from the lighting-the-way dept.
On November 3, 2007, six vehicles made history by successfully navigating a simulated urban environment—and complying with California traffic laws—without a driver behind the wheel. Five of the six were sporting a revolutionary new type of lidar sensor that had recently been introduced by an audio equipment maker called Velodyne.
A decade later, Velodyne's lidar continues to be a crucial technology for self-driving cars. Lidar costs are coming down but are still fairly expensive. Velodyne and a swarm of startups are trying to change that.
Some experts believe the key to building lidar that costs hundreds of dollars instead of thousands is to abandon Velodyne's mechanical design—where a laser physically spins around 360 degrees, several times per second—in favor of a solid-state design that has few if any moving parts. That could make the units simpler, cheaper, and much easier to mass-produce.
Nobody knows how long it will take to build cost-effective automotive-grade lidar. But all of the experts we talked to were optimistic. They pointed to the many previous generations of technology—from handheld calculators to antilock brakes—that became radically cheaper as they were manufactured at scale. Lidar appears to be on a similar trajectory, suggesting that in the long run, lidar costs won't be a barrier to mainstream adoption of self-driving cars.
https://arstechnica.com/cars/2018/01/driving-around-without-a-driver-lidar-technology-explained/
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday January 02, @01:24PM (5 children)
What is it 1936 all over again? Was this invented by J L Baird?
I would have thought that piezo based mechanisms would be the obvious way,
and an array of leds like an OKI printer, paired with an array of CCD devices the best approach.
Publicly disclosing both ideas as obvious to anyone with any relevant skills at all to nullify any patents
applied for.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
Reply to This
(Score: 3, Insightful) by FatPhil on Tuesday January 02, @01:42PM (2 children)
I was worried about my command. I was the scientist of the Holy Ghost.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Dr Spin on Tuesday January 02, @07:43PM (1 child)
moving laser beams is as cheap as chips.
I am not sure I would agree. Chips (as in volume produced silicon) is about as cheap as you can get. Moving parts
are not an attractive feature if you are interested in reliability, and loss of input from you lidar could lead to
very costly law suits.
When it comes to robustness, spinning lasers almost certainly have none of it. It may have escaped your notice,
but where I live, cars go over bumps. A lot.
Putting your data in the cloud is like sending your teenage daughter backpacking in a 3rd world country with a pimp
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 02, @09:19PM
Anybody know is familiar with working on gadgets knows that the "moving" part of "moving parts is the primary cause of failure in sensory gadgets, and especially since the LIDAR head likely uses a slipring in its comparatively fast rate of rotation. If I were to drive a self-driving car I would pick a model with more sensor redundancy and less moving parts.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:50PM
Do you seriously think that would stop Sony from patenting it?
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @04:26PM
We've already been around this topic before, as AC, I submitted this article https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/07/28/0131243 [soylentnews.org] back in July 2017. The Valeo unit noted below does not use a rotating mirror --
There have been a few other SN articles as well.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday January 02, @01:51PM (2 children)
OK I think I understand how one lidar works: Send a pulse of laser light and measure the return time, giving the distance to whatever the pulse reflected from.
What happens with multiple lidars operating in the same environment (say, freeway)? How does my lidar know that that reflection came from me? Because if I send out a pulse, then receive a reflection (or original pulse) from another lidar, I could miscalculate the distance and detect phantom objects... while not seeing the real objects.
I could send out a coded pulse -- let's say "10100110" -- and watch for that entire sequence to reflect. Then, there's only 1/256 chance the sequence came from another lidar.
But that would mean waiting a lot longer for each pulse to return. Inevitable noise would result in more return pulses being discarded even though they were valid. And, well, it doesn't take long for two cars on the freeway to be using the same pulse code, unless you make them longer (and slower) still.
I know nice people would never do this, but what if some asshat has a device that records your laser pulse code then retransmits it at a thousand incorrect times? Even if your pulse is an encrypted GUID that changes every second, what prevents an instant-reply attack?
I think I know the answer: stop asking questions, shut up and just buy one already. Hop in and trust it with your life. You do want to watch the latest Game of Thrones before you get to work, don't you, so you can chitchat with all your co-not-workers?
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by LoRdTAW on Tuesday January 02, @02:22PM
LIDAR isn't the only sensor on a vehicle guiding the car. Plus, the chances that your lidar beam strikes the sensor of another lidar is so small that any occurrence, even on a crowded highway would introduce only a small amount of error that the computer would simply ignore.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 2) by BasilBrush on Tuesday January 02, @02:29PM
The LIDAR is sending a pulse out to a specific polar coordinate, and expects the pulse back from that specific polar coordinate within a very limited range of times. The change of another LIDAR targetting a surface on that particular ray within that narrow space of time is tiny. And if it did, that would only affect one voxel in the scene. The software has to deal with noise in a scene anyone. This is just one more trivial bit of noise.
Hurrah! Quoting works now!
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @04:38PM
https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=17/12/28/0157212 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @04:46PM
Here's an excerpt of what I wrote to Google 3 years ago:
Note: those tall vehicles might be parked vehicles by the side of the road.
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Rich on Tuesday January 02, @05:03PM (2 children)
I never quite understood why autonomous cars would need LIDAR in the first place. The existing biological guidance systems get a halfway decent performance out of two passive optical receivers about 65 mm apart. And these receivers only have a very narrow high resolution viewing angle. I would imagine that two modern full scale DSLR sensors could deliver all the data needed, and it's mainly a software challenge.
For good measure, add a few more, spaced further apart, so triangulation becomes more precise. Not exactly a new invention: https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/b/b2/Bundesarchiv_Bild_101I-198-1363-29A,_Russland,_Artillerie-Beobachtung.jpg [wikimedia.org]
Reply to This
(Score: 2) by Justin Case on Tuesday January 02, @05:47PM
FTFY
By the same logic as taxes, the sex-rich should be forced to give say perhaps 40% of their sex to the sex-poor.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @05:57PM
AMEN!
"Weak minded" single though people are building these cars. Come on now we have multiple "pick ups" on backup sensors / bumpers, MIR, CAT scanners, and our own human build. Following Biology, use 3 rows of 2 at least eyes... 2 low (bottom of bumper), to medium (hood level), to high (roof level). Then you have distance calc in both horizontal and vertical giving below fog / little kids watch, as well as look around distance. So if the top cannot see ahead, but bottom can, at least you can slow the speed of vehicle to drive with-in head light range.
Mapping the roads is another poor idea to determining where a vehicle can drive. It is should always be what it can see (as in human sight). Us with long winding drive ways, will have to leave the vehicle at the road and walk home, since the drive is not mapped. The only reason for LIDAR right now, is the maps they are using are a single lined... So work areas and flag men would make cars inoperable.
Reply to This
Parent
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @07:35PM
I mean seriously, so it will see me when my dumb car comes around the corner and crashes into it???!!!! why would I want lidar anywhere but in my car!!
Why are people so dumb(like my car)!!!
Seriously though, with more utilization comes more development, it's a known and well understood technology, that there should be engineering and cost improvements should only come as a surprise to people that have not been following along
Reply to This