The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), an infrared space observatory with an $8.8 billion budget, will be transported to South America to launch atop an Ariane 5 rocket, presumably in Spring 2019. The JWST was not intended to be serviceable at the Earth-Sun L2 point. Will there still be a "Golden Age of astronomy" even if the JWST fails?
[Due] to its steadily escalating cost and continually delayed send-off (which recently slipped from 2018 to 2019), this telescopic time machine is now under increasingly intense congressional scrutiny. To help satisfy any doubts about JWST's status, the project is headed for an independent review as soon as January 2018, advised NASA's science chief Thomas Zurbuchen during an early December congressional hearing. Pressed by legislators about whether JWST will actually launch as presently planned in spring of 2019, he said, "at this moment in time, with the information that I have, I believe it's achievable."
[...] Simply launching JWST is fraught with peril, not to mention unfurling its delicate sunshield and vast, segmented mirror in deep space. Just waving goodbye to JWST atop its booster will be a nail-biter. "The truth is, every single rocket launch off of planet Earth is risky. The good news is that the Ariane 5 has a spectacular record," says former astronaut John Grunsfeld, a repeat "Hubble hugger" who made three space-shuttle visits to low-Earth orbit to renovate that iconic facility. Now scientist emeritus at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, he sees an on-duty JWST as cranking out science "beyond all of our expectations."
"Assuming we make it to the injection trajectory to Earth-Sun L2, of course the next most risky thing is deploying the telescope. And unlike Hubble we can't go out and fix it. Not even a robot can go out and fix it. So we're taking a great risk, but for great reward," Grunsfeld says.
There are, however, modest efforts being made to make JWST "serviceable" like Hubble, according to Scott Willoughby, JWST's program manager at Northrop Grumman Aerospace Systems in Redondo Beach, California. The aerospace firm is NASA's prime contractor to develop and integrate JWST, and has been tasked with provisioning for a "launch vehicle interface ring" on the telescope that could be "grasped by something," whether astronaut or remotely operated robot, Willoughby says. If a spacecraft were sent out to L2 to dock with JWST, it could then attempt repairs—or, if the observatory is well-functioning, simply top off its fuel tank to extend its life. But presently no money is budgeted for such heroics. In the event that JWST suffers what those in spaceflight understatedly call a "bad day," whether due to rocket mishap or deployment glitch or something unforeseen, Grunsfeld says there's presently an ensemble of in-space observatories, including Hubble, and an ever-expanding collection of powerful ground-based telescopes that would offset such misfortune.
The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope has been delayed yet again:
The launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been rescheduled to occur sometime between March and June 2019 from French Guiana. The delay follows a schedule assessment of the remaining integration and test activities that need to occur prior to launch. The JWST was previously scheduled to launch in October 2018. "The change in launch timing is not indicative of hardware or technical performance concerns," Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for NASA's Science Mission Directorate at Headquarters in Washington, said in a NASA press release. "Rather, the integration of the various spacecraft elements is taking longer than expected."
The change in launch window request has been coordinated with the European Space Agency (ESA), which is providing the Ariane 5 launch vehicle for the JWST. As part of an agreement with ESA, NASA recently conducted a routine schedule assessment to ensure launch preparedness and determined that a reschedule was necessary.
While testing of the telescope and science instruments at NASA's Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas, continues to go well and remain on schedule, the spacecraft itself, made up of the spacecraft bus and sunshield, has experienced delays during its integration and testing at Northrop Grumman in Redondo Beach, California. "Webb's spacecraft and sunshield are larger and more complex than most spacecraft," said Eric Smith, program director for the James Webb Space Telescope at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "The combination of some integration activities taking longer than initially planned, such as the installation of more than 100 sunshield membrane release devices, factoring in lessons learned from earlier testing, like longer time spans for vibration testing, has meant the integration and testing process is just taking longer. Considering the investment NASA has made, and the good performance to date, we want to proceed very systematically through these tests to be ready for a Spring 2019 launch."
An upside? A better chance of being prepared to image Planet Nine during the 5-10 year operating life of JWST.
Also at NASA.
The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is warning of possible further delays to the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST):
A government watchdog is warning that the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), the long-awaited successor to the Hubble that's been beset by schedule snafus and cost overruns, might face further delays. NASA announced in September it had pushed back the launch date of the JWST from late 2018 to some time in the spring of 2019 due to testing delays partly blamed on Hurricane Harvey's impact on Texas' Gulf Coast in August.
