go against the will and law of the land though.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @04:41AM (1 child)
You seem to have a clear cut, black and white view of the world. On or off, up or down, nothing in between. How about the concept of unintended consequences?
There was a time, when it was impossible to circulate images widely. Then, it became possible, if one were to go to a lot of trouble - that is, paying scribes to copy those images, or text. Then the printing press came along. Then photography. Moving pictures. Then 8mm home films. Still, at that time, it required more money and effort than the typical youth could invest to make images of naked youth. At that point in time, a bit of youthful nudity might be captured by loving parents, but the nudity was incidental to some other theme. Child pornography still wasn't a thing. It may have been conceived at this point in time, but it still wasn't a thing. The original child pornography laws were probably being written at this time. No one could have dreamed that in several decades, children would have the ability to take nude pics, and post them on the web, for the entire world to view.
Today, a child being silly and irresponsible can come to the attention of prosecutors around the world. Snap a pic, send it to a friend, and become the focus of investigations by police worldwide.
No, you simply do NOT use the law like it is being used here. Destroy a kid's reputation, employment and maybe educational future, possibly his/her entire life, because lawmakers a century ago couldn't envision today's technology. Law does not take precedence over morality.
Young girls have always showed a little flesh to young boys, since prehistory. And, boys have always sought to see more flesh. It's natural. So, today, they are doing it electronically? Big deal.
Update the laws? I like the idea. But only lowlife bastards are willing to sacrifice young virgins to their gods of law to get those updates. It takes little effort to destroy a little girl's life, using the law as a club. I say we make the extra effort to destroy prosecutor's lives. Let's club them with the law. Child endangerment laws sound about right. Prosecutors feel no guilt when they have beaten a kid into such dejection that suicide seems the only way out. Child endangerment. Let's get on that, alright?
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:33AM
Lot of talk. Who is going to be the one to enforce that? Who will be willing to hurt or kill the prosecutors who are untouchable by law?
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 01, @04:48AM
Actually, prosecutorial discretion is a legal thing here in the U.S. The prosecutor is free to decline to prosecute any case whatsoever if he feels it's not in the public interest.
He is also free to LOUDLY refuse to prosecute.
As a side note, I never voted for any of the legislators who passed such a stupid law (nor did I have standing to vote for their opponents, I don't live there).
I would certainly support a non-prosecution judicial review procedure to eliminate bad laws.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:21AM
They can charge the girl, and every boy who transferred the picture, with creating and disseminating CP. Those stats will be very helpful come re-election time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:25AM (2 children)
Many adults have been put on a sexual offenders list for peeing outside and getting caught. I find this absurd.
So I welcome this prosecution -- because nothing like this is apparently going to get fixed until things get even more absurd. This is more absurd, so things are advancing nicely. Sorry about the stupidly trusting girl, though.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:31AM (1 child)
And this is why if anyone is ever required to inform me they are a sex offender I will respond with informing them the category has been rendered meaningless to me by cases like this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:40AM
And then do you offer them candy and invite them into your van?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:32AM (1 child)
If you put a 14-year-old on the sex offender's list, are we free to fuck them in the pussy?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:49AM
Roy Moore! Posting on the SoylentNews!
Guess we've made it now! With such a famous member, so to speak.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:41AM
Child pornography laws are stupid to begin with. It's just an image. Go after real child abusers, the images don't hurt anyone.
They just like to pretend they're doing something by catching "dangerous" "child predators" when in reality they aren't doing a very good job at dealing with the real dangers.
Child pornography laws are just there so cops can pretend to be doing something useful.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:51AM (3 children)
The world has gone mad! 14 and put on a registry for sending pictures of herself, education is the real answer here. What kind of parent gives their child a smart phone without giving them the talk?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tftp on Monday January 01, @02:00AM (2 children)
14 - 16 is a very difficult age, especially for girls. Children at this age believe that they know all, and their parents are stupid. In reality it's the other way around. Talking to them at this time is not very effective, they don't listen to old fools.
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 01, @02:17AM
To be fair, they see dangerous kooks like the prosecutor and too many school officials running around and their parents not telling them to sit down and shut up. A certain amount of skepticism on their part is to be expected. They lack sufficient life experience to decide which parts to be skeptical of.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:39AM
"Talking to them at this time is not very effective, they don't listen to old fools."
Fair enough. Don't give them a phone.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday January 01, @02:02AM (4 children)
So she was fucking somebody?
Mere skin is not "sexually explicit" or "porn".
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @02:30AM
What is softcore pornography, Trebek?
Try your argument when the cops find images of nude teen or preteen girls (labia visible, no fucking) on your cputer.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @02:48AM
Pics or it didn't happen.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by AthanasiusKircher on Monday January 01, @03:24AM (1 child)
This is an important point. In case people haven't been paying attention for the past decade, parents of really young kids taking innocent fun family photos at bathtime (for example) have been flagged for potential "child porn" production. I don't know about the photos in this case, but there seems to be an assumption now that child nudity is -- a priori -- pornographic and "sexual" somehow.
Which seems to me to say something more about how sick police, prosecutors, and lawmakers are... To make that assumption.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @04:47AM
That was true even before electronic imagery was available to the public. If you care to research it, you'll find that some photo developers would report child porn to the police when they developed pictures of babies being bathed. By some of these preposterous standards, my parents were child porn producers.
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Snotnose on Monday January 01, @02:46AM
and blow off her jaw. Even filmed, there would be no charges. Pain, scars, and $$$, yes. But getting on some list that will haunt her for the rest of her life? Hell no. Worst case she goes viral.
So. Take a naked selfie for your boyfriend, fucked for life by the government. Attempt suicide and fail, not a prob.
I flat out don't get the laws relating to sex in this country. They seem flat out arbitrary, with 17'th century morality colliding with 21'st century technology.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:04AM (1 child)
It is possible for a person under 18 to be charged as an adult. Taking porn pictures of a person under 18 is illegal.
This has happened. A person was charged as an adult for making child porn of himself.
A person can exist in a state of being simultaneously adult and non-adult within a single court case.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by sjames on Monday January 01, @03:11AM
Which just goes to show how bankrupt our justice system has become.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:16AM
I'm gonna have to see the alleged photograph. For the record...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:39AM (3 children)
"the state is charging the supposed victim" - this is completely incorrect!
The daft article avoids talking about the actual (potential) issue, by ignoring it or by being too foolish to see it.
The "crime" being prosecuted endangers not the person whose photo it was, but the public. The recipient has got something illegal on his hands. The public can be done harm, as persons who might otherwise never have sexualized a 14yo might see the images and off they go.
The transformation to make this clear is: imagine it's drugs and not porn. The drug dealer gains from the transaction, or thinks they do; the purchaser is hurt by the drug (or the porn) that's damaging to the point of being excluded from legal society.
Now, I'm not saying I agree or disagree, but this is the argument for why she's being tried. To pretend otherwise (that it's to save the 'victim' of the photo, who in this case was not coerced) is just plain foolish offtopicness, and the article author should be chastized.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:17AM
Alright, but that logic is utter gibberish and it's not any better than 'We have to save the child by destroying the child's life.' It's basically the Jack Thompson argument applied to underage porn.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:22AM (1 child)
Wow. Such harm. Much real. So sad.
Lower age of consent to 12 and don't be a fucking faggot anymore.
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Monday January 01, @06:23AM
There are valid reasons why the age of consent shouldn't be too young, but part of the law should be about the difference in ages. If kids are within a year or two of the same age there shouldn't *BE* a question of "age of consent". It just shouldn't apply at all.
Put not your faith in princes.
