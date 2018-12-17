Stories
The Most Awesome Codebreaker in World War II Was a Woman

posted by janrinok on Monday January 01, @02:59AM
from the Jryy-Qbar dept.
Security

Fnord666 writes:

One married couple was responsible for the foundations of modern code breaking, and the principles that gave the NSA a head start in cryptanalysis. Though the husband, William Friedman, is usually apportioned the lion's share of the credit, his wife Elizebeth Friedman was in every way his equal. During World War II, both worked under total secrecy, and only now are we learning about Elizebeth's critical work uncovering the secrets of Nazi spies—and cracking the codes of the notorious "Doll Lady" suspected of working for the Japanese.

Source: https://www.wired.com/story/world-war-2-codebreakers-elizebeth-smith-friedman/

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:43AM (5 children)

    Is "awesomeness" a scientifically-measureable phenomenon?

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @03:45AM

      It's code for the banality of the publication.

    • (Score: 0, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:00AM (3 children)

      Yes, when males do something important it's average but when a female does something good it's "awesome". Every such article written by a creepy "male feminist ally" and that is a scientifically-measurable phenomenon.

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:35AM (2 children)

        Also age.
        When a young male teen builds a Farnsworth-Hirsch fusor the media jizzes in their pants. EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.
        When your career culminates in the completion of a 500 MW tokamak reactor, media silence.

        You'll know when a female teen builds a baking soda volcano, because you'll be gagging and drowning in jizz.

        • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:39AM (1 child)

          Or an alarm clock in high school.

          • (Score: 2) by chromas on Monday January 01, @05:44AM

            I wish I could get fame, fortune, free scholarships and meet the Prez and astronauts just for putting clock guts into a briefcase. Damn White Privilege™.

  • (Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday January 01, @04:14AM (1 child)

    How are tits relevant to math? Sorry, ladies, but cheerleading women simply because they're women is just as sexist as deriding them because they're women.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:53AM

      Sounds like you've never tried doing maths with tits, or cheerleading without.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @04:40AM (1 child)

    No mention of Alan Turing in a top code breakers of WWII article? Seems like a pretty big omission, unless my knowledge of history is wrong.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:30AM

      I mean, the Prime Minister apologized to his estate and pardoned him; welcome to the club of the patriarchy, fags.

  • (Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @04:59AM (1 child)

    I'm not even a feminist, but I am perfectly aware that most of the codebreakers, as well as the computer techs during WWII were females. FFS, the story has been "broken" so many times, only people who live under rocks can be unaware of it.
    https://duckduckgo.com/?t=palemoon&q=ww2+women+computers+codebreakers&ia=web [duckduckgo.com]

    Don't even click any of the links - just scroll through the search results. Page after page of results. Amazon advertising books on the subject, CNN articles, BBC articles, codebreaker.org, military history, and so much more. It's no secret that women carried the burden during WW2. FFS, able bodied men were off fighting a war - who was left? Cripples, old men, and - uhhhhh - WOMEN!!

    Rosy the riveter is wondering what the fuss is all about.

    • (Score: 2, Informative) by tftp on Monday January 01, @05:44AM

      Women’s work would be vital to the British war effort in World War Two, so much so that it soon became compulsory (women had to do it by law). Early in 1941, Ernest Bevin, the Government Minister for Labour, declared that, 'one million wives' were 'wanted for war work'. Later that year, in December 1941, women began to be conscripted for war work, when Parliament passed the National Service Act. All unmarried women aged 20-30, (later extended to 19-43), now had to either join the armed forces, work in a factory or work on the land with the Women's Land Army.

      (link) [mylearning.org]

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:53AM (1 child)

    It makes one strongly suspect that even if she wasn't her husband's equal, the author would portray her as being such anyway. A culture of celebrating a group of people with an arbitrary genetic trait only serves to undermine all celebration, legitimate or otherwise, of others with that same trait under the suspicion the celebration is in part due to that trait.

    If this article was titled "Newly Declassified Codebreaking was Key to Defeating Japan in WWII" then I'd be interested, as it is I suspect she did something worthwhile and it's being blown out of proportion by a reporter who's breathless at the shock that tits don't preclude mathematical ability.

    • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:33AM

      The notability of womanhood in a story just proves that excellence in that domain is unexpected among women.

