from the line-of-slight dept.
Submitted via IRC for Fnord666_
On September 21, 2017, just as dusk fell, Vyacheslav Tantashov launched his DJI Phantom 4 drone from a spot near Dyker Beach Park in Brooklyn, just southeast of the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. Tantashov wanted to see some spectacular views, he said, and he flew the drone nearly 280 feet up in the air and well out of his line of sight. The drone hovered over the shipping channel near Hoffman Island, some 2.5 miles from the launch site. Tantashov maneuvered the craft a bit, watching the images displayed on his Samsung tablet, and then punched the "return to home" button. The drone, which had a rapidly dying battery, made a beeline back toward the launch site.
But it never arrived. After waiting 30 minutes, Tantashov assumed there had been a mechanical malfunction and that the drone had fallen into the water. He returned home. On September 28, Tantashov received a call at work. It was an investigator from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), calling to asking if Tantashov was the owner of a Phantom 4 drone. He was, he said, though he had lost it recently near the Verrazano Bridge.
Would Tantashov be surprised to learn, the investigator asked, that his drone had not crashed into the water? And that it had instead slammed into the main rotor of a US Army-operated Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter that was patrolling for the UN General Assembly in Manhattan? And that it had put a 1.5-inch dent in said rotor and led to the helicopter diverting back to its New Jersey base? Tantashov was surprised, and he agreed to a one-hour interview the next day, during which the full story came out.
[...] Tantashov didn't know about more detailed flight restrictions, such as the [temporary flight restrictions (TFRs)] around Manhattan and Bedminster, New Jersey, where the president had been staying. "He said that he relied on 'the app' to tell him if it was OK to fly," the investigator noted. "When asked about TFRs, he said he did not know about them; he would rely on the app, and it did not give any warnings on the evening of the collision. He said he was not familiar with the TFRs for the United Nations meeting and Presidential movement." (Both TFRs were apparently violated by the drone flight.)
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/12/drone-collides-with-us-army-helicopter-puts-1-5-dent-in-rotor/
(Score: 4, Informative) by MostCynical on Monday January 01, @10:00AM
blame the app.
From the DJI website, and written in one of the manuals that comes with their drones:
"6. Maintain your line of sight
Even though the Phantom 3 series of drones are capable of flying distances up to 3 miles (5km), you should still be careful to maintain a line of sight to your drone at all times. If you fly behind obstacles such as buildings or mountains you can easily lose orientation or have difficulty returning home when your batteries start to deplete."
https://www.dji.com/newsroom/news/fly-safe-with-dji-8-tips-on-how-to-use-your-new-drone [dji.com]
So, unless car manufacturers are responsoble for pedestrian deaths, this guys is on his own.
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 5, Interesting) by frojack on Monday January 01, @10:14AM (12 children)
Ok, so the chopper violated all safety regulations, and was "patrolling" at an absurdly low altitude.
The chopper had the obligation to be: [faa.gov]
Why was a military chopper (US Army-operated Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk) patrolling in a civilian area in the middle of NYC at dusk?
That has historically been an NYPD task, for which they collect a boat load of federal money: In the 2016 fiscal year, the New York area received more than $178 million in funding, more than the Chicago and Los Angeles areas received combined, according to the Department of Homeland Security.
No, you are mistaken. I've always had this sig.
Reply to This
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @11:12AM
Did you read the part about the president staying there, you know, that guy who lives in New York?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by J_Darnley on Monday January 01, @11:24AM (2 children)
Obviously it was making a pizza and hotdog delivery to the UN.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @11:40AM (1 child)
Don't be silly, that's secret service's job.
http://impeachagentorange.com/trump-treats-secret-service-like-servants [impeachagentorange.com]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 01, @03:40PM
He's just doing what any other entitled rich kids would do. Far as he's concerned they're the help.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Informative) by tonyPick on Monday January 01, @11:45AM (5 children)
"the chopper violated all safety regulations"
No: From the actual report [ntsb.gov]
"Why was a military chopper (US Army-operated Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawk) patrolling in a civilian area in the middle of NYC at dusk?"
