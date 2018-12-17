One married couple was responsible for the foundations of modern code breaking, and the principles that gave the NSA a head start in cryptanalysis. Though the husband, William Friedman, is usually apportioned the lion's share of the credit, his wife Elizebeth Friedman was in every way his equal. During World War II, both worked under total secrecy, and only now are we learning about Elizebeth's critical work uncovering the secrets of Nazi spies—and cracking the codes of the notorious "Doll Lady" suspected of working for the Japanese.