On Wednesday, lawmakers on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee were told it could take even longer to launch the world's most powerful telescope. "More delays are possible given the risks associated with the work ahead and the level of schedule reserves that are now (below) what's recommended," said Cristina Chaplain, director of Acquisition and Sourcing Management for the Government Accountability Office.
[...] Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for science missions, told lawmakers he expects the space agency will be able to meet the spring 2019 schedule. "I believe it's achievable," he said.
(Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @01:53PM
i thought it said SJW too big to fail
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 01, @02:14PM (5 children)
Losing it all is a typical failure mode when you make only one spacecraft. In addition, one-off is great for contractors since most of the profit in such a spacecraft is in the low risk R&D with one-off having highest R&D costs per item.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @02:55PM (4 children)
It seems reasonable at this point of the space age, that they come to terms with the benefits of standardizing the size of the screws/bots/nuts etc and then put a remotely controlled robot on the ISS that can launch and return via the use of slow burning ionic thrusters that can be refueled due to there being a space station near by.
But yeah rocket surgery is hard so I won't say I have the answer. It just seems a lot of these horrendously expensive initiatives are not designed with the idea of even a slim chance of maintenance. What they did for the hubble was at first to overcome profound embarassment due to their mistake with the lenses... but it was within reach of a spacewalking human and they were able to fix it.
Setting this up for service panel accessibility of some kind for some of its parts (clearly not everything...) like for a future robotic probe that may not exist today, could at least provide the hope of maintenance some day. Just think, they could standardize the parts and plan for the future by including robot service probes to be designed with fittings that work with even older hardware in the off-chance they get the opportunity to diagnose and repair one!
but i guess we'll get our robot cars that display ads that cannot be disabled before that happens. funny how the future in comics never had that, but space robots were common...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 01, @03:02PM (3 children)
For only about half of the cost of a second Hubble Space Telescope (HST). One-off repair missions aren't cheap either.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Monday January 01, @03:21PM (2 children)
There's talk of including a space telescope attached or very close [popsci.com] to the new Chinese space station.
While that isn't so applicable to JWST which must be kept further away from Earth due to infrared sensitivity, it does mean that fixing it could be much easier since you're already blowing money sending humans there. Even if the space telescope is not free to target everything due to being attached to an orbiting space station... it will still have plenty of universe to look out. It may be possible to build the telescope using multiple launches in order to increase its mirror size.
Seems very similar in "scope" to WFIRST [wikipedia.org]:
I say that any new space station that doesn't have some kind of space telescope near it is a wasted opportunity (example: the planned international lunar space station). Ideally, space telescopes work out of the box and don't need servicing, but being serviceable by bots or humans gives some assurance that it will be made to work, allows coolant/propellant to be refilled, allows some future proofing since certain components could be upgraded, etc. With launch costs ($/kg and total cost) declining more in the near future, it should become easier to service something with a robot at least.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday January 01, @03:47PM (1 child)
AMS-02 has been installed since '11. Its not an optical scope but a cosmic ray scope. Kinda an impressive machine... in some ways cooler than a optical scope. It suffers from an interesting problem in that being so huge there really isn't much that CAN be fixed by the astronauts even if they're just inches away. Sorta like if you sent me to Palomar as a repair boy there are very few failure modes where I could fix anything without a UPS delivery, and UPS delivery from NASA is planned years (decades?) in advance so if it breaks its broke for years if I need a part so if the whole mission is built around stuff that falls apart or is used up in a decade then keeping it near an ISS that can't fix it anyway doesn't really save much data. AMS-02 being a special case because it takes a crapton of power and bandwidth so you'd need something 1/4 the size of the ISS for infrastructure. Or 1/10 or whatever. Anyway its frigging huge.
There's also a small hobbyist optical telescope inside ISS and they look out the window on to the earth with it quite a bit.
Essentially you're arguing the microsat concept which NASA has been rocking for some years (decades?) now mostly too small to be useful for astronomy (so far) and mostly for RF communications experiments and stuff (think ham radio satellites). I would not be surprised, given the huge success of the multi decade microsat project, for "really freaking huge microsat" or "obese microsat" programs to start up in a decade or two and do a variety of things including exactly what you propose. If they eventually allowed large numbers of "obese microsats" perhaps the size of standard shipping containers, that would be astronomically interesting, especially if you had like 50 in orbit acting as linked interfereometers or something. But NASA takes it slow, so current microsats are all about 10cm on a size.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @04:10PM
Unless you can make your swarm of CubeSat telescopes work like a big one, then bigger is almost certainly better. There are plenty of roles for microsats/CubeSats, but we need ATLAST [wikipedia.org]/HDST [wikipedia.org]/LUVOIR [wikipedia.org] sized telescopes to observe exoplanets and other faint objects. The bigger the better, and if they could be made relatively cheaply to match falling launch costs, that would be nice too.