Also from the report, it:
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:16PM (4 children)
The drone may have been in violation, but the law is fucked up and the military failed pretty hard.
Temporary flight restrictions pop up at any instant, and somehow you are expected to perfectly obey them. That isn't reasonable at all, especially if you aren't told by air traffic control and you aren't told when you file a flight plan, neither of which apply to toys below 400 feet.
The military is supposed to be able to handle far worse. This drone was flying straight and predictable, nice and slow, without a warhead or any stealth. If the military can't handle that, how are they supposed to handle an enemy? If a military flight is going to be as unaware as a civilian flight, then it can damn well stay above 500 feet like a civilian flight.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by IndigoFreak on Monday January 01, @05:51PM (1 child)
All the drone pilot did was check an app on his phone on if it was safe to fly. The app itself has a warning/notification that it may be out of date and to check other sources. It's not the final authority. This was the drone pilots fault. These systems(air space control) have been in place for decades and pilots are required to do their part or face the consequences. The real issue here, is instead of being a certified pilot requiring licensing and days worth of training, any yokel can go buy a drone and fly it with 0 training required. And their lack of knowledge can lead to disaster, for them personally, and many other people.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:02PM
I'm saying that the law is really stupid, as is the military. The report is trying to lump all the blame on the drone pilot, and that isn't right, even if legally that happens to be correct.
These systems have indeed been in place for decades... with remote-control planes and model rockets and helium balloons. Toys (so-called "drones") are nothing new.
Heck, around 1990 I had a model rocket that went to 1200 feet. I flew it about a mile off the end of an active runway for Taunton Municipal Airport, at the Martin Middle School field. That was way worse!
Keep above 500 feet, preferably 1000 feet, if you aren't watching out for drones. Uh, maybe a bit higher, due to the Canada goose, which is even worse to hit.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 5, Insightful) by janrinok on Monday January 01, @06:10PM (1 child)
It seems to me that drone users want to operate in the same airspace as other users but do not want to be constrained by the same regulations. It isn't going to happen, and I'll bet every penny I have that the drone users don't win this argument.
TFRs exist all over the world, they are a recognised part of any responsible flight planning, as well as a host of other constraints such as flying in or near danger areas, operating near Search and Rescue operations etc. Responsible pilots have to do this day in, day out.
If you want to keep the freedom to operate a drone in the same airspace as others you will have to play by the rules, otherwise someone might just take that freedom away from you.
It's always my fault...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @08:19PM
The drone was below 400 feet, which is the normal limit. (that ought to be raised, given that buildings are taller now and plane engines are much better now)
If the flight restrictions apply there too, please inform the redwood trees. This drone was flying lower than a redwood tree.
Kites are also down there. What about kites? Does every kid with a homebuilt kite need to check for temporary flight restrictions?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Touché) by VLM on Monday January 01, @04:03PM
Its a thought crime to point out creeping militarism. Obviously we should be using missile drone strikes to end the scourge of jaywalking, all cops should be trained and evaluated as infantry shock troops, etc.
The other thoughtcrime is stuff like multiculturalism is a universal perfect holy good, and pointing out that kind of holiness does seem to require military attack helicopters patrolling your cities because it doesn't actually work, is obscene levels of bad-think.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday January 01, @05:22PM
It was over the water where any aircraft can fly as low as the pilot wants as long as 500 feet away from people or property on the surface.
That's where the drone regulations came from. If a drone is within 500 feet of the user, the aircraft pilot would be in violation of the rules.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2, Flamebait) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @12:42PM (4 children)
This story is about a feminist queen bee, who wants to do away with drones?
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Funny) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 01, @03:42PM (3 children)
Whaaaaaat? Dude, are you in California right now?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 01, @05:08PM (2 children)
*checking thermometer*
Don't think so. The temperature is 19 degrees F, and it's not supposed to go above freezing today.
#Hillarygropedme
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Monday January 01, @05:15PM (1 child)
Duuuuude! That's some seriously good stuff you must have bought there!
