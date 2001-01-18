from the next:two-objects-in-the-same-space dept.
A team at Caltech has figured out a way to encode more than one holographic image in a single surface without any loss of resolution. The engineering feat overturns a long-held assumption that a single surface could only project a single image regardless of the angle of illumination.
The technology hinges on the ability of a carefully engineered surface to reflect light differently depending on the angle at which incoming light strikes that surface.
[...] Led by Andrei Faraon, assistant professor of applied physics and materials science in the Division of Engineering and Applied Science, the team developed silicon oxide and aluminum surfaces studded with tens of millions of tiny silicon posts, each just hundreds of nanometers tall. (For scale, a strand of human hair is 100,000 nanometers wide.) Each nanopost reflects light differently due to variations in its shape and size, and based on the angle of incoming light.
That last property allows each post to act as a pixel in more than one image: for example, acting as a black pixel if incoming light strikes the surface at 0 degrees and a white pixel if incoming light strikes the surface at 30 degrees.
"Each post can do double duty. This is how we're able to have more than one image encoded in the same surface with no loss of resolution," says Faraon (BS '04), senior author of a paper on the new material published by Physical Review X on December 7.
Seyedeh Mahsa Kamali et al, Angle-Multiplexed Metasurfaces: Encoding Independent Wavefronts in a Single Metasurface under Different Illumination Angles, Physical Review X (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevX.7.041056
Source: https://phys.org/news/2017-12-holograms-surface.html
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Monday January 01, @09:46PM (2 children)
so now we can have *real* holograms of dead performers?
https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/pop/7717042/musical-holograms-history-dead [billboard.com]
(Score: tau, Irrational)
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @10:25PM (1 child)
or even higher density dvds. Those work on holographic principles, no?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday January 01, @10:29PM
Or the vaporware HVD [wikipedia.org].
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @10:39PM (1 child)
2018 is the Year of Female Accomplishment in Science. Until female scientists develop a way to have two holograms on one surface this is just another example of the scientific patriarchy at work.
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 01, @11:25PM
Seyedeh is a female name. Possibly a male to female transexual which would explain the feminist outrage. Bigots!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 3, Interesting) by acid andy on Tuesday January 02, @12:04AM (2 children)
First, they were able to fully encode a 3D image on a two dimensional surface (and that maybe a similar thing can encode a whole universe in lower dimensions according to the Holographic Principle [wikipedia.org]) but now they're saying they can fit two 3D images on there with no loss of detail. Intuitively this just seems nuts. Voodoo, I tell you. At the end of TFA they even mention the possibility of encoding three or more of the 3D images.
Still, I suppose it's not much stranger than how our visual field can have a 2 dimensional shape and yet seamlessly appear 3D and colored (so 4D) at the same time!
Make hay whilst the intervening mass is insufficient to inhibit the perceived intensity of incoming solar radiation.
Reply to This
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @03:25AM (1 child)
The 4 known dimensions are height, width, depth, and time.
While color is a unique quality|property|characteristic (and takes more bits|more expensive film to store than monochrome), it isn't a dimension.
.
Now, those of you with imaginations working overtime, what is a new application for this new thing?
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @08:12AM
Reply to This
Parent