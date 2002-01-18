from the first-sale-at-4:20 dept.
California launches legal sale of cannabis for recreational use
California will launch the world's largest regulated commercial market for recreational marijuana on Monday, as dozens of newly licensed stores catering to adults who enjoy the drug for its psychoactive effects open for business up and down the state.
It becomes the sixth U.S. state, and by far the most populous, venturing beyond legalized medical marijuana to permit the sale of cannabis products of all types to customers at least 21 years old.
Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Nevada were the first to introduce recreational pot sales on a state-regulated, licensed and taxed basis. Massachusetts and Maine are on track to follow suit later this year.
With California and its 39.5 million residents officially joining the pack, more than one-in-five Americans now live in states where recreational marijuana is legal for purchase, even though cannabis remains classified as an illegal narcotic under U.S. law.
The marijuana market in California alone, which boasts the world's sixth-largest economy, is valued by most experts at several billion dollars annually and is expected to generate at least a $1 billion a year in tax revenue.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by JustNiz on Tuesday January 02, @12:39AM (21 children)
I'm looking forward to many of the myths around recreational marijuana use being completely without negative side-effects finally getting dispelled.
(Score: 3, Touché) by KiloByte on Tuesday January 02, @12:53AM (3 children)
Compare the negative effects of marijuana with those of a completely legal, even for kids, drug that is nicotine.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:23AM
"children" https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2016/05/05/476872674/california-raises-age-of-tobacco-purchase-to-21-and-tightens-vaping-rules [npr.org]
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday January 02, @02:55AM (1 child)
So nicotine is bad therefore we have to legalize marijuana? I don’t see the logical connection. Why even being up tobacco while rebutting his comment?
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 02, @03:22AM
I agree with the argument. We legalized alcohol and tobacco, both worse in well known ways from marijuana. It's a standard consistency argument.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @12:58AM
Like the ones with booze?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @01:16AM (6 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Napa_County,_California [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wino [wikipedia.org]
If we are going to go by the amount of harm caused [ias.org.uk], LSD, buprenorphine, shrooms, and ecstacy should be legalized first.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:19AM
Then we don't talk about CalExit but CalEviction.
(Score: 2) by KiloByte on Tuesday January 02, @03:49AM (4 children)
I wonder what those ias.org.uk guys were smoking. The paper claims that alcohol is drastically more harmful, even to the user only, than tobacco or cocaine. Hmm right... the average user of tobacco loses 14.5 years of life, while the vast majority of alcohol users get no negative effects whatsoever. I'm for one an alcohol user: I drink a beer every a couple days, make tinctures [wikipedia.org] and liqueurs [wikipedia.org], haven't been inebriated in like 15 years, and even when I did drink much [angband.pl], I never had any problems worse than a nasty hangover on a non-school day.
Both of these substances have a significant amount of users (in civilized countries, 20-30% smoke and the majority drinks at least sometimes), yet while tobacco affects every single smoker to a drastic degree (20% of total life span lost on the average), only a small minority of drinkers suffer from it.
Ceterum censeo systemd esse delendam.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @04:03AM (2 children)
If you look at the breakdown (the more detailed second graph), it includes categories such as "drug specific mortality" and "crime".
Basically, alcohol comes way ahead because of people drinking and driving. Drunk people also commit a lot of crimes that they may never have intended to commit, people on a nicotine buzz, not so much.
As far harm to the user only, alcohol makes a lot of people do things that cause them nearly immediate injury. You can also die of alcohol poisoning if you drink way too much or pour it up your ass or whatever. Not really the case with tobacco. Long term, alcohol causes cirrhosis, and it has been linked to cancer [soylentnews.org] as well.
You might disagree with the specific findings, but it should be considered a starting point towards using a "multicriteria decision analysis" (instead of an "asinine decision analysis" like we have today). There are very big differences between drugs on the left side and right side of the graph. We have drugs on Schedule I that will never cause nearly as much harm as alcohol, even if people were "abusing" it as much as possible.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 02, @06:23AM (1 child)
OTOH, tobacco has been used in highly dangerous ways. E.g.