Joking aside, stay warm. It's 16 F here in NYC and I'm working in an uninsulated attic doing some electrical wiring.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @05:27PM
https://www.inverse.com/article/23990-what-temperature-too-cold-phone-work [inverse.com]
Keep your head in the game!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Monday January 01, @04:09PM (1 child)
The biggest crime is the badthink being displayed that the government paid a metric shitload to arm and maintain and field a brigade of horse cavalry troops but the entire brigade can be wiped out by a single crew served machine gun, and the crime is pointing out all that money and lives and efforts were for waste because they're technologically obsolete. A lot of important people are making a lot of money and power off obsolete tech, this is SO embarrassing to them and someone gotta be punished and its not gonna be the idiots.
Oh wait that was almost exactly one century ago. Oh whatever same story different day.
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Touché) by AnonTechie on Monday January 01, @07:35PM
I thought metric was banned in the US ...
Albert Einstein - "Only two things are infinite, the universe and human stupidity, and I'm not sure about the former."
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by legont on Monday January 01, @05:13PM (5 children)
They went after the guy as he were a pilot. They say he was supposed to know about TFR (he knew the regulations, Class B, flight rules and so on already). Where is the catch? The only reliable way to know all the TFRs is to call the FAA brief. When calling the first thing you have to do is to identify yourself as a pilot. They don't provide briefs to general population.
Not that the poor Russian is not guilty. He had to keep the drone in sight and avoid collisions. General aviation pilots can fly right over the water over there when there is no TFR... and die.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @05:21PM (3 children)
General aviation pilots stay above 500 feet, and preferably at least 1000 feet above any object within 2000 feet horizontally.
Drone pilots stay below 400 feet.
There are a few exceptions, but they don't apply. You wouldn't be cropdusting over the river. There was no airshow. Hopefully one wouldn't be insane enough to land a floatplane in the river, considering the boats of all sizes and the numerous bridges.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by legont on Monday January 01, @05:43PM (2 children)
There are different aircrafts and different pilots. I fly STOL and spend a lot of time a few feet above spatially populated ground or water. If fact I often fly right under Class B on the Atlantic shore off the Long Island next to JFK. That's under a 500 ft vertical for Class B avoidance and as close as possible to the shore in case on an emergency. It saves a lot of time and fuel so even Sessna's do it.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:06PM
Then that needs to be remedied given the proliferation of drones. I'm not a pilot but I would find it dangerous to fly that low.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @08:48PM
You've taken the risk of striking a pelican or even a flying fish. This is your choice.
We don't make church steeples illegal just because some people do skydiving.
I suggest taking fewer risks, as I would to a skydiver. If you insist though, don't demand that millions of other people take action to make a very tiny reduction in your huge risk.
You should do the obvious: get a radio, then ask the tower. I don't know how reasonable they'd be... but perhaps you could pass right over the middle if you were high enough.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by tftp on Monday January 01, @08:28PM
http://tfr.faa.gov/tfr2/list.html [faa.gov]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @06:02PM (2 children)
What is this Valley Girl up-speak summary!? Go back to BookFace with that bullshit.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Monday January 01, @06:17PM
We don't edit the quoted portion of the stories that we publish. We would quickly be accused of putting words into someone else's mouth and on the first legal challenge we would be shut down. If we quote somebody, we had better make sure that we do it accurately, and that we are able to fully justify any minor changes that we might have to make to explain terms, abbreviations or concepts.
Outside of the quoted portion is usually left to the submitter but we can edit it if required.
It's always my fault...
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @06:54PM
Ohhhhh, it is so heinous. And it is so, like, totally Valley Girl speak. The rest of your day has been like, TOTALLY TRASHED by this reading unsperience.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Bot on Monday January 01, @06:16PM
Can't blame the drone, really. Those rear rotors are so sexxxyyyy.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @07:02PM
They probably detected it but couldn't risk firing on it so they did the next best thing and clipped it with their blades knowing there was no way in hell that tiny drone would bring them down. Bonus points for now having a 'drone incident' involving a military craft, presidential safety, and national security interests (UNGA). Expect to see new legislation introduced in 2018...
Reply to This