Although Hubble-sized telescopes are no longer state-of-the-art (Herschel [wikipedia.org] and JWST are bigger), having more of them, especially ones covering large fields of view (such as the Chinese one or WFIRST), means that a lot of useful observations will get done. If we had a hundred of them, they would all be 100% utilized with the proper planning.
Let's get more stuff like TESS [wikipedia.org] up. Total cost seems to be around $160 million.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday January 01, @03:31PM (6 children)
The irony is none of those supposed offsets will be helped at all, yet the $8.8 billion budget actually does / did help WRT manufacture of astronomical gadgetry and high tech thingies and tech spinoffs.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Monday January 01, @03:38PM (5 children)
Like what? We need to keep in mind the key failing of the spinoff concept: paying very inefficiently for ideas that would happen anyway.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday January 01, @03:55PM (3 children)
I'm too lazy to look up specific examples but aerospace one-offs are famous for huge fixed R+D costs, so if the first one blew up on the pad, one aspect of having blown "most of" $8.8 Billion on R+D means they could probably build a second one for like half a bill.
An interesting conspiracy theory I read awhile ago was the JWST is a NSA front and they in fact are going to use the R+D to launch a "many" near clones of the platform but with NSA style sensors. Obviously the astronomical instruments on the JWST built by universities would be useless for the NSA, I mean the whole infrastructural aspect of the satellite but with visible optical spy gear instead of deep sky astronomical IR or whatever. The gyros and thrusters and antennas don't care if the camera is looking at deep space nebula or Afghanistan. Thats also why they like a nice heavy tank of coolant, not just to keep the JWST running but the NSA models will ship with that mass and volume packed full of sigint gear or adaptive optics foolishness or something.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @04:17PM
JWST doesn't use a "tank of coolant". It uses a passive cooler. The telescope is specifically designed to be facing away from the Sun constantly using a sun shield, and is also not being pointed at the Earth or Moon. So not so applicable to Earth-facing spy sats. The telescope's useful lifetime is limited by the propellant it needs to keep steady at the Sun-Earth L2 point, not any coolant (I found this out the hard way after repeating incorrect info a couple of times).
Spy agencies already send up "space telescopes". WFIRST is based on a donated National Reconnaissance Office telescope [wikipedia.org]. I don't see what JWST's development has to do with anything. Could the unfolding mirror design help spy sats? Sure, whatever. That design is also being used for other proposals [wikipedia.org] going forward.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Monday January 01, @06:11PM (1 child)
Among reasons for the huge costs of the Superconducting Super Collider was Congress changing their minds, forcing a great deal of additional expense to idle people and mothball things repeatedly. Do you dismiss the science staff whenever funding is cut or even looks likely to be cut, knowing you'll have a hard time replacing them, or do you keep them all on the payroll in hopes that Congress will find the will to stay the course and pony up the money that was promised, soon? It stood accused of bad and wasteful management, but at least some of that was the fault of Congress.
James Webb has the same problem. Its high costs put it on Congress' radar, and that's never good. Congressional fickleness makes it very hard to do expensive, ambitious science.
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Monday January 01, @06:41PM
I don't think Congress can be blamed for JWST cost overruns.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Webb_Space_Telescope#Cost_and_schedule_issues [wikipedia.org]
Congress's action didn't mothball JWST or cause it to waste more billions. There were many delays that had nothing to do with Congress, the capabilities expanded from the original proposal (but with the mirror diameter cut down from 8 meters) and "significant changes in the integration and test plans" caused delays.
http://www.nature.com/news/2010/101027/full/4671028a.html [nature.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday January 01, @08:04PM
Every single cent of investment and waste put into the space program since its inception has been a bargain at any price. Start with cementing MAD, removing the concept of front lines or defensive fortifications. Even taking all of that out of the equation - where do you think automatic computing would be without the need calculate orbital trajectories and re-entry points? Sweatshops full of accountants grinding away with mechanical adding machines had served for 100 years prior, and "free market business" are universally loathe to foot the bill to develop anything better, unless it's a clear competitive advantage that they will not be sharing with others.
