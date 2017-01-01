17/12/31/1225232 story
The presentations from the 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) are online now that the conference has concluded. The 34C3 took place from December 27 through December 30, this time in Leipzig. The presentations were in English or German, with translations available from one to the other.
Some presentations are more technical, others not so much. One of the more popular non-technical presentations was author Charlie Stross on Dude, you broke the Future!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:27AM (1 child)
I have no idea what this is, and no interest in finding out.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday January 01, @08:08AM
From the link:
But if you have never heard of Chaos then this story is not for you. Another story will be along shortly.
There are so many acronyms and abbreviations that are used in everyday speech without further explanation, such as BBC, CRISPR, FAA, USPS, CPU, RAM, NSA. ACLU etc (all taken from the front page at the time of writing). I made the error of thinking that Chaos is more well known than it apparently is. They have been active, as the title indicates, for at least 34 years. My apologies.
It's always my fault...