Back around 1500 the AmerInds had an working anesthetic, and the Europeans didn't...you take a cigar (I don't know the details) and slowly insert it into the patients rectum until they pass out, then you remove it some (but not entirely?). But you've got to be VERY careful, because the anesthetic dose is quite close to the fatal dose. I don't know how well this worked, but it's supposed to have been considerably more effective and controllable than alcohol.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday January 02, @08:12AM
You know, I will never see a cigar smoker in the same way again.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @04:14AM
(I meant to say "Figure 4" instead of "second graph")
I'll refine my response a bit with some quotes from the paper, using alcohol vs. tobacco as the example:
In this category, tobacco causes zero or negligible immediate lethal deaths. Whereas alcohol has a blue box at the top representing immediate deaths caused by overconsumption. Nobody is "overdosing" on tobacco. Same with cannabis.
In this category, the magenta color which is at the top of the tobacco bar in Figure 4, you can see that they rate tobacco as having greater drug-related mortality than alcohol, DESPITE the inclusion of road traffic accidents.
And so and so forth. So they are actually not rating the drug-related mortality as higher than tobacco, as you objected. But they are including many factors (the multicriteria!) that you might not care about. For example, much greater "loss of relationships" with alcohol than tobacco.
But if you stripped away the portions of the bar graph you didn't care about (assuming you deem the scores they gave to each drug for each category to be accurate), than you could come up with your own multicriteria decision analysis that places tobacco above alcohol in terms of harm!
Again, the point is that there is a lot of harm associated with alcohol, not so much with cannabis, and much less for substances like "khat", MDMA, LSD, etc.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:25AM (8 children)
Apparently people missed your point.
Mary Jane has been WOEFULLY understudied. It probably is fairly harmless. But proper studies are few and far between.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @01:51AM (7 children)
As long as cannabis is on Schedule I, the necessary research is not going to get done or will get done very slowly. That's not a good thing given that states have already taken matters into their own hands. Yet researchers still have their hands tied.
DEA Accused of Obstructing Research on Marijuana Benefits [soylentnews.org]
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/to-your-health/wp/2016/08/10/u-s-affirms-its-prohibition-on-medical-marijuana/ [washingtonpost.com]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controlled_Substances_Act#Schedule_I_controlled_substances [wikipedia.org]
These criteria for Schedule I are applied in a completely arbitrary way by people who are biased against recreational drug use and hold attitudes not unlike those of Jeff Sessions. We can easily make a case for cannabis not meeting any of the 3 criteria, whereas the DEA and FDA insist that it meets all of them.
Even with the limited research done, there is no justification for the Schedule I status. It is a fraud perpetrated by the DEA and FDA. Congress is too chickenshit to do anything about it, even though they could amend the Controlled Substances Act or work around the DEA and FDA. Two administrations have tolerated the "states' rights" recreational cannabis legalization trend despite having the authority to initiate a major crackdown if they wanted to. The United Nations is also ready to change [medicaljane.com] course [herb.co] on cannabis, but existing treaties can be ignored by member nations with few real consequences.
I don't doubt that smoking cannabis is associated with health risks. Possibly vaping or using edibles or oil or whatever has less problems associated with it, but still has some negative effects. More research could make the picture clearer. But the Schedule I status has got to go no matter what.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @02:08AM (1 child)
I do not disagree with anything you said. They point is the study of it is bad. I mean there are people walking around thinking it cures cancer. What we have are tons of 'wives tale' evidence. As it gets more and more legal perhaps maybe we can get real studies. People are going to use this stuff legal or not, healthy or not. Our gov should at least realize that.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @02:48AM
Yup. The ultra pro-cannabis "it cures cancer!" people are a complete meme [youtube.com]. But they will persist as long as the government or officials continue to push anti-drug propaganda and failed policies. (And the lack of research also helps health lies spread unchecked.)
