34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) Presentations Online

posted by janrinok on Monday January 01, @05:14AM   Printer-friendly
canopic jug writes:

The presentations from the 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) are online now that the conference has concluded. The 34C3 took place from December 27 through December 30, this time in Leipzig. The presentations were in English or German, with translations available from one to the other.

Some presentations are more technical, others not so much. One of the more popular non-technical presentations was author Charlie Stross on Dude, you broke the Future!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:27AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:27AM (#616370)

    I have no idea what this is, and no interest in finding out.

    • (Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday January 01, @08:08AM

      by janrinok (52) on Monday January 01, @08:08AM (#616375)

      From the link:

      The 34th Chaos Communication Congress (34C3) is an annual four-day conference on technology, society and utopia. The Congress offers lectures and workshops and various events on a multitude of topics including (but not limited to) information technology and generally a critical-creative attitude towards technology and the discussion about the effects of technological advances on society.

      But if you have never heard of Chaos then this story is not for you. Another story will be along shortly.

      There are so many acronyms and abbreviations that are used in everyday speech without further explanation, such as BBC, CRISPR, FAA, USPS, CPU, RAM, NSA. ACLU etc (all taken from the front page at the time of writing). I made the error of thinking that Chaos is more well known than it apparently is. They have been active, as the title indicates, for at least 34 years. My apologies.