Also consider the rise of health bloggers attacking certain food additives or promoting certain supplements with scant evidence, and reaching potentially huge audiences. It's a bit of a parallel to the "fake news" phenomenon, except instead of purely ad revenues you've got health/superfood/supplement revenues (maybe in the form of referral links for the bloggers and tubers on the ground level) and people like Dr. Oz selling pure snake oil. On the other hand you have the push to schedule [soylentnews.org] kratom [soylentnews.org], something that anecdotally helps people who might otherwise end up strung up on opioids. The plural of anecdote is not data, but the government's response seems to be less about safety and more about control. Everything's very emotionally charged, and the DEA's reflexive pushes to put everything on Schedule I (the nuclear option) don't help the situation.
Personal production and use of all drugs should be decriminalized, except maybe in cases of what you would call chemical weapons, e.g. deadly nerve agents.
Perhaps we don't even need to kill off the Controlled Substances Act + scheduling system. Instead, remove the criminal penalties tied to the scheduling system. Then maybe the lists could be made compiled using a scientific approach measuring harm and medical value instead of the fear of recreational "abuse". People could still use their recreational drugs, as long as they don't try to sell them (on a large scale). We could encourage the use of "safer" drugs like cannabis or LSD and steer people away from deadlier opioids, meth, cocaine, etc. Of course, you need an encouraged drug for each category since different drugs are used for different reasons. Kratom could be the encouraged replacement for opioids which people are getting hooked on after using painkillers like tramadol. The FDA Commissioner had some funny mixed messaging on kratom recently. [soylentnews.org]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Pslytely Psycho on Tuesday January 02, @06:02AM (4 children)
The most proper study of all is ongoing.
As now the entire west coast has legalized recreational use. So far, it has been a net positive for society.
In fact, the reality here is it has dispelled the stereotype of the 'doper.' The people of the stereotype simply are not the people visiting the pot shops. Here, the pot is as cheap, and in many cases far cheaper than the street, with edibles, waxes, etc and the clientele is rarely the down and out doper variety, but instead it's grandma, that shop owner down the street, the apartment manager, the professional in suit and tie and your neighbor.
It's caused the near complete death of the black market locally.
It is highly regulated and the state makes a killing in taxes as the shops proliferate. Hell, you can't drive ten blocks without running into a weed store. The are nearly as ubiquitous here as the espresso stands that are on nearly every corner.
As we were the first to implement the law (by about a week ahead of CO as I recall) this marks six years. Society failed to collapse, we got a large influx of jobs, taxes, economic growth, and no real negatives. It has even better support now than before, as people began to realize just who turned out to be tokers, and the stereotypes melted away.
What better study than real life?
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @06:25AM (1 child)
That doesn't have a lot of bearing on long-term health effects. There are plenty of studies still being done on alcohol, tobacco, coffee, etc. The data for cannabis is lacking due to government restrictions, or tainted due to reefer madness and getting grant money based on saying what certain feds wanted to hear (I know that some researchers, like Donald Tashkin, have flipped and supported cannabis in recent years).
But it's clear that no matter what the health effects are (they won't be as bad as alcohol or tobacco), it should be decriminalized federally, and it also makes good sense to legalize and tax it (leading to economic benefits, reduction in crime, less money to the cartels, etc.).
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 02, @06:34AM
FWIW, I have known people who basically couldn't safely use marijuana. So far I've known one and met two briefly. I have no idea how many users I've met. It seems that there is the marijuana equivalent of the alcoholic, though I'm sure the mechanism is different. And I'm *guessing* that the proportion is smaller. None of the three were violent, but all were either extremely unreliable or, the one I knew, abstainers.
This is such a small sample that it almost doesn't even count as anecdotal, but with no real studies I don't know of any better data.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @06:57AM (1 child)
Can we also mention the loss of revenue to criminal gangs? Jeez, it would be worth legalizing just to deprive violent criminals their source of revenue and reduce the expense of law enforcement / incarceration. Anything else, whatever, is icing on the cake.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @07:03AM
It's also a loss of revenue for law enforcement gangs who use asset forfeiture to take money, drugs, and possessions away from criminals as well as ordinary citizens.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Tuesday January 02, @12:40AM (1 child)
PG&E once announced that there were more than 30,000 grow-ops in California.
127.0.0.1 www.hosted-pixel.com # I Am Absolutely Serious
(Score: 3, Touché) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 02, @01:47AM
Misread that as 30,000 grown-ups in California, and didn't believe you.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @12:46AM (11 children)
So what is California doing about it's homelessness problem?
*crickets*
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @12:51AM (6 children)
It's creating jobs and collecting more taxes.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Ethanol-fueled on Tuesday January 02, @01:02AM (3 children)
This is a good opportunity for bum job training, but the only way it will work would be to embrace the idea of putting people into work camps.
Affordable housing? Not while douchebags still want to move here from every other state. And they still do.
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Tuesday January 02, @01:50AM (2 children)
You couldn't pay me to move to California. I've turned down job offers simply because they were in California.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 02, @02:03AM (1 child)
(Score: 2) by HiThere on Tuesday January 02, @06:36AM
Interesting joke. I rather *like* living here, but it's getting too expensive.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:05AM (1 child)
Homelessness or weed? If you smoke yourself to stupidity, you may not realize state policy is fucking you over? At least the flaming commie cinderblock will still have it's cats. [nytimes.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @04:16AM
Smart Stoners [thirdmonk.net]
Francis Crick - Nobel laureate - Settled in San Diego County
Richard Feynman - Nobel laureate - Cal Tech
Kary Mullis - Nobel laureate - PhD from Berkeley; mostly a Californian since then
Sergey Brin - PhD from Stanford - Silicon Valley dude
-- OriginalOwner_ [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:21AM (3 children)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_equivalence [wikipedia.org]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Whataboutism [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:26AM (1 child)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Imbecile [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @01:35AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ad_hominem [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by The Vocal Minority on Tuesday January 02, @03:46AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argument_from_fallacy [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday January 02, @01:45AM
New York, Illinois, and Texas are the most populous states remaining. It's time to get to work on them! Of course, when they see all the taxes being raked in by the first six states, they'll be jumping on the bandwagon!
#Hillarygropedme
(Score: 1) by khallow on Tuesday January 02, @02:01AM
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 02, @02:55AM (4 children)
Quit smoking pot a good 40 years ago (it gave me a headache, my dad and sister have migraines so, yeah). The San Diego Reader has a bunch of ads for medical weed, price seems to be $7-10 a gram. Sounds like the State and cities are getting greedy and ratcheting up taxes on the stuff. In maybe 3 days to let things fall out I'm curious which will be cheaper?
A) Freely available weed to everyone
B) Medical marijuana sold to peeps who pay $25-40 for a card of some sort
C) Weed you can buy from some guy that 40 years ago was your high school quarterback.
D) My brother in law, who has been growing in his backyard for a good 10 years now. They don't smoke, they sell it all.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Tuesday January 02, @03:07AM (3 children)
Not sure what your brother-in-law charges but otherwise one would assume your friendly neighborhood drugdealer would be the cheapest since there are no taxes on his transactions. That said one could further assume that you get what you pay for and one would assume that would be easier to know or figure out if you buy from a proper legal store.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Tuesday January 02, @03:17AM (1 child)
I've never asked what he charges, but he has 5-6 plants at a time in his greenhouse. He also grows tomatoes and various herbs, all of which he uses himself.
I suspect CA will smother the golden goose via taxes, I'm guessing the price low to high will be:
1) Local weed dealer. No taxes, but no idea how good/safe the weed is.
2) Medical weed. Kinda regulated, decent prices
3) Legal weed. Strangled by taxes, bought by people who for whatever reason don't want to get a medical marijuana card.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Tuesday January 02, @08:20AM
I haven't been keeping up with this... is it legal to grow your own?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Pslytely Psycho on Tuesday January 02, @06:17AM
Here in Washington, the weed is as cheap, and frequently cheaper than the street. I only speak of the east side, as I live in Spokane, not Seattle. Meh weed is like 6 a gram or 65 an oz, good weed 10-12 a gram and around 110-150 an oz. Great weed maybe 15-20 and 150-220 an oz. The black market is dead. The handful of street dealers can't compete with well equipped stores with 30 strains and weekly sales from specific growers. Plus the stores have edibles, drinkables, wax, shatter, oil, body creams and are clean, professional, and very well stocked. The clientele completely dispels the stereotype.
We have both budget and boutique style shops.
A street dealer just can't compete.
The Trump Presidency, an attempt to make Nixon look respectable......
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @03:23AM (1 child)
California excise tax and cultivation tax is what I found, but whose pockets are they going into?
(Score: 3, Informative) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @03:46AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Adult_Use_of_Marijuana_Act [wikipedia.org]
Those percentages represent leftover revenues after a number of other programs are funded:
http://www.businessinsider.com/recreational-marijuana-tax-revenue-allocation-2016-11 [businessinsider.com]
In even greater detail at this link: https://www.fool.com/investing/2016/10/15/heres-how-california-would-spend-its-expected-1-bi.aspx [fool.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @03:49AM (2 children)
This is NOT legal until the federal law changes. At any time, that federal law can be enforced against politically disfavored people.
One symptom of being a 3rd-world country is that there are lots of laws that are seldom enforced. Such laws are used to go after people that piss off those with power.
To avoid being a 3rd-world shithole, it is necessary to fairly enforce all laws. If we don't intend to enforce a marijuana ban, then we need to make it legal for real, by changing federal law. For every law we have, our goal should be 100% reliable enforcement.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday January 02, @05:25AM
You can't fairly enforce unjust laws. Unjust laws must be ignored, violated, and challenged at every turn, and yes, they will hopefully be scrapped entirely. I understand concerns about selective enforcement, but slowly attacking federal law by opposing it on the state level is one way to get marijuana and other drugs legalized; eventually, they will no longer be able to ignore the situation.
In any case, the federal war on drugs is definitely unconstitutional, even if our courts refuse to recognize that. Where's the rule of law in violating the Constitution?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by takyon on Tuesday January 02, @05:32AM
That's only one dimension. Yes, there is an unresolved conflict [wikipedia.org] between state and federal law. States have gone beyond mere decriminalization (make the feds do the work of arresting people if they want to) and are permitting sales, handing out licenses, and collecting taxes. The feds could swoop in and enforce the law if they were directed to. It shouldn't be left this way (spoiler alert: it should be legalized federally and Congress is doing the nation a disservice by continuing to kick the can down the road).
The other dimension is the people vs. the feds. Many millions of people support legalization (in the neighborhood of 57% [pewresearch.org] to 64% [gallup.com] polled), and many millions flout the law, engaging in disobedience and even civil disobedience (disobedience = growing/using but not trying to get arrested, civil disobedience = something like smoking on federal property as part of a protest [thecannabist.co]). People are also expressing their support by collecting signatures and affirming legalization by ballot initiatives, which set up the state-federal conflict in the first place. This at a minimum protects them from local and state law enforcement, and forces the issue with the feds by undermining laws that the feds are apparently not willing to enforce out of fear of a political backlash.
Are unenforced laws symptomatic of 3rd-world shitholes? Perhaps. But it doesn't mean the country is going to pot. Plus, any hint of the feds "fairly enforcing" these laws to go after people could become the catalyst that gets the laws changed for good. And in a long shot scenario, federal cannabis charges could be contested all the way to the Supreme Court (Constitutional challenges [wikipedia.org] have been attempted before unsuccessfully, but the Supreme Court undeniably bases decisions partly on shifting public opinion). Maybe we should just use the Religious Freedom Restoration Act(s) [wikipedia.org] to kill this Prohibition [wikipedia.org] without the help of Congress.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
Reply to This
